BILLINGS — Sometimes it just takes a while to find your niche. Billings West senior Alysa Keller knows that better than most.

Keller has the best throw in the state this season at 152 feet, 2 inches so far. It’s also the sixth best throw among the nation’s high school girls.

“At first, I didn't know how to feel (about it). But I think it's pretty exciting because I never thought I'd get here,” Keller said this week ahead of practice.

It’s not a bad start, especially for someone who didn’t even compete in track and field until her junior year. That season she won every meet except one, where she placed runner-up to the eventual Class A champion, and finished by earning the 2022 AA state title with a personal best throw (143-1) at the time.

Keller topped that in her senior season opener with a 147-5 to open at the Gallatin Dual and then topped it again with her PR of 152-2 at the Billings Invite, both of which broke school records according to Billings West javelin coach Lars Schmidt. She tied that mark again Friday in a dual meet against Billings Skyview.

“It does like give a little pressure on me,” Keller said. “Sometimes I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh, they think I'm this good, I have to keep doing this good.’ So sometimes it does get a lot of pressure, but I kind of learned to just deal with it and just know that's OK.”

Those skills in calming herself down that she learned on the javelin runway have also translated into other areas of her life, including her other sports of volleyball and basketball.

“Last year, I did have trouble with my anxiety so that is something that helped once I did javelin,” Keller described. “That's what boosted my confidence and then since I had that confidence, then I was like, ‘I'm going to come back to volleyball’ and it worked out really well.”

Schmidt describes an athlete joining the track team last season who was quiet and wasn’t well-known, to one who's become one of the team’s leaders.

“I just think the confidence that's definitely playing into this year, and just knowing to never give up and know that sometimes you have to go backwards too before you can go forwards again,” Keller said. “Sometimes I'm going to fall down and I just have to pick myself up again.”

After a post-season basketball meeting her junior year asking what everyone’s spring sport plans were, she decided to go out for track. Javelin itself came at the prompting of family friend Chris Reno (also a former Billings West javelin thrower and state record holder from 2005-2013) after noticing her throwing a piece of PVC around the back yard.

“He told me like freshman year that I’d be good at it, but then I never went out my freshman or sophomore year,” Keller said. “Then when I decided to do track last year, I was like, ‘Oh javelin, I kind of know that event so I’ll try that.’”

Her natural throwing ability translated quickly as Schmidt was asking around within the first couple of days of her junior season to see "Who is this kid?” launching 90-feet throws off a basic one-step technique. The results came quickly too.

“I think she auto-qualified for state on her second meet in track ever and she ran up and was like, ‘Wow! I’m throwing far. Should I keep throwing far?’” Schmidt recounted with a laugh. “I was like, ‘Well yeah! Keep doing what you’re doing. Just go with that.’ So she’s been having a fun time the whole way through. She’s been a blast having around.”

It’s been a little different this season as she is no longer the unknown and has lofty goals for herself now that she has a taste of what could be possible. Keller admits to pressing at the beginning of the season and getting a little frustrated when the throws weren’t as far as she’d hoped.

“She’s improved a lot already. It’s hard when you’re at an elite level to continually improve and she’s done that. She works really hard,” Billings West head coach Rob Stanton said.

“I think that one of the things that goes unnoticed is she sprints. She has one of the best throws in the nation and she’s running JV sprints. She doesn’t complain because she knows it makes her better and honestly most kids wouldn’t do that, so I think she’s pretty special in that regard.”

This season she’s hoping to hit 160 feet at some point before heading off to college at BYU where she’s verbally committed.

“I just want to keep her healthy as far as I can just so that when she’s at state she can throw the best she can. We kind of both have that goal of we’d like to see her crush that state record this year because it’d just be really cool to see that and get to go off to college,” Schmidt said. “I just want her to really enjoy her last season in high school track before going off to bigger and better places.”

If all goes to plan, she hopes to be competing for another title and taking aim at the state record at the state meet in Butte in a month. Her title winning throw last season ranks third on the all-time AA record list, but she has already thrown past the AA record of 144-7 this season which is held by Keyawna Lawson (Kalispell Glacier) from 2015. The all-class record is 156-11 set in 2019 by Columbia Falls’ Angellica Street. However, state records are only set at the state meet and she knows that nothing is guaranteed.

"I'm hoping to just take it all in before I have to leave because time does go by fast," Keller said. "I just want to make sure I savor it."

What helps keep her loose in those moments is remembering why she loves doing what she’s doing and tacos, specifically soft shell tacos.

“There's one thing we do with our team, we always tell ourselves to just think about tacos,” Keller said. “Just to get out of our head to kind of just like, get us a little laugh before we go.”