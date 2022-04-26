MISSOULA — It is hard to not think of long and middle distance running when looking at the Missoula Sentinel boys track and field program.
The dominance from the cross country program has bled into the track between Tanner Klumph, Colin Shaules and Chase Green this season torching the 400 through the 3,200 ranks. But, there is a surging group of short-distance sprinters making their marks early on for the Spartans' distance-dominated program.
Sophomore Hudson Lembke, who entered Tuesday second in the Western AA in the 100-meter dash, junior Karsen Beitz, who entered third in the west in the 100, are playing a key part in the short sprints along with Easton Leadbetter and Quentin Schraeder, who entered the day ninth in the west in the 100.
Lembke rocketed off the blocks in the 100-meter sprint Tuesday afternoon at the Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet at MCPS, where the best athletes from western Montana converged for yet another cold and rainy day of track, and finished second just behind Helena Capital's Thomas Carter in 11.31 seconds, a few tenths of a second off his personal best of 11.17.
Certainly not a bad showing by a sophomore who entered the day with the top 100 time of any athlete in the state who isn't a junior or a senior. His 11.17 mark is good for eighth regardless of class.
It was his start that Lembke felt needs some work though.
"I think my start could use a lot of work just getting out of the blocks a little quicker," he said following the 100m dash. "Specifically separation with my legs when I am getting out, that's pretty much it."
For the season, that was Lembke's third finish in the top two in the 100, adding to a pair of first-place finishes at a quad meet and a triangular meet. It's been a fast start for the young sprinter, who, along with Beitz, credited their sprinting coach Dylan Reynolds for the way he has dove into the work with the sprinters.
"I mean its about working hard and listening to our coaches," Beitz said. "We've done that so far and here we are at top 10 and competing how we want to."
"Just a huge shoutout to Coach Reynolds, he's awesome," Lembke added. "He gives a ton of time for us and only wants the best for us."
Beitz, a junior, meanwhile, entered the day with a best of 11.41 that he set during a dual meet against Helena High. His day at the the top 10 meet wasn't his best showing with a fifth-place finish in the 100 at 11.50, but he was feeling confident about the way the group has grown so quickly this season — but also how fast the young Lembke has put up some of the top marks in the state.
"I'm feeling good about the season, but what I'm doing is nothing compared to Hudson, but I try," Beitz joked.
Later on, when the start off the blocks isn't nearly as important, Lembke and Beitz helped lead the Spartans' 4x100 relay to a win — good for their first, first-place finish of the season — in 42.78.
"As a team, I think just how we are going right now, if we keep doing what we are doing right now we should be able to get what we are going for this season," Beitz said.
Gibbs soars again
Another home meet, another chance for Missoula Big Sky freshman phenom high jumper Porter Gibbs to add to his dominant first season of high school track and field.
Gibbs breezed through the low heights, getting to the point where he was the only jumper left at 6 feet, 5 inches. It took the young Eagle two tries to clear it, doing so by a wiggle of the bar just getting his hips over.
Then, he jumped up two inches to 6 feet, 7 inches. That is a bit of a change, given when he set the Big Sky freshman record at a tri meet with Helena and Sentinel he went up by one-inch increments.
The game plan on Tuesday seemed to work in his favor though.
Gibbs appeared to just hit the bar at the top of his first try at 6-7, then got over with his upper body on his second but his hips deceived him just nicking the bar. Then, on his last try at 6-7, Gibbs cleared it safely and let out a flex and a flip on the mat along with a roar from the crowd gathered. The jump improved on his Big Sky freshman record and put him one step closer to his goal of breaking the school record of 6-9.
He will have to wait for that though, as he couldn't get past 6 feet, 8 inches Tuesday. He won the event by a whopping six inches; Bigfork's George Bucklin took second with a mark of 6-1.
More notables
There were some fireworks in the boys 1,600-meter run when Bigfork's Jack Jensen beat out Hamilton's Colter Purcell for first by a second. Sentinel's Keagen Crosby had a tight finish of his own in the 800, sprinting out Kalispell Glacier's Sam Ells by a second.
Dillon's Treyton Anderson got the day of track events started with a meet record in the boys 110 hurdles, racing out to a PR of 14.36 for first. The entire top six in the boys 3,200 all set PRs, led by Missoula Hellgate's Finneas Colescott's first-place finish in 9:32.70.
Sentinel's Brooke Stayner torched the girls 100 hurdles with a first-place mark of 14.70, while Townsend's Havyn Vandencre PRed in the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.35 to win the tough event. In similarly dominant fashion as Stayner, Hellgate's Kensey May won the girls 3,200 by a whopping 33 seconds, taking first in 10:41.74 over Helena's Kylie Hartnett's 11:14.55.
