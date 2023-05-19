BILLINGS — Last week at the Billings Public City Meet on the same Billings West track he competed on Friday, Evan O'Toole had a landmark moment in his pole vaulting career.

Except that it didn't count.

At that meet, both the Billings Senior junior and Billings Skyview's Sean Kennedy cleared 13 feet, 6 inches in the boys pole vault, but when the height got to a Class AA-leading 14-1, Kennedy officially sailed over the bar while O'Toole did not.

Kennedy, the only competitor left standing, upped the height to 14-6, which he missed on all three tries. During Kennedy's breaks between attempts, O'Toole said he was offered an unofficial try at 14-6, which he cleared — but his official height for that day will always be listed as 13-6.

At the Eastern AA divisional track and field meet Friday at West, O'Toole had 14-6 in his sights again. But this time, with the judges officially watching him, he got the job done.

After both he and Kennedy were the only two in the meet to clear the 14-foot mark, O'Toole officially sailed over the height he cleared the week prior to set a new benchmark in AA (as of Friday evening) with the state meet looming, scheduled to be held next Friday and Saturday in Butte.

What had been shaping up to be a razor-thin race in the AA boys pole vault — with the top-four athletes separated by an inch entering the divisional meets — has now been completely broke open by O'Toole, leaving him to be the new top dog to chase entering the season's final and biggest meet.

"It really does feel great," said O'Toole of his mark, a new personal best. "I'd like to think that I've been working hard all season for it. I love going to state, but I don't feel like I'm done yet. I want the school record. I want the all-class record. Maybe those are things that come next year with more work, but definitely (those)."

O'Toole was not part of the quartet pacing the pack in AA going into Friday. With his previous PR of 13-6, he was a little ways behind Kennedy and Butte's Cameron Tobiness (both 14-1) plus Missoula Big Sky teammates Joey Sandberg and Micah Dawe (both 14-0) for the top spots on the leaderboard.

But his performance at West certainly made some waves across the state as it showed that there's a fresh challenger in the ranks.

After officially setting his PR by going over 14-0, O'Toole went a step further and beat his previous best by an entire foot by clearing his winning height on his final attempt. With free reign to choose his next height as the final remaining competitor, he immediately opted for 15-1 — the current all-class best in Montana, held by Class A Hamilton's Taylor Searle.

That height was a bit more than O'Toole could chew as he did not go over across his three tries, but at that point, the Bronc was having fun out there.

And if divisionals can be the momentum boost O'Toole needs to surge to a possible podium finish — and maybe more — in Butte next weekend, the fun will most definitely continue on.

"I think it was a little bit of a combination (of things)," O'Toole said of his new PR. "My step was a little under, but it doesn't make (for) a super-huge deal when you can kind of have an area where your step can be for you to still be able to vault.

"My coach was telling me for the other two 14-6 jumps (that) I've got to swing up, I've got to get my body to the pole, and I think I just did that a little bit better that last time."

