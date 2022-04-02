Frenchtown Invitational
Saturday at Lyle Bagnell Stadium
Boys Team Scores
1, Frenchtown, 131; 2, Hamilton, 95; 3, Beaverhead County, 77; 4, Corvallis, 71; 5, Broadwater, 66; 6, Seeley-Swan, 62.5; 7, St Ignatius, 37; 8, Fort Benton, 31; 9, Stevensville, 22; 10, Browning, 20; 11, Anaconda, 17.5; 12, Ronan, 15; 13, Darby, 10; 14, Polson, 4; 14, Superior, 4.
Girls Team Scores
1, Dillon, 154.83; 2, Corvallis, 67; 3, Hamilton, 65.66; 4, Twin Bridges, 61.5; 5, Broadwater, 53.5; 6, Frenchtown, 44.5; 7, Seeley-Swan, 38.5; 8, Stevensville, 35; 9, Granite, 22; 10, Superior, 20; 11, Polson, 17.5; 11, Ronan, 17.5; 13, Anaconda, 16.5; 14, Darby, 14; 15, Fort Benton, 11; 16, Powell County, 8.5; 17, Sheridan, 7.5; 18, Browning, 5; 19, St Ignatius, 2.
Individual Top 6
Boys' 100 meters — 1, Dawson Sweat, 11.27, Broadwater; 2, Carter White, 11.28, Frenchtown; 3, Landon Deboer, 11.53, Dillon; 4, Owen Hoag, 11.56, Seeley-Swan; 4, Kade Newman, 11.56, Broadwater; 6, Solomon Morgan, 11.58, Corvallis; 6, Charles Adams, 11.58, St Ignatius.
200 — 1, Treyton Anderson, 21.96, Dillon; 2, Owen Hoag, 22.66, Seeley-Swan; 3, Dawson Sweat, 22.92, Broadwater; 4, Trey Joseph, 23.36, Corvallis; 5, Max Cianflone, 23.53, Hamilton; 6, Gabe Galle, 23.54, Anaconda.
400 — 1, Garrett Schmill, 51.78, Frenchtown; 2, Jeremy Bockus, 53.19, Browning; 3, Devin Bird, 53.39, Fort Benton; 4, Eli Taylor, 54.09, Hamilton; 5, Kaden Hanson, 54.67, Frenchtown; 6, Landis Arganbright, 55.64, Fort Benton.
800 — 1, Lane Cole, 1:58.20, Hamilton; 2, Jakob Hansen, 2:09.00, Frenchtown; 3, Wyatt Ehredt, 2:11.98, Frenchtown; 4, Devin Bird, 2:13.55, Fort Benton; 5, Sawyer Shelmerdine, 2:14.40, Seeley-Swan; 6, Cy Bay, 2:18.03, Superior.
1600 — 1, Brinson Wyche, 4:35.00, Corvallis; 2, Jeremy Bockus, 4:39.00, Browning; 3, Colter Purcell, 4:40.00, Hamilton; 4, Colter Kirkland, 4:46.00, Hamilton; 4, Jakob Hansen, 4:46.00, Frenchtown; 4, Andrew Rush, 4:46.00, St Ignatius
3200 — 1, Zoran LaFrombois, 10:49.00, St Ignatius; 2, Gavin Hagberg, 11:05.00, Corvallis; 3, Ace Edgerton, 11:25.00, Broadwater; 4, Clay Truth, 11:33.00, Corvallis; 5, Sebastian Cardullo, 11:36.00, Corvallis; 6, Robbie Nuila, 11:46.00, St Ignatius.
110 hurdles — 1, Treyton Anderson, 14.46, Dillon; 2, Ryan Racht, 15.61, Broadwater; 3, Chase Haines, 16.79, Seeley-Swan; 4, Connor Michaud, 16.95, Frenchtown; 5, Aiden Read, 16.99, Corvallis; 6, Elijah Sailer, 17.36, Frenchtown.
300 hurdles — 1, Dawson Sweat, 41.89, Broadwater; 2, Ryan Racht, 42.45, Broadwater; 3, Chase Haines, 42.84, Seeley-Swan; 4, Treyton Graham, 43.58, Dillon; 5, William Martin, 43.78, Darby; 6, Connor Michaud, 44.34, Frenchtown
4x100 — 1, Frenchtown, 44.36; 2, Dillon, 45.47; 3, Seeley-Swan, 45.77; 4, Broadwater, 45.83; 5, Hamilton, 46.35; 6, Corvallis, 46.46.
4x400 — 1, Hamilton, 3:37.00; 2, Dillon, 3:42.53; 3, Frenchtown, 3:47.18; 4, Corvallis, 3:47.67; 5, Seeley-Swan, 3:51.61; 6, Frenchtown, 3:53.93.
Shot put — 1, Andrew Burrows, 50-02.00, Hamilton; 2, Walker McDonald, 47-07.00, Seeley-Swan; 3, Hunter Gum, 46-01.00, Stevensville; 4, Connor Curnow, 45-05.00, Dillon; 5, Kevin Hanenburg, 42-09.00, Frenchtown; 6, Dane Byle, 42-04.00, Fort Benton.
Discus — 1, Walker McDonald, 150-05, Seeley-Swan; 2, Andrew Burrows, 141-03, Hamilton; 3, Dane Byle, 139-11, Fort Benton; 4, Klayton Kovatch, 128-00, Seeley-Swan; 5, Beau Boudreaux, 119-10, Frenchtown; 6, Isaac Stoker, 113-04, Corvallis.
Javelin — 1, Kellan Beller, 180-00, Stevensville; 2, Colter Ball, 158-03, Fort Benton; 3, Levi Reynoso, 156-02, Corvallis; 4, Riley Kriskovich, 148-05, Anaconda; 5, Kellen McClure, 142-08, St Ignatius; 6, Nathan Hale, 137-01, Frenchtown.
High jump — 1, Payton Cates, 6-03.00, Ronan; 2, Devin Shelton, 5-10.00, Frenchtown; 3, Hudson Bain, 5-08.00, Hamilton; 4, Lorenzo Grazzani, 5-06.00, Stevensville; 5, Ledge Conner, 5-06.00, Corvallis; 6, Jaiden Connors, 5-06.00, Anaconda.
Pole vault — 1, Colter Kirkland, 11-06.00, Hamilton; 2, Andrew Carmody, 11-06.00, Hamilton; 3, Jack Ellis, 11-00.00, Hamilton; 4, Treyton Graham, 10-06.00, Dillon; 5, Jon Peterson, 10-00.00, Dillon; 6, Clay Truth, 9-06.00, Corvallis; 6, Jaiden Connors, 9-06.00, Anaconda.
Long jump — 1, Carter White, 21-06.50, Frenchtown; 2, Holter Santos, 21-00.50, Dillon; 3, Dawson Sweat, 20-09.00, Broadwater; 3, Charles Adams, 20-09.00, St Ignatius; 5, Bryce Umphrey, 20-04.00, St Ignatius; 6, David Schmidlin, 20-03.00, Dillon.
Triple jump — 1, Cale White, 39-03.00, Frenchtown; 2, Bryce Umphrey, 39-02.50, St Ignatius; 3, Kellen Klimpel, 39-01.00, Frenchtown; 4, Connor Durglo, 38-09.50, Ronan; 5, Ross Lewis, 38-07.50, Corvallis; 6, Connor Michaud, 38-07.00, Frenchtown.
Girls' 100 meters — 1, Claire Hutchison, 13.04, Stevensville; 2, Emily Maughan, 13.23, Seeley-Swan; 3, Adriana Tatukivei, 13.24, Ronan; 4, Jordyn Walker, 13.34, Dillon; 5, Reese Wolfgram, 13.46, Broadwater; 6, Camy Hoiland, 13.47, Anaconda.
200 — 1, Claire Hutchison, 26.42, Stevensville; 2, Kylie Konen, 27.12, Dillon; 3, Farah Wyche, 27.18, Corvallis; 4, Sydney Petersen, 27.67, Dillon; 5, Adriana Tatukivei, 27.71, Ronan; 6, Jenna Dunham, 27.92, Fort Benton.
400 — 1, Madi Nelson, 1:02.59, Hamilton; 2, Hadassah Wilson, 1:02.62, Darby; 3, Lily Apendaile, 1:05.70, Hamilton; 4, Abbie Lemelin, 1:06.62, Dillon; 5, Braelynn Mangold, 1:07.00, Superior; 6, Jenna Dunham, 1:07.29, Fort Benton.
800 — 1, Sariah Maughan, 2:31.09, Seeley-Swan; 2, Amara Auch, 2:35.58, Corvallis; 3, Mary Huxtable, 2:37.00, Dillon; 4, Memphys Meier, 2:39.94, Broadwater; 5, Autumn Benson, 2:45.95, Corvallis; 6, Abbie Lemelin, 2:45.96, Dillon.
1600 — 1, Emma Stolte, 5:29.00, Broadwater; 2, Olivia Buoy, 5:48.00, Corvallis; 3, Memphys Meier, 5:50.60, Broadwater; 4, Olivia Heiner, 5:52.00, Ronan; 4, Justene Santi, 5:52.00, Broadwater; 6, Kiara IronHeart, 5:55.00, Browning.
3200 — 1, Emma Stolte, 12:05.23, Broadwater; 2, Hailey Powell, 13:53.00, Dillon; 3, Adison Carlson, 14:03.14, Polson; 4, Isabel Seeley, 14:05.00, Polson; 5, Kaelyn Sangray, 14:05.88, Broadwater; 6, Meela Mitchell, 14:38.00, Anaconda.
100 hurdles — 1, Ainsley Shipman, 15.47, Dillon; 2, Rylee Herbstritt, 16.84, Corvallis; 3, Ayla Janzen, 16.87, Twin Bridges; 4, Sydney Petersen, 17.08, Dillon; 5, Emma Konen, 17.12, Twin Bridges; 6, Allie Dale, 17.98, Twin Bridges.
300 hurdles — 1, Lauryn Petersen, 48.21, Dillon; 2, Allie Dale, 51.52, Twin Bridges; 3, Ayla Janzen, 52.93, Twin Bridges; 4, Fayth Clarno, 53.07, Dillon; 5, Emma Konen, 53.73, Twin Bridges; 6, Reagan Burrows, 55.09, Hamilton.
4x100 — 1, Dillon, 51.52; 2, Seeley-Swan, 53.19; 3, Dillon, 53.27; 4, Hamilton, 53.29; 5, Anaconda, 53.40; 6, Twin Bridges, 53.91.
4x400 — 1, Granite, 3:10.00; 2, Seeley-Swan, 4:33.14; 3, Corvallis, 4:34.07; 4, Hamilton, 4:34.12; 5, Dillon, 4:35.00; 6, Broadwater, 4:44.19.
Shot put — 1, Madison Lewis, 39-08.00, Corvallis; 2, Sadie Smith, 36-00.00, Frenchtown; 3, Kayla Botkin, 35-05.00, Frenchtown; 4, Cassie Green, 34-04.00, Superior; 5, Mya Winkler, 32-11.00, Hamilton; 6, Caitlyn Galiger, 32-08.00, Sheridan; 6, Jordyn Walker, 32-08.00, Dillon.
Discus — 1, Kayla Botkin, 122-05, Frenchtown; 2, Mya Winkler, 110-04, Hamilton; 3, Alanna Auch, 109-07, Corvallis; 4, Cloe Kalanick, 108-08, Fort Benton; 5, Madison Lewis, 105-07, Corvallis; 6, Crystal Hazel, 102-02, Stevensville.
Javelin — 1, Sorren Reese, 125-09, Superior; 2, Mya Winkler, 109-09, Hamilton; 3, Jordyn Walker, 104-06, Dillon; 4, Danielle Sexton, 103-03, Seeley-Swan; 4, Alexandra Stockett, 103-03, Twin Bridges; 6, Rylie Lindquist, 102-10, Ronan.
High jump — 1, Emma Konen, 5-02.00, Twin Bridges; 2, Callie Kaiser, 4-08.00, Twin Bridges; 3, Claire Hutchison, 4-08.00, Stevensville; 4, Theresa Malachinski, 4-06.00, Stevensville; 5, Ayda Griffin, 4-06.00, Hamilton; 6, Laila Smart, 4-06.00, Corvallis; 6, Avery Jones, 4-06.00, Powell County.
Pole vault — 1, Charlie Ham, 9-06.00, Frenchtown; 2, Lauryn Petersen, 8-00.00, Dillon; 3, Adeline Stewart, 7-06.00, Frenchtown; 3, Taleah Hernandez, 7-06.00, Polson; 4, Natalie Spring, 7-06.00, Powell County; 5, Cali Pesanti, 7-06.00, Anaconda; 6, Kaila White, 7-06.00, Frenchtown.
Long jump — 1, Montannah Piar, 15-09.00, Granite; 2, Amber Santos, 15-07.50, Dillon; 3, Hadassah Wilson, 15-06.50, Darby; 4, Kassidy McCoy, 15-06.00, Sheridan; 5, Zoey Morast, 15-03.50, Dillon; 6, Kylie Konen, 15-03.00, Dillon.
Triple jump — 1, Ainsley Shipman, 37-05.00, Dillon; 2, Sydney Petersen, 34-00.75, Dillon; 3, Reagan Burrows, 32-01.00, Hamilton; 4, Ayla Janzen, 32-00.25, Twin Bridges; 5, Quincee Anderson, 31-10.25, Dillon; 6, Reese Wolfgram, 30-07.50, Broadwater.
