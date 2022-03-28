CORVALLIS — The Hamilton boys are seeking a second set of back-to-back state championships, this time in track and field after they pulled off the feat on the cross country course in the fall.
The Broncs return four athletes who combined to win three individual titles and place in 10 events at last year’s State A track and field championships. Those four combined for 71 of Hamilton’s 87 team points, which still would’ve been enough to win by the title by 10 points.
Hamilton had three of the top-four finishers in the 1600 run, the top two in the 800 run and two of the top three in the 3200 run. Those same three runners — seniors Colter Kirkland, Lane Cole and Colter Purcell — were also the core of the championship cross country teams in 2020 and 2021.
“We have been talking about winning state a lot. That’s our biggest team goal for sure,” Cole said at the Blue Devil Invitational on Saturday. “I think we have a good chance. Everyone just has to do their part.”
The top four runners are back in the 1600. Kirkland won the event, Purcell took second and Cole was fourth. Corvallis senior Brinson Wyche, who placed first at the 2021 State A cross country championships, finished third. Dillon junior Ben Steadman took third at the cross country championships.
Kirkland and Cole, who are both Griz track and field signees, finished 1-2 in the 800 run last year. The next three finishers were all juniors: Browning’s Jeremy Bockus, and Hardin’s Tayjon Joe and Alduran Takes Enemy.
Cole wants to win the 800 and 1600 after he won the 3200 last year, while Wyche was second and Purcell took third. Hamilton senior Harrison Silverio was 11th in the event, and only five runners who finished ahead of him were non-seniors.
“We want to wipe the record board, me and the Colters,” Cole said. “We want to get the 800, the 1600, 3200 and the 4x4(00 relay), the school records. It’s time to change those for sure. State records might be a little far, but you never know what’s going to happen.”
In the shorter-distance races, junior Eli Taylor placed sixth in the 400 dash. Two of the top three finishers are now graduated.
Kirkland, Cole, Purcell and Taylor combined to earn silver in the 4x400 relay. Last year’s gold medalists from Hardin graduated three of their four runners.
Hamilton sophomore Spencer Cruse was 10th in the 300 hurdles, but only one runner ahead of him was a senior last year.
“I’m just really excited about this season,” Cole said. “We’re going to have fun with it but also compete our best.”
In the field events, Kirkland placed third in the pole vault last year, while Hamilton senior Andrew Carmody tied for seventh. Five of the six point scorers in the event were all juniors.
Sophomore Andrew Burrows may give Hamilton a boost in the team score via the shot put and discus. He matched last year’s state championship-winning throw of 52 feet, 3.5 inches on his second attempt of the season Saturday. Whitefish senior Talon Holmquist won the title last year and is the only top-four finisher back this year.
“I was definitely expecting myself to throw at least 50 feet (Saturday) because I’ve been having a really good past two weeks of practice,” Burrows said. “Especially after what happened at state last year scratching on all three throws, I just really wanted redemption and I honestly surprised myself with that 52.
“My goal for myself is 55 this year. I’m just going to keep working on it. We measured one I had in practice, and it was 53-06, and I know I can do more.”
The Broncs have one other future Grizzly on their team, although he’s a Griz football signee: Tyson Rostad. He placed second in the javelin Saturday, showed his blazing speed during the third leg of the 4x100 relay and was 12th in the 100 dash.
“I definitely think we have a shot at getting another team championship,” Burrows said. “Because we have all the long distance kids we had last year and then we have Tyson Rostad throwing jav. I think I could do pretty well in shot and disc. I think we have most everything covered. I think we have a pretty good chance.”
