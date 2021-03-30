LAUREL — Libby Nedens’ last track and field meet was so long ago, she feels like a different person now.
Before Tuesday’s Laurel Quadrangular, Nedens’ most recent track competition was the Class A state meet in May 2019. She was a sophomore in the early stages of a growth spurt back then, yet to reach her current height 5-foot-6 (she was 5-2, 85 pounds as a freshman).
Nedens also hadn’t suffered a stress fracture in her right tibia yet. That happened last year, not long after track and every other Montana spring sport had been canceled because of COVID-19. The injury caused Nedens to miss all of cross country season in the fall and has drastically lowered her track expectations.
“It’s like I don’t even remember how to run,” Nedens said Tuesday with a laugh. “ ‘I’m like, ‘I don’t even know that Libby that ran track two years ago.’ ”
Part of Nedens wishes she was more like her sophomore self, healthy enough to feel like a state title contender. But the distance runner was happy simply to be competing on a chilly Tuesday at the Laurel Sports Complex.
“It was definitely weird not having track last year,” Nedens said. “It feels like I haven’t been out here in forever, so it’s definitely nice to be back on the track. I really missed it.”
Nedens’ teammate Hunter Bear Cloud was also thankful just to be at the Laurel Quad. But the fellow senior isn’t recovering from a major injury, and he has every intention of finishing his high school career with at least one state title.
Bear Cloud nearly placed first in multiple events at the 2019 State A meet. He and the Hardin boys 1,600-meter relay team finished second to Dillon by 0.62 seconds. Bear Cloud was third in the 200 meters but was hundreths of a second away from victory. His time of 22.48 seconds was 0.01 slower than Miles City senior Keith Vanderlaan and 0.02 behind Jack Waddell, then a sophomore at Livingston and now a senior at Laurel. Bear Cloud ran the fastest State A preliminary 200 at 22.46, the same as Waddell’s winning time.
“I was pretty frustrated,” Bear Cloud said Tuesday. “I could’ve had a chance to beat Jack in the 2(00) last year, and I think so this year, too.”
At Tuesday’s Laurel Quad, Bear Cloud won the 200 with a time of 23.48 (Waddell was at the meet but didn’t compete in that event). Bear Cloud also finished second in the 100-meter dash to Billings Central senior Brock Ping, a Billings Senior transfer and Chadron State football commit.
“Boy, that kid works hard,” said Hardin track coach Laura Sundheim, referring to Bear Cloud. “Last Saturday, he was like, ‘Uh, coach, do you have a workout for me?’ So I texted him a workout, he took a buddy and they went to the track and did the workout.”
Perhaps Bear Cloud’s best event is the triple jump. He finished third behind two seniors in the event at the 2019 State A meet, and he won it Tuesday with a mark of 42 feet, nine inches, which was one inch short of his personal record.
“I still have so much more to work on because it’s the beginning of the season and we didn’t have a season last year,” Bear Cloud said. But “I feel pretty good about the start.”
Laurel won both team titles Tuesday. The Locomotive boys finished with 144 points, one ahead of Hardin, while the girls rolled by 76 with a score of 220.
Nedens’ only event Tuesday was the girls 1,600-meter relay, which she helped the Bulldogs win. She’s still easing her way back from injury.
Nedens placed fourth in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters at the 2019 State A meet, and she was behind only one girl (Hamilton then-sophomore Brynnli Poulsen) who is competing this spring. But the medal stand isn’t an expectation for Nedens right now, and her injury might continue to hold her back in May.
That’s OK in Nedens’ eyes. She could have been a year older and missed her final season. Her injury could have kept her out of this season. After a brutal 2020, it’s hard for her to view this season in anything but a positive light.
“I’m just excited to see what I can do this season coming back from injury. Try not to compare myself to when I was good,” Nedens said. “Just making it to state and running there would be really, really surreal.”
