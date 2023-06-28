CHICAGO — An outstanding two years of competing in the javelin and capturing state championships was recognized on Wednesday.

Alysa Keller of Billings West High School was singled out as the 2022-23 Gatorade Montana Girls Track & Field Player of the Year the sports drink company announced in a press release early Wednesday morning.

The 5-foot-8 senior won the javelin for the second straight year at the State AA meet this past season. At the state meet, Keller's mark of 156 feet, 3 inches broke a 14-year Class AA record.

With the state championship, she completed an unbeaten campaign in her primary event. Keller’s personal-best throw of 157 feet, 1 inch this spring — at the Eastern AA Divisional at her home track at West High — ranked No. 11 nationally among girls high school competitors in 2023, per the Gatorade release. She added 14 feet to her top throw as a junior.

Keller began competing in track and field her junior year. During that campaign, she won every meet except one, where she was second to the eventual State A titlist. She concluded her junior year with a then-personal best throw of 143-1 and the 2022 State AA championship.

Keller is the second Gatorade Montana Girls Track & Field Player of the Year to be chosen from Billings West, according to a news release from Gatorade.

The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

Keller is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Track & Field Player of the Year award to be announced in July.

Keller volunteers locally as a mentor and leader for her church’s youth group. She has also donated her time providing care for a foster baby at her church the release stated.

“Alysa Keller was not only one of the most improved athletes in Montana during her final high school season, but also the most dominant,” said Erik Boal, editor at DyeStat.com, in the news release. “Keller consistently surpassed the 150-foot mark on her way to winning back-to-back Class AA titles in her signature event and elevating herself to No. 3 in history among prep girls from Montana, a state rich in throwing tradition.”

Keller has maintained a 3.93 grade-point average in the classroom. She has signed a national letter of intent to compete on scholarship at Brigham Young University.