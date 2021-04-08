BUTTE — Athletes from Lima are not only accustomed road trips; they’ve come to embrace the long car rides because it means competition is on the immediate horizon.
“Well, that's one of the fun parts of being in Lima because everywhere we go, we pretty much go 5 o'clock in the morning,” said AD and track and field coach Jerry Allen, with a hint of sarcasm. “Most of the tracks are Belgrade, Bozeman, Livingston and going the other way is Frenchtown, Missoula high school, Corvallis. Pretty much either way we go, other than Dillon, we're up at 5 o'clock and on the road. So it's good to be road warriors.”
“I think living in Lima, we're all pretty used to just traveling far, no matter what we're doing,” added senior Nicole Lessley. “So getting up early and just going somewhere is not out of our realm. We're OK with it and we're ready to go every morning.”
Whether it’s competing at a unique venue or diving into some barbeque at the Notorious P.I.G., the Bears almost always have something to look forward to during their road trips.
“Being in Class C from Lima, I can say that we really look forward to White Sulfur Springs,” said coach Greg Iverson. “I believe that is the last dirt track meet in Montana and that is an honor to be a part of up there. And then I think we look forward to Frenchtown because that usually means we get to eat out in Missoula and that's a pretty big deal for us.”
With a 22-student enrollment at the high school, half of the student body competes on the team. Lessley said it’s one of the better turnouts the Bears have had in a long time.
“We have a lot of kids doing a lot of events, and that’s a lot of fun,” she said.
The large number of schools in Class C means that even smaller schools, such as Lima, stand a chance at making a splash at divisionals and state. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty, though, since the Bears are now almost two years removed from their last competition.
“It's really tough this year, and going back to what you said as being in Class C, is you're really tucked away in your training, and you don't really see what other teams or other competitors are doing for training or where they're at,” explained Iverson. “So, you just have a goal in your mind that you try to reach.
“It can be a shock when you go to a meet, you find out either you've been doing pretty good and you're hanging in there, or you're way behind in your training. And when you're all by yourself, out in a lonely Class C practice, it's kind of a good reminder to step it up for yourself because we don't see a lot of comparisons until we go to these meets and are around other athletes.”
Weather has been tough for all spring sports around Montana. This certainly hasn’t been the most severe winter, but the snow has persisted enough to keep teams inside for longer than they’d like.
“We're doing pretty good,” Lessley said. “It's been hard this year because of COVID and the weather's been rough. So we've had to do a lot indoor practices, which have been hard, but I think we're ready. We're all really excited to get outside and actually compete again because it's been a while, but we're pretty excited and ready.”
“The first few weeks or so we were able to go outside. So we got to do a few relay practices, and besides that I have a few indoor hurdles that I've been able to use,” added senior Darby Perrenoud.
With schedule finalizations still in limbo, the Bears are itching to see some competition. After all, the track and field season is unique because athletes from across the state have to opportunity to compete against each other at certain meets. Some meets invite schools from all of MHSA's classifications.
“The thing about track that they don't get in any other sports is that we compete against a lot of these other cities and some of these schools where any other sport they don't really mix them like that,” Allen said. “So these kids get to meet a lot of different people.”
With the familial environment created by the track and field community, competing against kids from across the state means a chance to cultivate new relationships that you otherwise might miss out on.
“I think that's very true. I mean in track, every event, everybody gets along,” Lessley said. “Everybody gives you tips. Every coach helps you out and we can warm up with anybody. It's very much of a family, I think.”
Iverson and Allen will be entering their eighth year coaching track and field together at Lima.
“It always feels like track is a way to bring these athletes together,” Iverson said. “And it's always neat to see the seniors making friends with other seniors from other schools. And because when they go on, more often than not, those connections lead to other adventures in life for these kids.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.