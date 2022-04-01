Sentinel/Hellgate/Butte/BC Quad
Friday at Missoula Sentinel
Boys Team Scores
1, Sentinel, 108; 2, Hellgate, 76; 3, Butte, 70; 4, Butte Central, 10.
Girls Team Scores
1, Hellgate, 81.5; 2, Sentinel, 73.5; 3, Butte, 42.5; 4, Butte Central, 31.5.
Individual Top 6
Boys' 100 meters — 1, Hudson Lembke, 11.20, Sentinel; 2, Karsen Beitz, 11.52, Sentinel; 3, Holt Downey, 11.55, Butte; 4, Quentin Schraeder, 11.63, Sentinel; 5, Wyatt Gross, 11.79, Butte; 6, Drew Klumph, 11.83, Sentinel
200 —
1, Hudson Lembke, 23.85, Sentinel; 2, Quentin Schraeder, 24.15, Sentinel; 3, Kort Lehman, 24.19, Hellgate; 4, Noah Sage, 24.76, Butte; 5, Issac Kohler, 25.17, Butte; 6, Wyatt Gross, 25.33, Butte.
400 — 1, Jack Luoma, 56.30, Butte; 2, Issac Kohler, 57.45, Butte; 3, Connor Mizner, 58.33, Sentinel; 4, Nicho Umile, 58.87, Sentinel; 5, Ellis McAfee, 1:00.60, Sentinel; 6, Connor Barnhouse, 1:05.54, Sentinel.
800 — 1, Colin Shaules, 2:01.29, Sentinel; 2, Ben Shaules, 2:06.60, Sentinel; 3, Grady Caton, 2:12.05, Hellgate; 4, Noah Mortenson, 2:19.12, Sentinel; 5, Ryan Tomich, 2:19.37, Butte; 6, Kaden Hennessey, 2:22.29, Butte.
1600 — 1, Keagen Crosby, 4:30.36, Sentinel; 2, Finneas Colescott, 4:32.43, Hellgate; 3, Chase Green, 4:39.09, Sentinel; 4, Daniel Wiltse, 4:41.67, Hellgate; 5, Wilson Derry, 4:43.76, Hellgate; 6, Nico Petrini, 4:50.99, Hellgate
3200 — 1, Jacob Sriraman, 10:16.57, Sentinel; 2, Jackson Treipke, 10:53.87, Hellgate; 3, Tom McKee, 11:06.42, Sentinel; 4, Vance Stapley, 12:09.19, Butte; 5, Nate Bolin, 12:12.99, Sentinel; 6, Yilan Groenenboom, 12:19.19, Sentinel.
110 hurdles — 1, Drew Klumph, 15.20, Sentinel; 2, Holt Downey, 15.30, Butte; 3, Morgan McClernan, 15.72, Butte; 4, Corbin Weltzien, 17.02, Hellgate; 5, Ohani Porter, 18.15, Hellgate; 6, Emmett Zander, 18.45, Hellgate.
300 hurdles — 1, Holt Downey, 42.07, Butte; 2, Morgan McClernan, 43.42, Butte; 3, Ohani Porter, 44.53, Hellgate; 4, Jakob Nielsen, 45.25, Butte; 5, Henry Cahoon, 46.17, Sentinel; 6, Skyler Chalmers, 46.43, Sentinel.
4x100 — 1, Sentinel, 44.19; 2, Butte, 46.39; 3, Sentinel, 47.19; 4, Butte Central, 48.47.
4x400 — 1, Sentinel, 3:34.56; 2, Hellgate, 3:43.47; 3, Butte, 4:03.12.
Shot put — 1, Tom Nilson, 45-01.00, Hellgate; 2, Cooper Kress, 42-00.00, Sentinel; 3, Cuinn Powers, 41-02.00, Hellgate; 4, Jerrick Woods, 39-01.00, Sentinel; 5, Ben Parks, 38-07.00, Hellgate; 6, Alex Shields, 38-04.00, Hellgate.
Discus — 1, Tom Nilson, 142-07, Hellgate; 2, Ben Parks, 134-11, Hellgate; 3, Alex Shields, 127-01, Hellgate; 4, Zac Crews, 122-01, Sentinel; 5, Kyler Stenson, 122-00, Butte; 6, Riley Gelling, 117-03, Butte Central.
Javelin — 1, Zac Crews, 163-02, Sentinel; 2, Hans Heileson, 153-08, Hellgate; 3, Timber Nilson, 147-01, Hellgate; 4, Aiden Nichols, 145-01, Hellgate; 5, Shaun Liechty, 142-08, Sentinel; 6, Willy Phillibur, 142-06, Hellgate.
High jump — 1, Jonas Sherman, 5-09.00, Butte; 2, Kyle Holter, 5-09.00, Butte Central; 4, Jett Gregory, 5-04.00, Sentinel; 5, Keith Zander, 5-04.00, Hellgate; 6, Joshua Yorgason, 5-04.00, Sentinel
Pole vault — 1, Jaric Sparks, 12-06.00, Butte; 2, Gavin Vetter, 12-06.00, Butte; 3, Colten Graham, 10-06.00, Hellgate; 4, Cameron Tobiness, 10-00.00, Butte; 5, Connor Konda, 10-00.00, Butte; 6, Brady Maloughney, 9-06.00, Butte
Long jump — 1, 11, Skeet Scharfe, 20-00.50, Hellgate; 2, 11, Kyle Holter, 19-03.75, Butte Central; 3, 11, Kellen Curtiss, 18-06.00, Sentinel; 4, 11, Sean Ossello, 18-00.50, Butte; 5, 10, Zane Moodry, 17-07.00, Butte Central; 6, 11, Kevin Donaldson, 17-06.00, Butte.
Triple jump — 1, Skeet Scharfe, 42-00.00, Hellgate; 2, Evan Hafliger, 37-05.00, Sentinel; 3, Cameron Tobiness, 37-02.00, Butte; 4, Luke Allison, 37-00.75, Sentinel; 5, Sam Henderson, 36-08.00, Butte Central; 6, Alex Watson, 36-07.25, Butte
Girls' 100 meters — 1, Hannah Moses, 13.23, Hellgate; 2, Mollee Conlan, 13.60, Butte; 3, Nora Frame, 13.91, Sentinel; 4, Ella Moodry, 13.92, Butte Central; 4, Anneliese Bessette, 13.92, Hellgate; 6, Lily McHood, 13.94, Sentinel
200 — 1, Rileigh McGree, 27.19, Butte Central Catholic; 2, Anneliese Bessette, 28.75, Hellgate; 3, Ruby Lorenz, 29.24, Sentinel; 4, Madison Seaholm, 29.35, Butte; 5, Nora Frame, 29.86, Sentinel; 6, Grace Boyles, 30.59, Hellgate.
400 — 1, Nora Frame, 54.16, Sentinel.
800 — 1, Mykayla Miller, 2:24.34, Sentinel; 2, Sophia Miller, 2:24.71, Hellgate; 3, Ruby Lorenz, 2:28.26, Sentinel; 4, Malia Bradford, 2:35.36, Sentinel; 5, Piper Dunmire, 2:41.41, Butte; 6, Riley Crews, 2:46.02, Sentinel.
1600 — 1, Kensey May, 5:23.09, Hellgate; 2, Stella Diaz, 5:30.11, Hellgate; 3, Kerra Skinner, 5:31.03, Hellgate; 4, Isabel Munro, 5:35.46, Hellgate; 5, Rose Wiltse, 5:36.31, Hellgate; 6, Emmaline Derry, 5:46.13, Hellgate.
3200 — 1, McKenzie Case, 14:00.38, Butte; 2, Alexandria Kovnesky, 15:04.53, Butte; 3, Christina Joy, 15:55.79, Sentinel.
100 hurdles — 1, Rileigh McGree, 16.78, Butte Central.
300 hurdles — 1, Dylann Bartoletti, 54.32, Butte; 2, Darby Harrington, 56.21, Butte; 3, Gabriella McPeek, 1:02.57, Butte; 4, Hailey Hotalen, 1:05.13, Butte.
4x100 — 1, Sentinel, 54.16.
4x400 — 1, Hellgate, 4:18.71; 2, Sentinel, 4:22.49.
Shot put — 1, Kinley Hamilton, 33-08.50, Butte Central; 2, Avery Youbles, 30-08.00, Hellgate; 3, McKenna Storment, 29-08.25, Hellgate; 4, Cora Rauch, 27-07.00, Butte; 5, Braden Kopp, 26-11.25, Hellgate; 6, Quincy Frohlich, 26-06.00, Sentinel.
Discus — 1, McKenna Storment, 100-05, Hellgate; 2, Braden Kopp, 100-03, Hellgate; 3, Cora Rauch, 85-03, Butte; 4, Kinley Hamilton, 82-07, Butte Central; 5, Avery Youbles, 82-04, Hellgate; 6, Quincy Frohlich, 74-10, Sentinel.
Javelin — 1, Keke Davis, 114-00, Hellgate; 2, Elly Thorpe, 106-08, Hellgate; 3, Bailey Casagrande, 96-07, Sentinel; 4, Aili McClafferty, 89-00, Butte; 5, Ella Moodry, 88-06, Butte Central; 6, 12, Lilly Hartman, 80-07, Sentinel.
High jump — 1, Ava Kellenberg, 5-03.00, Sentinel; 2, Tasia Swan, 4-04.00, Butte; 2, Lillie Lambert, 4-04.00, Hellgate.
Pole vault — 1, Hannah Moses, 9-06.00, Hellgate; 2, Landrie Anderson, 9-00.00, Sentinel; 3, Alayna Shepard, 7-06.00, Sentinel; 4, Lily McHood, 7-00.00, Sentinel; 5, Annie Sweatland, 7-00.00, Hellgate; 5, Justice Downing, 7-00.00, Sentinel.
Long jump — 1, Rileigh McGree, 16-10.50, Butte Central; 2, Ava Kellenberg, 16-07.00, Sentinel; 3, Ella Moodry, 15-03.00, Butte Central; 4, Scarlett Larson, 15-03.00, Sentinel; 5, Alix Mund, 15-01.00, Hellgate; 6, Piper Dunmire, 14-02.25, Butte
Triple jump — 1, Ava Kellenberg, 34-11.75, Sentinel; 2, Alix Mund, 33-01.00, Hellgate; 3, Alayna Shepard, 31-10.50, Sentinel; 4, Landrie Anderson, 31-03.75, Sentinel; 5, Lily McHood, 30-11.00, Sentinel; 6, Meridian Weidman, 28-11.00, Sentinel.
