Great Falls Optimist Club girls track and field meet
Saturday
Memorial Stadium, Great Falls
Team scores: Helena 131.5, Billings West 77.5, Missoula Sentinel 74, Missoula Hellgate 69, Bozeman 66, Billings Skyview 49, Helena Capital 45, Billings Senior 40, Bozeman Gallatin 39, Kalispell Flathead 30, Kalispell Glacier 21, Great Falls 8, Missoula Big Sky 6, Great Falls CMR 4, Butte 3.
100: 1, Jaeden Wolff, Billings Wes, 12.33 (record, old record of 12.40 set by Christi Weyer, Great Falls, 1988). 2, Hannah Moses, Hellgate, 12.62. 3, Logan Todorovich, Helena, 12.63. 4, Ave Roberts, Billings Sky, 12.68. 5, Abby Thompson, Billings Sen, 12.80. 6, Abigail MacDonald, Great Falls, 12.88. 7, Isabella Ping, Billings Sen, 12.98. 8, Mollee Conlan, Butte, 13.01.
200: 1, Odessa Zentz, Helena, 25.50. 2, Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 25.58. 3, Jaeden Wolff, Billings Wes, 26.02. 4, Ave Roberts, Billings Sky, 26.19. 5, Brooke Stayner, Sentinel, 26.72. 6, Abigail MacDonald, Great Falls, 26.80. 7, Hailey Burger, Helena Capit, 26.86. 8, Nevaeh Wetzel, Helena, 27.30.
400: 1, Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 58.93. 2, Alexis Brauer, Billings Sky, 1:01.22. 3, Olivia Collins, Gallatin, 1:01.98. 4, Mykayla Miller, Sentinel, 1:02.10. 5, Kendyll Sommers, Helena, 1:02.41. 6, Halle Haber, Billings Wes, 1:03.00. 7, Leela Ormsby, Billings Sen, 1:03.26. 8, Payton Grover, Billings Sen, 1:03.46.
800: 1, Odessa Zentz, Helena, 2:17.82. 2, Sophia Miller, Hellgate, 2:23.62. 3, Hadley Brown, Bozeman, 2:24.32. 4, Kaitlyn Skinner, Hellgate, 2:24.77. 5, Ruby Lorenz, Sentinel, 2:27.09. 6, Emmaline Derry, Hellgate, 2:28.74. 7, Auna Flohr, Gallatin, 2:29.25. 8, Mia Edwards, Bozeman, 2:29.37.
1,600: 1, Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 5:05.33. 2, Kensey May, Hellgate, 5:09.04. 3, Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 5:09.99. 4, Lilli Rumsey Eash, Flathead, 5:15.48. 5, Claire Rutherford, Gallatin, 5:21.65. 6, Ali Keith, Billings Wes, 5:22.71. 7, Serena Sproles, Bozeman, 5:30.93. 8, Lilyann Macfarlane, Gallatin, 5:32.30.
3,200: 1, Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 11:19.85. 2, Luci McCormick, Bozeman, 11:30.86. 3, Ali Keith, Billings Wes, 11:35.28. 4, Claire Rutherford, Gallatin, 11:44.13. 5, Isabel Munro, Hellgate, 11:47.49. 6, Rose Wiltse, Hellgate, 11:49.06. 7, Nomi Friedman, Bozeman, 11:49.57. 8, Penelope Macfarlane, Gallatin, 11:50.19.
100 hurdles: 1, Brooke Stayner, Sentinel, 14.64. 2, Logan Todorovich, Helena, 14.96. 3, Emily McElmurry, Sentinel, 15.40. 4, Hailey Coey, Billings Wes, 15.45. 5, Rachel Plaster, Helena, 16.23. 6, Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capit, 16.24. 7, Piper Jette, Billings Sen, 16.46. 8, Cienna Soens, Billings Sky, 16.52.
300 hurdles: 1, Brooke Stayner, Sentinel, 45.83. 2, Rachel Plaster, Helena, 47.30. 3, Mikayla Hall, Helena Capit, 47.54. 4, Sidney Gulick, Glacier, 47.94. 5, Isabelle Linder, Helena Capit, 48.52. 6, Cienna Soens, Billings Sky, 49.04. 7, Alivia Rinehart, Flathead, 49.43. 8, Harlie Roth, Flathead, 50.28.
400 relay: 1, Billings West 'A' (Hailey Coey , Halle Haber , Jaeden Wolff , Kaitlin Grossman ), 49.65. 2, Billings Skyview 'A' (Kylie Swanton , Charlize Davis , Brynn Brower , Ave Roberts ), 50.49. 3, Helena Capital 'A' (Mikayla Hall , Isabelle Linder , Hailey Burger , Kathryn Sheridan ), 51.01. 4, Flathead 'A' (Rylee Barnes , Madi Gilchrist , Kelcey Copping , Alivia Rinehart ), 51.83. 5, Billings Senior 'A' (Addie Falls Down , Abby Thompson , Nigeria Long-Westmoreland , Isabella Ping ), 51.94. 6, Charles M Russell(Great Fall 'A' (Rhema Pace , Emilie Crago , Kylie Henderson , Julia Elkin ), 52.55. 7, Great Falls 'A' (Addisyn Rask , Addie Slaughter , Kyesha Farmer , Abigail MacDonald ), 52.69. 8, Bozeman 'A' (Morgan Kimmel , Marika Schultz , Eliza Smith , Macey Primrose ), 52.83.
1,600 relay: 1, Helena 'A' (Kendyll Sommers , Kylie Hartnett , Madilyn Todorovich , Odessa Zentz ), 4:07.17. 2, Hellgate 'A' (Sophia Miller , Perry Paffhausen , Kaitlyn Skinner , Kensey May ), 4:11.31. 3, Helena Capital 'A' (Mikayla Hall , Kayla Parriman , Hailey Burger , Kathryn Sheridan ), 4:13.82. 4, Billings Skyview 'A' (Alexis Brauer , Cienna Soens , Brynn Brower , Ave Roberts ), 4:13.92. 5, Billings West 'A' (Ela Bloyder , Jaeden Wolff , Halle Haber , Kaitlin Grossman ), 4:17.22. 6, Glacier 'A' (Sidney Gulick , Noah Fincher , Kiera Sullivan , Bailey Gable ), 4:18.18. 7, Sentinel 'A' (Ruby Lorenz , Malia Bradford , Riley Crews , Mykayla Miller ), 4:19.89. 8, Bozeman 'A' (Hadley Brown , Mia Edwards , Ellison Merkel , Hayley Burns ), 4:20.06.
High jump: 1, Hannah Schonhoff, Bozeman, 5-07. 2, Jayden Nash, Sentinel, J5-03. 3, Logan Todorovich, Helena, J5-03. 4, Whitney Schlender, Gallatin, J5-03. 5, Makenzie Jackson, Helena, 5-01. 5, Madilyn Todorovich, Helena, 5-01. 7, Mishayla Varner, Billings Wes, J4-09. 7, Jaidyn Pevey, Glacier, J4-09. 7, Ashlyn Jarrett, Charles M Ru, J4-09.
Pole vault: 1, Libby Hansen, Helena Capit, 11-06. 2, Hannah Moses, Hellgate, 11-01. 3, Madison Clause, Billings Sky, 10-06. 4, Annika Nehring, Helena, 10-00. 4, Austin Long, Billings Wes, 10-00. 6, Landrie Anderson, Sentinel, J9-06. 7, Carlee Foster, Helena Capit, J9-06. 8, Reghan Skogen, Helena, J9-00.
Long jump: 1, Logan Todorovich, Helena, 17-10.25. 2, Perry Paffhausen, Hellgate, 17-02. 3, Brooke Stayner, Sentinel, 16-08.50. 4, Nigeria Long-Westmoreland, Billings Sen, 16-07. 5, Emily McElmurry, Sentinel, 16-05.50. 6, Hannah Schonhoff, Bozeman, 16-00.75. 7, Kaitlin Grossman, Billings Wes, 16-00.25. 8, Kiera Sullivan, Glacier, J15-10.50.
Triple jump: 1, Hailey Coey, Billings Wes, 37-09. 2, Emily McElmurry, Sentinel, 36-11.75. 3, Reagan Brisendine, Glacier, 34-00.50. 4, Bethany Sorensen, Glacier, 34-00. 5, Alayna Shepard, Sentinel, 33-09. 6, Mia Stephan, Flathead, 33-06. 7, Afton Wride, Flathead, 33-01. 8, Megan Carpenter, Helena Capit, 32-08.
Shot put: 1, Tesse Kamps, Gallatin, 39-09.75. 2, Sydney Mattfeldt, Helena, 39-01. 3, Jenavieve Lynch, Bozeman, 36-10.75. 4, Jaida Green, Helena Capit, 34-08.25. 5, Alison Jenkins, Billings Sky, 34-06. 6, Torie Jamieson, Billings Sen, 34-00.50. 7, Hailey Pack, Butte, 33-11.50. 8, MaKenna Harmon, Billings Sen, 33-10.50.
Discus: 1, Torie Jamieson, Billings Sen, 120-02. 2, Jenavieve Lynch, Bozeman, 111-07. 3, Avari Batt, Big Sky, 110-01. 4, Tesse Kamps, Gallatin, 108-08. 5, Alison Jenkins, Billings Sky, 106-04. 6, Rachel Macy, Billings Sen, 105-08. 7, Braden Kopp, Hellgate, 102-01. 8, MaKenna Harmon, Billings Sen, 100-06.
Javelin: 1, Alysa Keller, Billings Wes, 131-03. 2, Clara Fox, Bozeman, 124-09. 3, Taliana Miller, Flathead, 118-02. 4, Kya Wood, Flathead, 117-01. 5, Elly Thorpe, Hellgate, 114-05. 6, Birkley Lorash, Billings Wes, 112-08. 7, Rachel Macy, Billings Sen, 112-02. 8, Atlanta Waltman, Flathead, 106-02.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.