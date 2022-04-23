MISSOULA — Sariah Maughan already has a trophy room worth of Class C state titles in the 400m, 800m, 1,600m, 4x100 and two in the 4x400.
With the six titles — two she earned as a freshman for Seeley-Swan in 2019, the other four last season and if not for the pandemic, more in 2020 — and a plethora of marks that have hit the qualifying standards, what else could the senior want in her final year?
Well, like her teammate and fellow star sprinter Owen Hoag, breaking some school and family records would be a solid way to go out.
Maughan is seconds off breaking her mom's record of 2 minutes and 9 seconds in the 800 with her personal best mark of 2:14.86. She's just .13 of a second off breaking the program record in the 400.
"(My motivation) is just trying to get those times just in case I don't wanna continue my plans after high school, which aren't track," she said after finishing the 4x100 relay Saturday. "If I do end up falling back on track, I need those fast times to walk on and get scholarships.
" ... Every time I beat one of my mom's records we get to go have a girl's day," she added. "I got her 400 record in like eighth grade."
Maughan added that she wants the 400 mark, which her current PR is 58.32, to get down into the 57s or so to solidify her spot in Class C. On the all-state lists, Maughan ranks third regardless of classification in the 400 and is fourth in the 800.
On Saturday, Maughan, who averages about five events per meet with a large workload, finished first in the 400 with a time of 60.96 seconds. She also won the 1,600 in 5:47.56, and her relay team finished third in the 4x100. For the season, her times rank among the top in Class C at first in the 400, first in the 800, third in the 1,600, second as part of her team's 4x100 squad and that same group boasts the best 4x400 mark in the classification.
For Hoag, a junior who is the defending Class C 400 champ with his 2021 title winning mark of 50.10, which still stands as his best in the event, he has similar school record-oriented goals as well and happens to run many of the same events as Maughan.
He finished second in the 100 Saturday, second in the 200 with a PR of 22.71 and was fourth in the 4x100, keeping his pace near the top of Class C. After the day, he is sixth in the 100, first in the 200, first in the 400 and the anchor as part of the Seeley-Swan 4x100 and 4x400 relays, both of which boast the best marks in Class C.
Regardless of class, Hoag entered seventh in the 200 and first in the 400.
"I feel pretty good about the season so far," Hoag said after finishing the anchor leg of the 4x100. " ... I'm just happy to be running consistently this year. I think as of right now our 4x100 and 4x400 are the fastest in the class. ... There's a couple of school records in the 200 and 400, which I am really close to, that I wanna break."
The weather has been a bit of a deterrent so far in the early stages of the 2022 track and field season. Luckily enough, the weather Saturday during the Seeley-Swan Invitational at Missoula County Stadium was better than it has been all season — especially when compared to last Saturday, when the MCPS Invite was cut short halfway through because of snow.
But Maughan did admit the cold meets have made for a cold and slow start for her times. Warm weather is sure to finally come, but in the short term, Maughan is managing with the rest of the chilly track athletes.
"It's been kind of a slow start with the cold meets, but I am working through it," she said. "I just make sure I warm up earlier and think positive."
Bigfork burst
Elsewhere on the track, Class B Bigfork came away with some big marks and wins Saturday in Missoula.
The most notable, and the most emphatic with the way he finished, came in the boys miles when Bigfork's Jack Jensen, who entered second in Class B behind Red Lodge's Brandon Emineth, beat Florence-Carlton's Nathaniel Gale with a strong last 100-meter kick.
Jensen finished in 4:39.03, just ahead of Gale's 4:39.58. Jensen proudly fist pumped and cheered with the crowd near the finish line, also taking a second or two to congratulate Gale for his strong race.
Other notables
Missoula Loyola's Ridger Palma continued his winning ways with the top mark in the boys 100 while running into a strong headwind, winning the event in 11.62. He later won the boys 400 with a winning mark of 49.73. Palma hasn't finished any worse than second in the 100 this season, keeping with the theme of his strong prep sprinting career that includes last season's State B title in the event and in the 200.
Palma also won the 400.
Dillon's Treyton Anderson won the boys 200 and the 300 hurdles.
On the girls side, Loyola's Isabelle Berry hit a PR in the 200, winning the event with a time of 26.64. Dillon's Ainsley Shipman swept the hurdles, winning the high hurdles in 15.84 and the long hurdles in 47.95.
