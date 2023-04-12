Butte Area Meet
Tuesday at Bulldog Memorial Stadium
Boys Team Scores
1, Butte, 124.5; 2, Three Forks, 48.5; 3, Butte Central Catholic, 24; 4, West Yellowstone, 10.
Girls Team Scores
1, Butte, 79; 2, Three Forks, 58; 3, West Yellowstone, 31.5; 4, Butte Central Catholic, 13.5.
Individual Top 3
Boys' 100 meters — 1, Rueso Batterman, 11.54, Butte; 2, Cameron Gurnsey, 11.87, Butte; 3, Jace Kopp, 12.02, Three Forks.
200 — 1, Trey Hansen, 24.13, Butte; 2, Isaiah Gather, 24.80, Three Forks; 3, Keefer McGree, 24.80, Butte Central.
400 — 1, Issac Kohler, 54.45, Butte; 2, Kaden Hennessey, 57.24, Butte; 3, Micheal Mcllwraith, 57.90, Three Forks.
800 — 1, Garrett Golding, 2:12.62, Three Forks; 2, Beau Johnston, 2:14.48, Three Forks; 3, Alma Clark, 2:15.88, West Yellowstone.
1600 — 1, Beau Johnston, 4:52.41, Three Forks; 2, Bryon Fanning, 4:55.45, Three Forks; 3, Alma Clark, 5:07.78, West Yellowstone.
3200 — 1, Levi Wiltsie, 12:50.51, Butte; 2, Corwin Hunter, 13:24.82, Butte; 3, Caleb Stapely, 13:43.65, Butte.
110 hurdles — 1, Zane Moodry, 17.64, Butte Central; 2, Sheldon Wetzel, 19.58, Butte; 3, Ryan Hanson, 20.49, Butte.
300 hurdles — 1, Karsen McEwen, 49.24, Butte; 2, Sam Whitfield, 52.16, Three Forks; 3, Ryan Hanson, 53.53, Butte.
4x100 — 1, Butte - A, 45.80; 2, Butte - C, 45.97; 3, Butte - B, 47.10.
4x400 — 1, Three Forks - A, 3:54.58; 2, Butte - A, 4:02.31
Shot put — 1, Brett Polich, 41-9.5 , Butte; 2, Riley Gelling, 39-8 , Butte Central; 3, Kade Schleeman, 36-5 , Butte.
High jump — 1, Jonas Sherman, 5-10 , Butte; 2, Kyle Holter, 5-8 , Butte Central; 3, Sheldon Wetzel, 5-6 , Butte.
Pole vault — 1, Cameron Tobiness, 12-6 , Butte; 2, Karson Pumnea, 9-0, Butte; 3, Tre Antonioli, 8-6, Butte.
Long jump — 1, Kyle Holter, 21-6.25 , Butte Central; 2, Bo Demarais, 20-11.25 , Butte; 3, Cayde Stajcar, 20-6.75 , Butte.
Girls' 100 meters — 1, Ella Moodry, 13.35, Butte Central; 2, Dylann Bartoletti, 13.36, Butte; 3, Emmarie Richards, 13.71, Butte.
200 — 1, Maya Noble, 29.55, Three Forks; 2, Hailey Williams, 29.57, Three Forks; 3, Madison Seaholm, 30.12, Butte.
400 — 1, Bella Jones, 1:08.35, Three Forks; 2, Madison Seaholm, 1:08.42, Butte; 3, Autumn Clary, 1:10.23, Butte.
800 — 1, Kellie Carpenter, 2:49.48, Butte; 2, Isabell Harris, 2:51.43, Three Forks; 3, Tiara Norris, 2:59.16, West Yellowstone.
1600 — 1, Alexandria Kovnesky, 6:25.99, Butte; 2, Tiara Norris, 6:41.53, West Yellowstone; 3, Lexa Thompson, 6:50.32, Butte.
3200 — 1, Natalie Barta, 15:50.97; West Yellowstone.
100 hurdles — 1, Kelsey Leprowse, 31.73; Butte.
300 hurdles — 1, Devynn Judd, 56.40, Three Forks; 2, Natalie Salinas, 1:05.12, West Yellowstone.
4x100 — 1, Three Forks - A, 55.33; 2, West Yellowstone - A, 58.61.
4x400 — 1, Three Forks - A, 4:39.13.
Shot put — 1, Mylee Demarais, 28-11, Butte; 2, Cora Rauch, 27-10, Butte; 3, Harlee Muffich, 27-1.5, Butte.
High jump — 1, Hannah Kluck, 4-6 , Butte; 2, Kylee Reichman, 4-6 , Three Forks; 3, Maddie Conner, 4-2, Three Forks.
Pole vault — 1, Peyton Trabert, 8-6, Butte; 2, Olivia Spear, 8-0, Butte; 3, Maya Noble, 7-0, Three Forks.
Long jump — 1, Ella Moodry, 15-11.75, Butte Central; 2, Trista Finney, 14-1.5, West Yellowstone; 3, Chelsi Lyons, 13-6.75, Butte.