HELENA — “Trying to sum up my coaching track at Helena High is difficult,” replied Sheila Williams, when asked to comment on her 17-year career as the Lady Bengals head coach.
“I have been blessed with incredible mentors - Linda Paull and Shirley Chesterfield - as well as amazing assistant coaches,” Williams related. “I am so proud of our tradition of excellence at Helena high. We have had numerous state champions, state record holders and successful teams.
“But what I am most proud of and thankful for is the privilege of working with such amazing athletes, I will cherish memories of practices and meets, braving all sorts of weather and seeing incredible performances by our athletes and relationships that I will hold dear the rest of my life.
Williams, who recently announced her retirement, served as the HHS girls head track coach from 2003 until this spring, although the latest season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During her 17 seasons, Helena’s gals garnered nine top-5 finishes at the State Meets, including a pair of State trophies; third-place in 2011, and runner-up in 2013. At the Divisional Meets, the red-and-white tracksters garnered the 2011 Western AA championship, to go along with four runners-up and four third-place finishes.
Twelve HHS athletes captured individual State titles with Williams at the helm, highlighted by three-time winner and AA record-holder Anna Brooks, in the javelin from 2004-06. Double champions included Aimee Morrison in the discus in 2005-06, Terah Cundith in the pole vault in 2012-13, and last year when Odessa Zentz claimed the 400 and 800 meter runs.
Rounding out the Lady Bengal individual champs over the past 17 years were Jade Roskam-Purnell in the 400 (2005), long jumper Whitney Haseman (2005), Taylor Kanthack in the shot put (2011), daughter Kyndal Williams in the javelin (2011), 400 runner Carly Smiedala (2016), and pole vaulters Alex May Fraser (2006), Julie Rockenbach (2016) and Kamden Hilborn (2018).
There were also two State relay champions, the 400 relay in 2004 and 1600 relay in 2014.
“Coach Will taught me how to push my limits mentally and physically,” recalled Jade (Roskam) Schmidt, who finished her prep career with 11 State meet medals. “She saw more potential in me than I did and helped me to reach it.”
Curt Synness can be reached at 594-2878 or email curt.synness@406mtsports.com.
