Nine Montana athletes had top-10 finishes in their events during the Simplot Games last weekend in Pocatello, Idaho.
Frenchtown’s Tyler Schmautz, a senior, placed third in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 1:56.43.
Kylie Hartnett of Helena finished sixth and Billings’ Elena Vandersloot placed seventh in the girls 1,600-meter run. Hartnett, a sophomore at Helena High, ran a time of 5:14.02, while Vandersloot, a senior at Senior, ran 5:17.14.
Odessa Zentz, a sophomore at Helena, ran 2:21.18 to finish sixth in the girls 800-meter run. Hamilton’s Brynnli Poulson was ninth at 2:23.56.
In the boys 1,600-meter run, Senior’s Finn Bentler placed eighth. The Broncs senior ran a time of 4:27.83.
Bozeman senior Alex Moore ran 11:34.59 in the girls 3,200-meter run for a sixth-place finish.
In the girls triple jump, Missoula senior Whitney Morrison finished seventh, leaping 37-6. Morrison attends Big Sky.
Senior Trey Tintinger finished second in the high jump for the second year in a row. Tintinger, who attends SPIRE Institute, a sports complex in Ohio, but still resides in Helena, had a jump of 6-10.25.
The Simplot Games is the largest indoor track meet in North America. More than 2,000 athletes from 19 states, Canada, Australia and New Zealand travel to Idaho to compete.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.