MISSOULA — Audrey McElmurry surprised herself with how well she did at the State AA track and field meet as a sophomore in May 2019.
Now a senior at Sentinel, she was beaming when she overcame her initial nerves to take third in the 300-meter hurdles. She was even more ecstatic when she later hit a personal record in the triple jump to land in sixth place.
The performances got her thinking more about the possibility of one of her goals.
“I thought I might actually be able to do track in college,” recalled McElmurry, the next in a long line of family members to compete in Division I athletics.
Her optimism turned to uncertainty when the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of her junior season in the spring of 2020. She was worried she might not get looks from colleges until after her senior season because she was denied the chance to improve her stats.
McElmurry’s previous performances combined with her potential led multiple Division I schools to show interest in her this fall. She ultimately chose Sacramento State, committing and signing earlier this month.
“It was super exciting,” McElmurry said. “It felt relieving because it’s sometimes stressful not knowing where you’re going to be. I feel like I made a good decision.”
Heading to Sacramento State, she will be joining the premier women’s track and field team in the Big Sky Conference over the past decade-plus. Since 2008, the Hornets have captured 15 of the 25 team titles between the indoor and outdoor conference championships.
The relationship McElmurry developed with the coaches was the biggest reason she chose Sacramento State instead of waiting until after her senior season to make a decision. She had Zoom calls with head coach Kenny McDaniel and jumps coach Carl Caughell, both of whom joined the Hornets in 2018, led the women’s team to a sweep of the indoor and outdoor conference titles in 2019 and to a second-place finish at the 2020 indoors.
The Hornets showed their interest and belief in McElmurry by being persistent in staying in contact with her. She built a similar closeness with the Montana State coaches and received a comparable scholarship offer covering tuition. Sacramento State offered her the possibility of receiving extra scholarship money if she hits certain marks during this coming track season.
It also helped that Sacramento State's location fulfilled her desire of going to college in California.
“It’s a blessing because it seems like a good school,” McElmurry said. “I couldn’t find a better school: awesome track program, team is super nice, great coaches and great school.”
McElmurry is expecting to focus on long jump and triple jump at Sacramento State and may potentially run the 100 hurdles. It’s more of a laser focus than at Sentinel, where she did all three of those events in addition to the 300 hurdles and 1,600 relay.
She’ll also be focusing exclusively on track for the indoor winter season and outdoor spring season instead of playing soccer in the fall and basketball in the winter, like she did in high school as a three-sport athlete. She’s getting a jump on that this winter by joining the Mountain West Track Club to get in extra practice.
The fact she hasn’t specialized in one sport and didn’t begin weight training until this year means she has a high ceiling to potentially reach in college. She comes from a family of athletes, too: her father Blaine McElmurry played football at Montana, her mother Kristy (Wetterling) McElmurry ran track at UM, her sister Ashley McElmurry is running track at Nebraska and her aunt Catie (McElmurry) Walker played for the Lady Griz basketball team.
“She has not scratched the surface of her abilities, which is what excited the Sacramento State coaches,” Sentinel track and field coach Craig Mettler said. “She is a raw talent with a bright future.”
