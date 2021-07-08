Noah Bouchard is the first Huntley Project athlete to be selected as Gatorade Montana boys track and field athlete of the year with his selection for the 2020-21 award.
As a senior, Bouchard won both the Class B high jump and javelin titles at the state track meet and helped the Red Devils to a fourth place finish. He tore his hamstring in the 110 hurdles the first day which caused him to also withdraw from the long and triple jumps, but he returned the second day victorious in high jump to defend his previous title. He high jumped a personal best 6-foot-10 last season which ranked 16th nationally.
"Noah was an all-around exceptional athlete in track and field. As a coach, I really enjoyed his athleticism and his drive to compete at an elite level," said Red Lodge coach Becky Eichelberger via press release.
The award recognizes athletic excellence as well as academic achievement and high character from both on and off the field. Bouchard volunteered with Special Olympics and as a youth basketball coach while maintaining a 3.37 GPA.
He signed with the University of Colorado in July to compete as a multi-event athlete.
He is a finalist for the Gatorade National player of the award, which will be announced later this month. He also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing and can submit a 30-second video about why that organization should receive one of 12 $10,000 grants.
Previous recipients of the award include: Julius Mims (Billings Skyview, 2019-20), Rylan Ortt (Missoula Sentinel, 2018-19), Garrison Hughes (Sidney, 2017-18) and Dawson LaRance (Billings Senior, 2016-17).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.