BILLINGS — It was April 7 at Daylis Stadium in a dual meet with Butte High, and Malikye Simpson was gearing up for his first 100-meter race in nearly 12 months.
Gearing up? More like freaking out.
Almost a year removed from an untimely ankle injury that forced him to miss the last half of the 2021 track and field season, the Billings Senior sprinter was naturally skittish.
Butterflies fluttering. Palms sweating. Arms and legs trembling. Not typical emotions for one of the fastest sprinters in the state.
But then the gun fired, and Simpson was right at home. Again.
He bolted out of the blocks and cruised to victory in that race with a time of 10.96 seconds, the second-fastest 100-meter time of anyone in Montana so far this season.
“I took a deep breath in and just stayed relaxed and then the gun went on off and I just started running,” Simpson explained. “I wanted to go faster, but I knew that it was the first meet and I needed to be a bit easy on myself — but know that I can do better.”
Now a senior, Simpson has big goals for his final season on the track. He is rightfully confident he can contend for sprint titles at the state meet in Butte, which he feels he would have been in line for last year.
“It just shows that anything can just end like that and you’ve got to be grateful for everything,” he said.
The state meet, scheduled for the last weekend in May, is circled on Simpson’s calendar, and will be the culmination of a most unconventional career.
Simpson competed at state as a freshman and 2019, placing eighth in the 100, seventh in the 200 and running the second leg on the Broncs’ fifth-place 400-meter relay team. Since then it’s been a whole lot of a waiting and wondering.
Gained another big-time in-state addition. Looking forward to Malikye repping the 🔵🟡! #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/1EsOeyuNJZ— Montana State TF/XC (@MSUBobcatsTFXC) April 19, 2022
Simpson’s sophomore season (and everyone else’s) was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and he missed the last half of his junior season last year, including the state meet, when he broke his ankle playing pick-up 7-on-7 football with friends.
An accomplished football player for the Broncs, Simpson said the injury occurred when he jumped to break up a pass and landed awkwardly, which caused a break to his fibula just above the ankle.
It wasn’t a complete break — had it been, Simpson said, he would have needed surgery. In a way, he dodged a bullet.
But that didn’t take any of the sting away from being told his season was kaput.
“They were telling me it was just a sprained ankle, but I was like, I don’t know, I heard a pop,” Simpson recalled. “So I was just waiting at the doctor's office, and as soon as he told me it was broken, I was just in there and I started tearing up because, I'm like, there's no way.
“I was doing so good and it just came to an end.”
At the time, Simpson had the fastest 100 time in the state at 10.68, which established a new school record. His best 200 time was 22.07, which was No. 2 statewide.
With the injury, his gold-medal goals went out the window. But this season is Simpson’s reprieve. And despite the setbacks, his career has been trending toward this moment.
“He was lucky as a young kid to run with people like (Senior’s) Brock Ping and Connor Ryan from Billings West and Tommy Mellott over in Butte, a lot of those good, athletic kids that were hard-working and talented,” Senior coach Brandon Quesenberry said.
“The last two years he missed out. Last year he had to watch people that he felt like he could beat and he had to sit on the sidelines. I think that made him really want to get back out and compete. He wants to get back to that stage and show what he can do.”
This year, Simpson’s top 100 time ranks behind only that of Helena Capital’s Thomas Carter (10.83) and slightly ahead of West’s Taco Dowler (10.98). Simpson wants to go faster than that, and he's had a premonition.
"I keep having visions and dreams of running like 10.4. I don't know why," he said. "Some crazy time, 10.4 or 10.39. Something like that."
(The all-class record in the 100 is 10.5 set by Damien Nelson of Great Falls CMR in 2018.)
Simpson has yet to run the 200 or the relay yet, but plans to do so Friday when Senior heads to Butte for the Swede Dahlberg Invitational.
That boys-only meet, which will include many of the top competitors in Class AA, will be his first true test of the season.
“I feel ready to go, so I should be OK,” Simpson said. “Just take some deep breaths at the start and then just kind of go off. Just do all the techniques that my coaches have taught me.”
Regardless of what happens in Butte — or the remainder of this season — Simpson is set to continue his collegiate career at Montana State. Earlier this week, Simpson signed with the Bobcats; he had originally given a verbal commitment to North Dakota State.
Simpson also hasn’t ruled out the possibility of joining the MSU football program, although he says it’s a small chance. He did, after all, receive football offers from both the Bobcats and the Montana Grizzlies.
Still, Simpson is a track guy through and through. And he plans to excel in Bozeman.
“I’m blessed because at first I didn't think I was going to get any offers just because I'm another kid from Montana. Some kids from Montana don't get a chance,” he said. “I see myself doing great things over there, just because their coaching staff is amazing and they truly care about their athletes.
“I'm truly grateful. I have no words to explain it, really.”
No more butterflies. No more sweaty palms. No more shakiness.
Healthy again, the sky’s the limit for Simpson. This year and in the future.
