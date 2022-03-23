MISSOULA — For close to two decades, Spencer Huls has been coaching the Corvallis track program with the understanding that brisk March workouts would almost always be followed by cranking the heater in his vehicle.
Not this March.
"First couple weeks of practice you usually go home cold every day, but this year it's been once," he said. "It's really been great for the kids. They're happy to be outside after being cooped up all winter.
"We've had wind a couple days, but other than than it's been beautiful."
That could still change, so Huls doesn't like to talk about it too much and run the risk of "jinxing it." But the weatherman is calling for temperatures hitting the mid-60s for Saturday's 16-team Blue Devil Invitational, and that's a mighty good thing for the athletes.
"I think you're going to see good performances all over the place," Huls said. "And if it's real nice, which it's predicted to be but I always knock on wood, you could see some real good performances right out of the gate."
The meet at Corvallis has become an annual rite of spring in recent years, marking the start of a busy two months leading up to state competition. A track meet is also being held in Eureka Saturday and there is Class A tennis and softball competition on the schedule, with Class AA action commencing next week.
But if you're a high school track and field fan and you're looking for a lot of bang for your buck Saturday, you might want to check out the action starting at 9 a.m. in Corvallis.
"We're going to see some pretty good early competition, especially in the girls hurdles," Huls said. "We'll see if it pans out, but the schools that have four of the top six from the Class A state track meet are here at this meet.
"That doesn't mean all of those girls are going to run, but there's the potential for that in the girls 300 and 100 hurdles."
There could also be some enticing running events.
"The boys distance races will be pretty good between all the good Hamilton and Corvallis boys," Huls said. "They put some pretty good kids on the track, along with others as well.
"In the boys hurdles, you've got the top returner in Class A coming down, the Anderson boy (defending state champ Treyton Anderson of Dillon) is pretty special to watch. Then there's quite a few with talent in the field events, too."
