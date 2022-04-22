Dahlberg Invite
Friday at East Middle School, Butte
Individual Top 6
Boys' 100 meters — 1, Noah Dahlke, 11.70, Gallatin; 2, Karsen Beitz, 11.76, Sentinel; 3, Reed Harris, 11.77, Great Falls; 4, Tristin Shanks, 11.85, CMR; 5, Jackson Hensley, 11.85, Glacier; 6, Quentin Schraeder, 11.87, Sentinel
200 — 1, Jackson Hensley, 23.42, Glacier; 2, Evan Major, 23.65, Belgrade; 3, Noah Dahlke, 23.76, Gallatin; 4, Jared Felten, 23.81, Billings Senior; 5, Connor Sullivan, 23.88, Glacier; 6, Jeff Lillard, 23.93, Glacier.
400 — 1, Jake Turner, 51.22, Glacier; 2, Luke Sullivan, 51.31, Helena Capital; 3, Nikolas Udstuen, 51.32, Gallatin; 4, Brady Sheldon, 51.64, Billings West; 5, Garrett Dahlke, 51.83, Gallatin; 6, Colin Shaules, 51.91, Sentinel.
800 — 1, Keagen Crosby, 1:57.56, Sentinel; 2, Sam Ells, 1:57.62, Glacier; 3, Seth Petsch, 2:00.94, Billings West; 4, Peter Rehberger, 2:01.92, Gallatin; 5, Tyler Avery, 2:02.58, Glacier; 6, Colin Shaules, 2:03.02, Sentinel.
1600 — 1, Sam Ells, 4:29.38, Glacier; 2, Ryan Harrington, 4:39.58, Great Falls; 3, Keagen Crosby, 4:41.28, Sentinel; 4, Henry Ballinger, 4:42.09, Helena Capital; 5, Finneas Colescott, 4:42.75, Hellgate; 6, Carson Steckelberg, 4:42.83, Gallatin.
3200 — 1, Carson Steckelberg, 9:47.07, Gallatin; 2, Finneas Colescott, 9:47.43, Hellgate; 3, Ryan Harrington, 9:54.35, Great Falls; 4, MacGwyer Palmer, 9:56.88, Great Falls; 5, Samuel Nash, 10:01.49, Belgrade; 6, Brody Romano, 10:02.43, Helena Capital.
110 hurdles — 1, Zac Crews, 15.62, Sentinel; 2, Holt Downey, 15.77, Butte; 3, Caleb Bernhardt, 15.80, Glacier; 4, Drew Klumph, 15.85, Sentinel; 5, Archie LaFurge, 15.92, CMR; 6, Nash Coley, 16.44, Gallatin.
300 hurdles — 1, Drew Klumph, 40.59, Sentinel; 2, Colter Petre, 40.80, Helena; 3, Tyler Gilman, 41.07, Gallatin; 4, Caleb Bernhardt, 41.17, Glacier; 5, Jackson Simonson, 42.28, CMR; 6, Fogaa Fatupaito, 42.45, Billings Skyview.
4x100 — 1, Billings West - A, 43.00; 2, Sentinel - A, 43.11; 3, Glacier - A, 43.13; 4, Gallatin - A, 43.55; 5, Helena Capital - A, 43.57; 6, CMR - A, 43.57.
4x400 — 1, Gallatin - A, 3:31.54; 2, Helena Capital - A, 3:32.47; 3, Billings West - A, 3:33.86; 4, Sentinel - A, 3:36.09; 5, Flathead - A, 3:40.62; 6, Bozeman - A, 3:41.33.
Shot put — 1, Josh Goleman, 51-11.00, Helena; 2, Tommy Nilson, 49-09.00, Hellgate; 3, Chaise Meyer, 47-04.00, Big Sky; 4, Zack Newton, 45-11.00, Great Falls; 5, Zac Crews, 45-07.00, Sentinel; 6, Dylan Cunningham, 45-02.50, Helena Capital.
Discus — 1, Isaiah Claunch, 144-10, Billings West; 2, Tommy Nilson, 142-03, Hellgate; 3, Josh Goleman, 140-05, Helena; 4, Aiden Krause, 139-11, Glacier; 5, Layne Cooney, 138-08, Hellgate; 6, Jacob Anderson, 137-10, Billings West.
Javelin — 1, Aiden Nichols, 171-09, Hellgate; 2, Isaiah Claunch, 169-06, Billings West; 3, Reuben Hornby, 166-08, Glacier; 4, Zac Crews, 164-11, Sentinel; 5, Marcus Evans, 163-00, Helena; 6, Fogaa Fatupaito, 160-00, Billings Skyview.
High jump — 1, Porter Gibbs, 6-02.00, Big Sky; 2, Jonas Sherman, 6-00.00, Butte; 3, Tate Kauffman, 6-00.00, Glacier; 4, Garret Coley, 6-00.00, Gallatin; 5, Cameron Tobiness, 5-10.00, Butte; 6, Zach Cramer, 5-10.00, Belgrade; 6, Tyler Moore, 5-10.00, CMR.
Pole vault — 1, Alex Brisko, 12-06.00, Helena Capital; 2, Aidan McGoldrick, 12-06.00, Belgrade; 3, Jaric Sparks, 12-00.00, Butte; 3, Jackson Barney, 12-00.00 SR, Glacier; 5, Corbin Luce, 12-00.00, Helena; 5, Gavin Vetter, 12-00.00, Butte
Long jump — 1, Garret Coley, 22-02.50, Gallatin; 2, Scott Klinker, 21-09.50, Great Falls; 3, Dylan Snyder, 21-01.75, Butte; 4, Colter Petre, 20-11.00, Helena; 5, Jase Applebee, 20-10.00, Bozeman; 5, Zach Cramer, 20-10.00, Belgrade.
Triple jump — 1, Tate Kauffman, 43-10.00, Glacier; 2, John Pyron, 42-08.50, Glacier; 3, Dylan Zink, 42-04.50, Flathead; 4, Jraden Hathaway, 42-00.00, Great Falls; 5, Louis Sanders, 41-08.00, Big Sky; 6, Fogaa Fatupaito, 41-05.25, Billings Skyview.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.