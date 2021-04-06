BILLINGS — Park City High School will host a Unified Track meet with Joliet High School on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Laurel Sports Complex.

In conjunction with Special Olympics Montana, the meet will feature Unified Track athletes with and without intellectual disabilities competing together. The mission of Special Olympics’ Unified Sports, a program made up of 1.4 million people worldwide, is to promote training, competition, friendship and understanding among its participants.

Saturday’s meet will include multiple events, including the 100-meter dash, long jump and a unified 400-meter relay race.

In a partnership between the Montana High School Association and Special Olympics Montana, Unified Track will be included in multiple local meets throughout the spring, according to a Special Olympics press release.

