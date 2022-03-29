MISSOULA — The Missoula Sentinel Spartans are taking things slow to start the track and field season. Many teams may take that approach as the season coincides with spring breaks and potential weather cancellations, but there's an added layer for the defending boys and girls team champs.
The Spartans swept the team trophies in 2021 — scoring 132 points on the boys side and 91 on the girls — and it wasn't particularly close. The Butte boys were runners-up with 76, a near 60 point difference, while the Spartan girls raced past second-place Helena by a margin of 19.
So with a slew of returners and some young sprinters looking to give the Spartans a boost off the starting blocks, Sentinel and head coach Craig Mettler are in no rush to get to their peaks. It's a long season after all, so no need to rush things with just under two months to go until the state title meet at the end of May.
"We will see what the times are after the first couple meets," Mettler said Tuesday. "We try to focus on the long-term goals and try to progressively do better. ... Every year is a new year, right? The kids are the ones who set the tone. Coaches, we just oversee it and just make sure that everyone is doing things they are supposed to do, the way they are supposed to do it. We don't really talk about (the title) that much. And there's probably different philosophies on that ... but we don't talk about it. We just focus on 'Let's get better every single day. Let's put the time and effort in day in and day out.'"
Those dominant finishes were backed by multiple athletes set to return as seniors, including individual champions Zac Crews (boys 110 hurdles), Drew Klumph (boys 300 hurdles) and Brooke Stayner (girls 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and long jump), along with a boys distance group that looks as deep as ever with new faces stepping in.
Tanner Klumph, the current AA boys cross country individual champion, finished second at last year's state track meet in both the 1,600 and the 3,200 as runner-up behind former Missoula Hellgate speedster Ignatius Fitzgerald and former Sentinel teammate William Mortenson. This season Tanner is flanked by fellow distance runners Chase Green and Keagan Crosby.
Others to watch from Sentinel include girls high jumper Jayden Nash, who placed third at state as a sophomore with a mark of 5 feet, 3 inches, along with Emily McElmurry, whose two older sisters compete collegiately, as a multi-event athlete.
"We will see what it looks like once it all comes together," Mettler said.
Sentinel's first meet is set for Friday at home along with Hellgate, Butte High and Butte Central at Missoula County Stadium.
Hellgate Knights
A group of distance runners fresh off a title in fall are eying similar success in the spring. Sound familiar?
Like Sentinel did in 2020 when it won the boys cross country title by beating out rival Hellgate by a single-digit margin, and then rolling to the state track title, the Knights are trying to make it happen for themselves.
This fall, the Hellgate boys took home the team cross country title, inching past Sentinel in a tight team finish of 62-66, and boast the ability to translate that success right onto the track.
Junior Finneas Colescott was a breakout star for Hellgate in cross country as the state runner-up, and could very well be in line on the track as well after he placed third in the 3200 at the AA state meet last year. He will have teammates Jackson Triepke and Colten Graham right with him, just like in cross country.
Assuming everyone stays healthy, the Sentinel and Hellgate distance rivalry should have some fun times on the track.
"I think that was a great day for our kids in the fall with the boys and our girls are really consistent," Dohn said Tuesday. "I think they just know that they have a great nucleus and they run together, they work their butts off together all the time. We were out there on the track and Sentinel boys were working their butts off too, and I think there is a great sense of community with that running spirit with the boys and girls between Sentinel and Hellgate.
"They all want to win but I think there's a sense of comradery and community with all those kids."
Elsewhere, Dohn expects some nice performances out of senior sprinter Jake Sweatland, who after a year and a half rehabbing from a gruesome ankle injury, is back to full strength. He and the Hellgate 4x100 relay team finished 14th with Sweatland running the anchor leg, but after a healthy football season the senior is eying some better marks to help the Knights.
Like Sentinel again, the Knights return a couple individual champs from last season, where they finished fourth on the girls side with 70 points and third on the boys at 51. Layne Cooney (boys discus) and Kensey May (girls 3,200), who also won the girls AA individual cross country title, are the lone returning Hellgate champs.
Hailey Flamand, who placed seventh at state, returns as the hopeful in the girls 300 hurdles, Perry Paffhausen and Alex Mund placed in the top 10 of the girls long jump last season and Elly Thorpe is the lone returner of last season's top three at state in the girls javelin. Tommy Nilson also hopes to turn some heads in the boys shot put.
Big Sky Eagles
It's a bit of a youth movement for the Missoula Big Sky squad, but a young jumper could get things into new heights pretty quick.
Porter Gibbs won the United States Track & Field junior Olympics 13-14-year-old boys high jump, going for 6 feet, 3 inches as a rising freshman last summer. That mark would have tied the AA boys state title height.
Head coach Dan Nile is uncertain what to expect from his squad come May given their youth and question marks before meets actually get rolling.
"We are pretty young," he said Tuesday. "We got huge numbers of kids, lot of enthusiasm with it and all that. That part is really good, but we are a little experienced in lots of ways. We got some veterans back but I think we're in the 'We'll-see category.'"
Hadlea Fred (girls 100, 200 and discus) and Avari Batt (girls discus) give the Eagles some potential medal winners on the girls side after the two put up strong marks at the '21 state meet.
On the boys side, Kade Olson was Big Sky's only title winner last season but has since graduated leaving a totally fresh group. Caden Bateman tied for seventh last season in the high jump, Louis Sanders was third in the triple jump, Chaise Meyer was fifth in the shot put and Cole Sandberg medaled at third in the javelin.
The Eagles get the season started against Kalispell Flathead in a dual meet on Tuesday in Missoula at MCPS.
Small schools
Missoula Loyola returns the Class B state champ in the boys 100 and 200 sprints, Ridger Palma, who also happened to be the runner-up in the 400. Grady Walker finished fifth as a freshman in the boys triple jump as the Rams finished second as a team.
On the girls side, while Loyola did not send a full team to state, the Breakers return Isabelle Berry who finished 11th in the 100 hurdles.
Missoula Valley Christian finished 25th at state last season on the boys side, backed by then-freshman sprinter Nathan Tuinstra who placed fourth in the 110 hurdles, freshman jumper Elijah Fisher who finished seventh in the long jump and javelin thrower Zach Streit who placed 12th at state. The Eagles sent just one athlete on the girls side, Taevyn Beaudin, who tied for seventh in the triple jump.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.