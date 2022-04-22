Dahlberg Invite

Friday at East Middle School, Butte

Individual Top 6

Boys' 100 meters — 1, Noah Dahlke, 11.70, Gallatin; 2, Karsen Beitz, 11.76, Sentinel; 3, Reed Harris, 11.77, Great Falls; 4, Tristin Shanks, 11.85, CMR; 5, Jackson Hensley, 11.85, Glacier; 6, Quentin Schraeder, 11.87, Sentinel

200 — 1, Jackson Hensley, 23.42, Glacier; 2, Evan Major, 23.65, Belgrade; 3, Noah Dahlke, 23.76, Gallatin; 4, Jared Felten, 23.81, Billings Senior; 5, Connor Sullivan, 23.88, Glacier; 6, Jeff Lillard, 23.93, Glacier.

400 — 1, Jake Turner, 51.22, Glacier; 2, Luke Sullivan, 51.31, Helena Capital; 3, Nikolas Udstuen, 51.32, Gallatin; 4, Brady Sheldon, 51.64, Billings West; 5, Garrett Dahlke, 51.83, Gallatin; 6, Colin Shaules, 51.91, Sentinel.

800 — 1, Keagen Crosby, 1:57.56, Sentinel; 2, Sam Ells, 1:57.62, Glacier; 3, Seth Petsch, 2:00.94, Billings West; 4, Peter Rehberger, 2:01.92, Gallatin; 5, Tyler Avery, 2:02.58, Glacier; 6, Colin Shaules, 2:03.02, Sentinel.

1600 — 1, Sam Ells, 4:29.38, Glacier; 2, Ryan Harrington, 4:39.58, Great Falls; 3, Keagen Crosby, 4:41.28, Sentinel; 4, Henry Ballinger, 4:42.09, Helena Capital; 5, Finneas Colescott, 4:42.75, Hellgate; 6, Carson Steckelberg, 4:42.83, Gallatin.

3200 — 1, Carson Steckelberg, 9:47.07, Gallatin; 2, Finneas Colescott, 9:47.43, Hellgate; 3, Ryan Harrington, 9:54.35, Great Falls; 4, MacGwyer Palmer, 9:56.88, Great Falls; 5, Samuel Nash, 10:01.49, Belgrade; 6, Brody Romano, 10:02.43, Helena Capital.

110 hurdles — 1, Zac Crews, 15.62, Sentinel; 2, Holt Downey, 15.77, Butte; 3, Caleb Bernhardt, 15.80, Glacier; 4, Drew Klumph, 15.85, Sentinel; 5, Archie LaFurge, 15.92, CMR; 6, Nash Coley, 16.44, Gallatin.

300 hurdles — 1, Drew Klumph, 40.59, Sentinel; 2, Colter Petre, 40.80, Helena; 3, Tyler Gilman, 41.07, Gallatin; 4, Caleb Bernhardt, 41.17, Glacier; 5, Jackson Simonson, 42.28, CMR; 6, Fogaa Fatupaito, 42.45, Billings Skyview.

4x100 — 1, Billings West - A, 43.00; 2, Sentinel - A, 43.11; 3, Glacier - A, 43.13; 4, Gallatin - A, 43.55; 5, Helena Capital - A, 43.57; 6, CMR - A, 43.57.

4x400 — 1, Gallatin - A, 3:31.54; 2, Helena Capital - A, 3:32.47; 3, Billings West - A, 3:33.86; 4, Sentinel - A, 3:36.09; 5, Flathead - A, 3:40.62; 6, Bozeman - A, 3:41.33.

Shot put — 1, Josh Goleman, 51-11.00, Helena; 2, Tommy Nilson, 49-09.00, Hellgate; 3, Chaise Meyer, 47-04.00, Big Sky; 4, Zack Newton, 45-11.00, Great Falls; 5, Zac Crews, 45-07.00, Sentinel; 6, Dylan Cunningham, 45-02.50, Helena Capital.

Discus — 1, Isaiah Claunch, 144-10, Billings West; 2, Tommy Nilson, 142-03, Hellgate; 3, Josh Goleman, 140-05, Helena; 4, Aiden Krause, 139-11, Glacier; 5, Layne Cooney, 138-08, Hellgate; 6, Jacob Anderson, 137-10, Billings West.

Javelin — 1, Aiden Nichols, 171-09, Hellgate; 2, Isaiah Claunch, 169-06, Billings West; 3, Reuben Hornby, 166-08, Glacier; 4, Zac Crews, 164-11, Sentinel; 5, Marcus Evans, 163-00, Helena; 6, Fogaa Fatupaito, 160-00, Billings Skyview.

High jump — 1, Porter Gibbs, 6-02.00, Big Sky; 2, Jonas Sherman, 6-00.00, Butte; 3, Tate Kauffman, 6-00.00, Glacier; 4, Garret Coley, 6-00.00, Gallatin; 5, Cameron Tobiness, 5-10.00, Butte; 6, Zach Cramer, 5-10.00, Belgrade; 6, Tyler Moore, 5-10.00, CMR.

Pole vault — 1, Alex Brisko, 12-06.00, Helena Capital; 2, Aidan McGoldrick, 12-06.00, Belgrade; 3, Jaric Sparks, 12-00.00, Butte; 3, Jackson Barney, 12-00.00 SR, Glacier; 5, Corbin Luce, 12-00.00, Helena; 5, Gavin Vetter, 12-00.00, Butte

Long jump — 1, Garret Coley, 22-02.50, Gallatin; 2, Scott Klinker, 21-09.50, Great Falls; 3, Dylan Snyder, 21-01.75, Butte; 4, Colter Petre, 20-11.00, Helena; 5, Jase Applebee, 20-10.00, Bozeman; 5, Zach Cramer, 20-10.00, Belgrade.

Triple jump — 1, Tate Kauffman, 43-10.00, Glacier; 2, John Pyron, 42-08.50, Glacier; 3, Dylan Zink, 42-04.50, Flathead; 4, Jraden Hathaway, 42-00.00, Great Falls; 5, Louis Sanders, 41-08.00, Big Sky; 6, Fogaa Fatupaito, 41-05.25, Billings Skyview.

