BILLINGS — In the tradition of “runners to your marks … get set … go!” here are three (of the many) things to watch at this weekend’s Class A and Class B state track and field meet at the Laurel Sports Complex.
Laurel throwers on the move?
A basic tally using the qualifying positioning heading into the state meet gives the Whitefish girls about a 10- to 15-point advantage over nearest challenger Laurel.
Of course, that’s all on paper. While the bread-and-butter of Laurel’s program continues to be its middle- and long-distance runners (the likes of Grace Timm, Andria Mourich, Alyse Aby, Carly Cooke, etc.), javelin coach Mike Lee hopes his up-and-coming stable of throwers can help make up some of that difference with the Bulldogs, who are led on the track by speedsters Mikenna Ellis and Brooke Zetooney.
Last week at the Eastern A meet in Glendive, the Laurel girls qualified its maximum of five throwers (the boys qualified four) and head into this weekend with three of the top seven: Senior Keeli Harris (ranked second), junior Bailey Graves (4th) and freshman Daeja Fike (7th.)
The most consistent has been the University of Montana-bound Hardy, whose top throw of 127 feet, 2 inches is just behind state-leader Jenna Jordan of Corvallis (129-4). She’s won seven events this season, though Graves, who captured the Midland Roundtable Top 10 and last week’s divisional title, has come on at the end of the regular season. Fike, whose sister Symphony throws the javelin at Idaho State, also has a meet win, giving Laurel’s throwers victories in 10 of their 12 meets. (Fike also broke Laurel’s 32-year-old freshman record for the javelin).
Lee attributes the success to the diligent help of volunteer coach Ron Harris (Keeli’s father) and to Laurel’s other throw coaches, Chris Smith (shot put) and Wendy Graves (discus, and Bailey Graves’ mother).
Baily Graves is currently ranked fourth in the discus and senior Teigan Harper fifth in the shot put, and Lee said he and the other coaches are telling their throwers they can have a say in how things turn out this weekend.
“I think we definitely can play a part in it,” Lee said. “We’ve been telling our girls all year if our three throw groups manage to get anywhere from 25 to 30 points, we can really lend a hand to our middle- and long-distance runners.”
Good golly, Molly
A fixture on the Billings Central soccer and basketball teams the past four years, Molly Molvig has exploded onto the track scene for the Rams this season.
Colter Bethurem coached her in track when she was in middle school and said Molvig showed “a lot of promise,” clearing 5-foot-8 in the high jump and exhibiting speed on the track.
But Bethurem, who is in his first full season as the Rams head varsity track and field coach (last spring was supposed to be his first, but because of COVID-19, that didn’t really work out), wasn’t sure what he’d get from Molvig when she decided to go out for high school track this year for the first time.
Molvig, who has signed to play soccer for Carroll College, enters the state meet with the fastest 100 time (12.49, .03 ahead of Whitefish standout Mikenna Ellis) and ranks third in the 200, just .16 off the pace and just .02 ahead of teammate and defending state champion Kellan Wahl.
Molvig also runs a leg on the Rams’ top-ranked 400-meter relay team, and whatever the outcome of her meet, there’s little question the impact she’s had on the Rams during her brief track career.
“I’m just glad she came out” for track, Bethurem said. “Especially for a senior who hasn’t done it for three years, there was really not a lot of need for her to come out. I’m just grateful that she decided to give it a shot and then help this team to a third-place finish at divisionals. Between her and Kellan kind of leading the way as seniors, they’ve really done a good job.”
Molvig hasn’t given any signal that she’s ready to abandon her soccer future for one on the track, but Bethurem feels there’s a lot more potential there.
“Honestly,” he said, “if I’m a track coach right now at the collegiate level I’m looking at her to come out for track rather than soccer.”
7-footer?
According to the MHSA online record book, only three Montana athletes have cleared 7-foot in the high jump: Great Falls’ Mark Reed (7-2, 1983); Helena’s Trey Tintinger (7-1 1/2, 2017); and Missoula Hellgate’s Mark Koefelda (7-1, 1993).
Huntley Project senior Noah Bouchard has a chance to be the fourth, and he’ll definitely be going for it this weekend. Red Devils coach Wes Lindeen said the 6-foot-7 Bouchard just missed clearing that mark a couple times this season, with a calf or ankle knocking the bar off after the rest of his body was descending to the mat.
Lindeen said Red Devils coaches always encourage their athletes, Bouchard included, to go out and compete against their own best marks, and not worry about other competitors. Lindeen added that Bouchard tends to “perform well under pressure.”
“It brings out the best in him, I guess,” Lindeen said. “Kind of our focus has been just go out and do your best and see where that leads you.”
As it is Bouchard enters the meet with a state-best mark of 6-10.
If he matches that, he would clear the Class B record of 6-9 set by Whitehall’s Darby Jones in 1986. Tintinger’s jump in 2017 is the state record. (Remember, state records can only be set at the state meet).
“Realistically, he jumps pretty high, but I think he’s going to make it over seven (feet),” Lindeen said. “How much more, I don’t know, but I think he’s really got a good shot at doing it this year.”
