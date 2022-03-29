LAUREL — One race — the biggest race — changed everything for Jakob Webinger. And it left him with a helpless feeling.
In retrospect, the run-up to last year’s 100-meter final at the Class A state track and field meet had Webinger feeling pretty nervous. That’s in spite of the fact the Laurel sprinter had the best times in that event all year, including a 10.88 clocking in the prelims a day earlier, and was the presumptive favorite to win atop his home track at the LHS Sports Complex.
Then … “Bang!” At the gun, Billings Central’s Brock Ping shot out of the blocks like a house on fire. Webinger? Not so much.
In the end, Ping, a senior, crossed first and won the title in 11.13, nine-hundredths of a second ahead of the junior Webinger. He had been beaten on familiar ground.
“(Ping) had a great start. And I think with me, I was so nervous that I wasn't really prepared for it,” Webinger recounted. “I was just so late and he already had so much ground on me and I couldn't make up for that.
“I wanted to puke. I wanted to go in the bathroom and cry.”
Webinger didn’t do either of those things. He actually had a very solid weekend by winning the long jump (20-9¼) and anchoring Laurel’s victorious 400-meter relay team (42.79). He also ran the anchor leg on Laurel's third-place 1,600-meter relay effort (3:30.76).
As a team, the Locomotives placed fourth with 50 points.
But those achievements didn’t take much of the sting away from what happened in the 100. Winning that event was his top individual goal.
Now Webinger, a senior, has his eyes fixed squarely on atoning for last year and learning from the past. The 100 is again his No. 1 focus as the spring sports season gets going.
“It set a fire in me. It really did. From that day on,” said Webinger, who also took second at state in the 200. “I was in the weight room every single day, working on the track on the weekends and doing everything I can to never let that feeling happen again.
“It’s my goal, most definitely. I think it's just about being out here every day and working my butt off and pushing myself to limits I've never been before, and really just focusing to win that race.”
Webinger’s sprinting prowess landed him a Division I opportunity with the track and field program at Montana State, where he’ll enroll in the fall.
Laurel boys coach Curtis Fox says Webinger’s leadership qualities and commitment to improve are ultimately what make him a star on the track. And those characteristics are what will give Webinger an extra dimension for his final high school season and in the years ahead in Bozeman.
“He's just an internally motivated type of kid, and I'm not really one to hand out a lot of compliments. You've got to earn it,” Fox said. “But he has just been phenomenal with that kind of stuff. He just puts in a lot of time, and in fact he wants to do more.
“It's just one of those things. Sometimes you just get beat. But he's just extremely motivated, he is extremely coachable and it just helps the process. He's an unbelievable leader.”
Webinger played football at Laurel as a speedy wide receiver and gritty special teams performer, and was a member of a program that played for the state title in each of the past three seasons, winning it in 2020.
He also has a golf pedigree. His father, Drake, is renowned on the state golf circuit while his sister McKenzie was a Class A champ on the links in 2011. A younger sister, Alivia, finished second in 2020 as a freshman, helping Laurel to its third straight Class A team title.
But football and track are Jakob’s passions — especially the latter.
After the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic, Webinger seemingly came out of nowhere as a junior.
“Last year I came into it and I wasn't really sure how the year was going to go,” he said. “No one really knew who I was. I put in a lot of work in the offseason; I put in a lot of time with coach Fox and did a lot of extra training. It was kind of breakout year for me and it felt really good.
"Going into state I was confident, but that last day I was super nervous. The 100, I wasn’t prepared and I ended up losing. But coming into this year I think I know how to get through that and be ready for it.”
Team-wise, Laurel’s boys have 66 kids on the roster to start the season, the kind of numbers that can give a big boost to a program that wants to be in the running for the state title. Beau Dantic (sprints), Chase Burrows (hurdles), Shel Osborne (throws) Zane Kazmierczak (throws), Tanner Schwend (sprints, jumps), Hunter Ward (throws) and Max Brown (hurdles) are among the ones to watch for the Locomotives.
Other than Webinger, of course.
“We have high expectations, and I think our other sports have done a good job with that winning attitude,” Fox said. “We have some kids from a lot of other sports that have won state championships, and coming in, we're just like, 'Hey, listen, our expectation is to bring trophies home from divisionals and state.' Our other coaches do a fantastic job with their athletes and putting together an all-around team.”
“We have such a determination to win. We've always had that in our class,” Webinger added. “We put so much work in as a whole group, and we just have a lot of people in certain areas and it's really helpful.”
Webinger has his own determination to win — and the focus to turn what was a helpless feeling into championship moment.
