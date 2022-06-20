MISSOULA — Kensey May of Missoula placed ninth in the two-mile run Saturday at the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation (NSAF) Outdoor Nationals at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Competing in the girls' high school division, the Missoula Hellgate grad posted a time of 10 minutes, 24.27 seconds. That converts to 10:20.65 in the 3,200-meter run.
Kate Peters of Lake Oswego, Oregon, finished with the fastest time in the 21-runner field. She posted a mark of 9:51.48.
May won back-to-back Gatorade cross country athlete of the year honors for Montana and took first at the State AA cross country meet two years in a row.
She became Hellgate's first individual cross country title winner since former Knight and Northern Arizona runner Paige Gilchrist. This past fall May became the first repeat AA champ since Kalispell Glacier's Annie Hill in 2014 and 2015.
May enrolled at Hellgate after her family moved from Virginia — where she won a high school title in the lowest classification. She will run at Syracuse in the fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.