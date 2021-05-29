MISSOULA — The roar of the crowd was something Drew Klumph heard many times this past fall as a member of the state champion Missoula Sentinel football team, but this was different.
This time the cheering was all for him and there wasn't a seat to be found at sunny Missoula County Stadium Saturday. Klumph delivered a winning time of 40.20 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles and the Spartans turned in a dominating overall performance in winning the State AA boys track and field team title.
"With everybody cheering, I've got a ton of family here and I think everybody from Sentinel does, and it's just super special to have so many people here to cheer us on," Klumph said.
The Spartans piled up 132 team points. To put their dominance in perspective, Butte finished second with 76 points and Missoula Hellgate third with 51.
"Words are tough to come by right now," said Sentinel coach Craig Mettler with emotion in his voice. "We had a lot of tough, gutsy performances man. A lot of spirit out there. The kids were well-prepared mentally, physically. They showed up on the biggest stage.
"It's funny. In 2016 we scored one point and Butte scored zero points. Here you are and Butte had a great go for their guys and our guys had a great weekend as well."
The Sentinel girls also claimed top honors, amassing 91 team points to edge second-place Helena by 19. Billings West took third with 71 and Hellgate fourth with 70.
But Sentinel's girls team title did not come without controversy. One of the standout members of the squad reportedly competed in too many events in divisionals last week.
That in turn would affect her eligibility in the state meet under MHSA rules, which state that an athlete cannot compete in more than five events.
Mark Beckman, executive director of the Montana High School Association, told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com on Saturday afternoon that there was a temporary restraining order issued "by the court" in Missoula allowing the Sentinel athlete to compete in state events at Missoula County Stadium Friday and Saturday.
Mettler respectfully declined to comment on the topic when asked about it Saturday night. According to an anonymous source, there will be a hearing in early June that addresses the issue. In the mean time, the Sentinel girls have plenty to smile about.
One of the most exciting wins was turned in by Audrey McElmurry, a senior who has committed to compete for Sacramento State starting in 2021-22. McElmurry won the triple jump in dramatic fashion, posting a mark that was a personal best by over a foot.
"My first three jumps I was leading, then (Glacier's) Taylor Brisendine went 39 feet, 3 inches on her very last jump," McElmurry recalled. "I had one more jump left and I had to beat it.
"I went 39-7 1/2. It was super special to be around all my family and friends and then to have them experience it with me is one of the best feelings. I was really nervous but I think that adrenaline is good too."
The Sentinel girls also benefited from a winning performance by Brooke Stayner in the 300 hurdles Saturday. She hadn't run the event in about a month, so she wasn't sure what to expect.
"I knew I had made great gains in my 100 hurdles, so I just wanted to go out there and compete today," she said. "Just being a young athlete, this is the best experience I've ever had.
"There's something deep in my heart for track, so this has been a dream come true. No matter what I want to run well for myself, but I'm thinking about my teammates because they're what keeps this sport together for me."
According to McElmurry, winning state as a team was in the back of the minds of all the Spartan girls.
"We talked about it quite a bit," she said. "We knew that if everybody went out there and did the best they could, we would be able to win it."
Mettler couldn't have been prouder of his athletes.
"You have to have really talented kids and really talented coaches and a lot of support from families and administration and the whole school," Mettler said. "We've been blessed to have great people."
Missoula Big Sky and Hellgate also had their moments in the sun.
"We've had a great weekend," Eagles coach Dan Nile said. "We had a real strong showing in the girls 300 hurdles (Keara Burgess, second place), we got second in the pole vault (Josh Smalley), awesome weekend. Kade Olson won the 400 by a long ways even though it was his first year running it. We had two shot putters place and (Cole) Sandberg took third in the javelin."
Missoula Hellgate's Ignatius Fitzgerald set a school record in winning the 1,600-meter run Saturday in 4:12.69.
"Coming off the winter I was injured quite a bit so I wasn't sure where my fitness would be, so I was focusing on running with the team," Fitzgerald said. "This today is just the culmination of working with an incredible team. The guys push me every day."
Hellgate also had a winning performance in the girls 1,600. Sage Brooks earned her first state championship with a time of 4:55.48.
—Lindsay Rossmiller contributed
