MISSOULA — Some athletes go into a meet thinking they have a shot at breaking a record, and many others go into it hoping they will set a new personal best.
Charlo sprinter Carlee Fryberger had the latter idea.
She came into the Western B-C divisionals first in the 100-meter hurdles, second in the 300, second in the 100 and first in the triple jump in the Class C.
Fryberger went out on a sunny Saturday, a day with much better weather conditions than the gray and cold conditions Friday, and set a new Western C divisional record in the 100 hurdles.
She posted a 14.76 running into a strong headwind, beating out her previous personal best of 14.87 that she set a week ago.
The next closest racer to Fryberger was Manhattan Christian's Alexis DeVries in 17.02.
"I really liked my 100 hurdle performance, 300 could use some improving," Fryberger said while still catching her breath from the 300. " ... I'm glad to have some competition at state to make it a fun race. ... Before the (100 hurdles) a girl asked me what my time was heading into this, and I'm like 'I am trying to go for a 14.7' and that's what I did so it feels awesome."
Fryberger also took divisional wins in the 300 hurdles in 47.48.
She enters next week's Class C state meet in Missoula trailing Hinsdale's Kaitlyn McColly in the 300. McColly enters at one with a mark of 45.61 with Fryberger at second with best 47.33.
Aiming higher
Bigfork's Wyatt Duke has been pretty close to the best high jumper in the state of Montana.
Key emphasis on pretty close.
Duke, a senior, trails only Huntley Project's Noah Bouchard who nearly cleared seven feet a week ago. The two haven't gotten the chance to actually go head to head in a meet, that is until next week at state.
"Competing against someone who is better than me is the best possible thing for me to get better," Duke said. "It's not always the best being the best in a meet because it is hard to PR. ... It's way more challenging and better if I have someone who is neck and neck with and we are battling it out. ... I'm excited to see what Bouchard does; I wanna see him break some state records."
Duke has cleared 6 feet, 9 inches this season, his personal best, while Bouchard is at a best of 6-10. It's been a bit since Duke has cleared 6-8 or higher as he has dealt with shin splints in his jumping leg since.
Now, he said, he feels healthy and can ignore what remains of the bothersome, nagging injury once the adrenaline gets pumping.
During Saturday's divisional, Duke spent much of it jumping alone.
He skipped the lower heights to run a quick 110 hurdles final where he placed second behind his teammate Isak Epperly. Once Duke got back over to the high jump pit, it was just him and another one of his Bigfork teammates left.
His teammate Cormac Ben capped out at 5-10, and then Duke weathered a pair of misses at 6-1 to move on with his first set of jumps and take the divisional win.
Duke cleared 6-2 and then 6-4 on his next two jumps, making the heights look easy with zero misses and clean clears.
Once he got to 6-6, with the strong wind rocking the bar as Duke took a break to see if the wind would calm down, he capped out and his day ended a bit sooner than he would have wanted.
Team results
Bigfork swept the Western B 201 on the girls side and 167 on the boys. Manhattan Christian also swept the Western C with 104 on the girls side and 112 on the boys.
Thompson Falls took second in the Western girls B with 91, Missoula Loyola Sacred Heart and Lincoln County tied with 74 for second in the Western boys B, Seeley-Swan finished second in the Western girls C and Twin Bridges was the runner up in the Western boys B.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.