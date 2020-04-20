MISSOULA — It's not often the University of Montana doles out a full-ride scholarship for track and field.
Missoula Big Sky's Whitney Morrison is that good.
The senior signed a letter of intent recently and plans to compete in the heptathlon and pentathlon for the Grizzlies. Utah State, Montana State and the Air Force Academy also showed interest in the multi-sport star, but the comfort level she felt when she visited UM was too much to resist.
"I just liked the team environment a lot better there and that made me change my mind," she said of a thought process that involved whittling her options down to Montana and the Air Force.
"Not that my teammates at the Air Force weren't going to be supportive. I just enjoyed my visit here a lot more. It definitely felt more like home and I just don't know if the military is for me."
Morrison is following in the footsteps of former Big Sky standouts Lindsey Hall, Hannah Coburn and Hannah Kearns. Hall, a coach at Utah State and the greatest multi-events competitor in the history of Montana women's track and field, coached Morrison as a member of the Mountain West Track Club.
"Whitney was definitely going to end up being our all-time leading scorer after this year," Big Sky head track coach Dan Nile said. "She would have passed Hannah Coburn and Lindsey Hall with a decent year. She's really a hard worker. A pretty unique talent."
You might say Morrison, who holds the Big Sky school records in the triple jump and javelin, was destined to be a track and field star. Her father, Dave Morrison, set the pole vault record at Big Sky before developing into a standout decathlete at Idaho State.
Dave works as an assistant coach for the Eagles and his advice has been crucial to his daughter's athletic development. Nile and Big Sky assistant coach Matt Johnson have also played pivotal roles in her development.
"She's really a good leader and strong competitor who expects high things of herself," Johnson said. "Even through this pandemic, I was posting workouts and her and (teammate) Everett Fred would go out on their own and complete them.
"She really has well-rounded abilities. And I was excited for this spring to see her in some of the sprints. She's just super coach-able. It's too bad we couldn't have finished off her senior year."
An all-stater and all-American in soccer, Morrison says being a member of the perennially powerful Big Sky track program helped her catch the fever. Nile, Johnson and the rest of the Eagles' track and field staff encourage their athletes to compete in as many events as they desire.
Whitney will take that to the extreme in college, competing in the long jump, high jump, shot put, javelin, 200, 800 and 100 hurdles.
"I've always done a lot of events, so I guess it would almost be weird to me to not do that many events," she offered. "I'm a jumper, thrower and sprinter, so it makes sense to be doing all those events."
That said, there's always that one event that makes a multis competitor cringe a little. For Whitney, it's the 800-meter run.
"I guess that's one of the hardest races in track, so it's pretty terrifying for me," she joked. "And the shot put will be a challenge. That will take a lot of work."
The jury is still out on whether Morrison and the rest of her Montana peers will get a 2020 track and field season. Some believe it's a long shot.
Morrison will be ready if the season starts in May. She's been working out hard at the home of Big Sky's rival, Missoula Sentinel, where the track is always open.
"Honestly it's a pro and con at the same time," she said of the possibility of losing her senior season because of the coronavirus pandemic. "I don't have to stress as much about all the meets. It's allowed me to focus more on all my events and I've been practicing my field events on my own a lot more.
"But I'm also very sad because I was looking forward to my senior season and seeing how the team could do at state."
Regardless of what happens this spring, Whitney has left a big impression on Nile as an athlete and person. He makes no bones about the importance of Montana coach Brian Schweyen signing the senior.
"No question she'd be the best recruit the Grizzlies have this year," Nile said.
