MISSOULA — Isabelle Berry didn't compete as well as she'd hoped she would at last year's State B meet.
An 11th-place finish in the 100 hurdles prelims and later, a fall in the 300 that led to a 21st-place finish in what she considers one of her strongest events gave the now-sophomore some motivation entering the 2022 season.
More confidence, that state meet in the back of her mind and some technique tweaks had the Missoula Loyola runner feeling good about where she is at with the state meet right around the corner.
"Being more confident in myself has really helped," she said at Day 2 of the District 13C, 14C and 6B meet Saturday at Missoula County Stadium. "Obviously, freshman year being your first year of high school and high school track is very nerve racking. ... Going through your years of high school, you're going to get better — hopefully, that would be ideal. ... Being a sophomore, having a whole year of track under my belt really helped my confidence and coming to practice being like, 'Yes, I can do this, and I can get to the point I want to be at.'"
It's her can-do attitude combined with her remembrance of where she started as a freshman who was still learning the ins and outs of hurdles and the intricacies of the sport that has helped put her where she is now.
As a freshman, she said she had to get the little things right with her sprints and hurdles. As a sophomore, she feels confident in the little things but now aims to nail down the little things like her start and her trail leg pulling through to cut down her times.
"What we've been working on this year is my back-side hurdle mechanics," she said, going into some of the nitty-gritty techniques her and her coach, Tori Nickol, work on. "So, you get off that hurdle and you want to be back in that running form to get between the hurdles to generate your speed to get over that. Sometimes I would cut down and be straight up and kinda be standing behind the hurdle, and that's not how you're going to generate speed to get into the next one."
Berry holds the top mark in Class B in the 200 (26.12 seconds), which she recorded on Day 1 of districts Friday. She finished Day 2 Saturday at sixth in the 100 hurdles (16.61 seconds) — setting a new PR — and fourth in the 300 hurdles (47.92 seconds). She won the 300 hurdles at the district meet in 48.99.
She even surprised herself with her showing in the 100 sprint, taking first in her heat and overall in the 6B with a time of 12.97 seconds to set a new PR and propel herself into the top two of the Class B rankings and guarantee herself a spot at state.
"It was really great to auto-qualify for state in another event," she said. "It's so awesome. Last year, I put in so much work, and this year, my coaches always tell me meet day is the easy day, my coaches say, because during the week we are doing the workouts and you finally get to meet day and you get to see that pay off."
With her run of strong marks in mind — most of her season and personal bests have come within the past couple weeks in the tail end of the season — Berry has a confidence that has flourished.
She remembers that fall last May, but in a positive way. She knows where she started as a runner and understands that everyone has been there. Looking ahead to state, she is feeling as good as any runner in Class B.
"This time, I'm really excited to go and be able to perform," she said. "And have competition out there so I can push myself to get better times. ... Last year, it was awful — tripping is embarrassing, to say the least — and having to get back up and go over the last hurdle. This year, I felt like my mindset was, 'That happened, and now it's time to move on because I don't want a repeat of that.'"
Surging Seeley
Seeley-Swan is riding high heading into the final weeks of the season.
The program earned eight first-place finishes on Day 1 of the district meet alone — Owen Hoag had two, Sariah Maughan had two, Walker McDonald had one, Emily Maughan had one and the program's girls and boys 4x100 relay teams each won. Then, on Saturday on Day 2, Seeley added another seven.
Sariah Maughan was a bit off her goals on Saturday, mostly because of her workload the day before and being a bit sore, but she is feeling good after a strong showing.
"I definitely wanted a faster pace, because my competition is around a 5:08 right now, but I had a really hard day yesterday, so my hips and legs are really sore," she said not long after finishing the 1,600.
