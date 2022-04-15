Thompson Falls Invitational

Thursday at Thompson Falls High School

Boys Team Scores

1, Valley Christian, 124; 2, Thompson Falls, 92; 3, Plains, 54; 4, Hot Springs, 47; 5, Darby, 42; 6, Arlee, 41; 7, Florence-Carlton, 39; 8, Noxon, 23; 9, Troy, 20; 9, Anaconda, 20; 11, Lincoln, 12; 12, Powell County, 11.

Girls Team Scores

1, Thompson Falls, 111; 2, Hot Springs, 64; 3, Darby, 51; 4, Plains, 48; 5, Powell County, 47; 6, Anaconda, 36; 7, Noxon, 35; 8, Valley Christian, 30; 9, Arlee, 26; 10, Lincoln, 20; 11, Florence-Carlton, 15; 12, Troy, 12.

Individual Top 6

Boys' 100 meters — 1, Dylan Beaudin, 11.52, Valley Christian; 2, Breck Ferris, 11.62, Thompson Falls; 3, Jesse Claridge, 11.68, Thompson Falls; 4, Elijah Fisher, 12.09, Valley Christian; 5, Eyan Becker, 12.22, Valley Christian; 6, Sawyer Townsend, 12.27, Darby.

200 — 1, Dylan Beaudin, 24.37, Valley Christian; 2, Nathan Tuinstra, 25.62, Valley Christian; 3, Cory Galle, 25.84, Anaconda; 4, Matthew McKethen, 25.96, Valley Christian; 5, Sawyer Townsend, 26.03, Darby; 6, Kaiden Robins, 26.18, Thompson Falls.

400 — 1, Mason Elliott, 57.72, Plains; 2, Darren Standeford, 59.48, Plains; 3, Jordan Levy, 1:02.49, Valley Christian; 4, Samuel Adams, 1:02.78, Florence-Carlton; 5, Nate Cano, 1:04.54, Noxon; 6, Aaron Pfister, 1:04.94, Plains.

800 — 1, Trevor Grant, 2:14.40, Troy; 2, Joseph Martin, 2:16.00, Plains; 3, Nate Blodnik, 2:18.12, Anaconda; 4, Cullen Duggan, 2:20.07, Darby; 5, Kyler Harris, 2:22.44, Florence-Carlton; 6, Kein Kauffman, 2:22.46, Thompson Falls.

1600 — 1, Trevor Grant, 4:51.30, Troy; 2, William Hyatt, 4:54.36, Thompson Falls; 3, Nate Blodnik, 4:58.36, Anaconda; 4, Kyler Harris, 5:03.46, Florence-Carlton; 5, Asher Beaudin, 5:08.62, Valley Christian; 6, Cullen Duggan, 5:21.04, Darby.

3200 — 1, William Hyatt, 10:45.68, Thompson Falls; 2, Levi Myers, 12:18.44, Thompson Falls; 3, Ian Myers, 12:32.97, Thompson Falls; 4, Andrew Horsens, 12:48.15, Florence-Carlton; 5, Nathan Rayburn, 12:54.00, Florence-Carlton.

110 hurdles — 1, Nathan Tuinstra, 17.50, Valley Christian; 2, William Martin, 18.37, Darby; 3, Quincy Styles-Depoe, 18.83, Hot Springs; 4, Mason Elliott, 19.37, Plains; 5, Nate Cano, 20.28, Noxon; 6, R.J. Knoll, 20.44, Arlee.

300 hurdles — 1, Mason Elliott, 44.82, Plains; 2, William Martin, 45.58, Darby; 3, Quincy Styles-Depoe, 47.22, Hot Springs; 4, Nick McAllister, 48.78, Hot Springs; 5, Kendall O'Neill, 49.41, Arlee; 6, Nate Cano, 49.56, Noxon.

4x100 — 1, Valley Christian, 47.00; 2, Thompson Falls, 47.87; 3, Darby, 48.40; 4, Arlee, 49.96; 5, Hot Springs, 50.15.

4x400 — 1, Thompson Falls, 3:54.40; 2, Plains, 4:02.53; 2, Darby, 4:02.53; 4, Valley Christian, 4:09.14; 5, Hot Springs, 4:12.31; 6, Powell County, 4:12.47.

Shot put — 1, Cade VanVleet, 48-08.00, Noxon; 2, Garth Parker, 42-06.50, Hot Springs; 3, Tyler Gann, 42-03.50, Valley Christian; 4, Jake Knoll, 39-04.50, Arlee; 5, Eyan Becker, 38-10.00, Valley Christian; 6, Luke Maki, 38-02.50, Florence-Carlton.

Discus — 1, Tyler Gann, 147-10, Valley Christian; 2, Cade VanVleet, 129-07, Noxon; 3, Luke Maki, 122-00 SR, Florence-Carlton; 4, Garth Parker, 121-03 PR, Hot Springs; 5, Clayton Lucas, 115-03 PR, Darby; 6, Hooper Reed, 111-09 PR, Darby.

Javelin — 1, Charley Crawford, 145-05, Arlee; 2, Quincy Styles-Depoe, 130-11, Hot Springs; 3, Andrew Horsens, 129-04, Florence-Carlton; 4, Dan Schrier, 116-05, Thompson Falls; 5, Bryson LeCoure, 116-00, Thompson Falls; 6, Garrett O'Conner, 115-10, Arlee.

High jump — 1, Logan Nicholson, 6-02.00, Powell County; 2, Quinn Lue, 5-08.00, Florence-Carlton; 3, Breck Ferris, 5-08.00, Thompson Falls; 4, Jesse Claridge, 5-06.00, Thompson Falls; 5, Kendall O'Neill, 5-06.00, Arlee; 6, Wade Dahood, 5-04.00, Anaconda.

Pole vault — 1, Hayden Dempster, 11-00.00, Lincoln; 2, R.J. Knoll, 10-06.00, Arlee; 3, Michael Marrinan, 8-00.00, Hot Springs; 4, Andrew Knoll, 7-06.00, Arlee; 5, Wesson Dempster, 7-00.00, Lincoln; 6, River Gray, 7-00.00, Arlee.

Long jump — 1, Breck Ferris, 19-00.75, Thompson Falls; 2, Nathan Tuinstra, 18-07.00, Valley Christian; 3, Dylan Beaudin, 18-00.00, Valley Christian; 4, Asher Beaudin, 17-08.50, Valley Christian; 5, Sawyer Townsend, 17-04.50, Darby; 6, Sky Van Der Gang, 17-01.75, Hot Springs.

Triple jump — 1, Asher Beaudin, 36-06.75, Valley Christian; 2, Nathan Tuinstra, 35-03.75, Valley Christian; 3, Joseph Martin, 34-10.00, Plains; 4, Jake Knoll, 34-03.75, Arlee; 5, Harrison Shepp, 33-10.00, Florence-Carlton; 6, Wade Dahood, 33-05.50, Anaconda.

Girls' 100 meters — 1, Camy Hoiland, 13.14, Anaconda; 2, Katelyn Christensen, 13.31, Hot Springs; 3, Kylee Copenhaver, 14.09, Lincoln; 4, Adalyn Jacobson, 14.10, Arlee; 5, Makena Hawkinson, 14.23, Darby; 6, Autumn Fisher, 14.53, Troy.

200 — 1, Katelyn Christensen, 27.98, Hot Springs; 2, Adalyn Jacobson, 29.37, Arlee; 3, Hattie Neesvig, 30.12, Thompson Falls; 4, Chesney Lowe, 30.16, Thompson Falls; 5, Skye Irgens, 30.22, Noxon; 6, Alexis Helterline, 30.97, Plains.

400 — 1, Emily Brown, 1:05.55, Noxon; 2, Hadassah Wilson, 1:05.78, Darby; 3, Autumn Fisher, 1:10.34, Troy; 4, Trinity Riffle, 1:11.28, Thompson Falls; 5, Alexis Helterline, 1:11.85, Plains; 6, Skye Irgens, 1:12.60, Noxon.

800 — 1, Emily Brown, 2:50.96, Noxon; 2, Peyton Wasson, 2:57.80, Plains; 3, Sara Spring, 2:58.23, Powell County; 4, Natalie Spring, 2:58.34, Powell County; 5, Raven Parson, 3:07.50, Arlee; 6, Trinity Riffle, 3:13.40, Thompson Falls.

1600 — 1, Faith Palmer, 6:13.41, Thompson Falls; 2, Mollie Nichols, 6:31.94, Thompson Falls; 3, Meela Mitchell, 6:40.34, Anaconda; 4, Peyton Wasson, 7:07.32, Plains; 5, Maddie Schrecengost, 7:13.00, Powell County; 6, Nataleigh Siders, 7:35.28, Anaconda

3200 — 1, Faith Palmer, 13:49.11, Thompson Falls; 2, Mollie Nichols, 14:20.00, Thompson Falls; 3, Martha Klaus, 16:55.00, Noxon; 4, Nickia Harris, 17:13.00, Powell County.

100 hurdles — 1, Taevyn Beaudin, 18.17, Valley Christian; 2, Amber Anderson, 18.47, Darby; 3, Josie Uski, 19.75, Hot Springs; 4, Gracie Scribner, 20.57, Plains; 5, Amy Hill, 20.90, Plains; 6, Avery Jones, 21.30, Powell County.

300 hurdles — 1, Taevyn Beaudin, 54.28, Valley Christian; 2, Josie Uski, 55.10, Hot Springs; 3, Lauryn Aldridge, 55.56, Hot Springs; 4, krymzen Dempster, 56.42, Lincoln; 5, Meela Mitchell, 59.16, Anaconda; 6, Teagan Thomas, 59.40, Plains.

4x100 — 1, Darby, 57.66; 2. Plains, 1:00.00.

4x400 — 1, Thompson Falls, 5:16.26; 2, Darby, 5:21.77.

Shot put — 1, Trista Williams, 32-06.75, Florence-Carlton; 2, Alexis Deming, 29-10.50, Plains; 3, Jaylin Lewenight, 29-03.50, Lincoln; 4, Katelyn Christensen, 29-02.00, Hot Springs; 5, Shonlea Matt, 28-02.00, Arlee; 6, Maniyah Lunceford, 28-01.25, Anaconda.

Discus — 1, Katelyn Christensen, 108-08 PR, Hot Springs; 2, Alexis Deming, 102-04 PR, Plains; 3, Nia McClanahan, 88-01, Powell County; 4, Trista Williams, 87-10 PR, Florence-Carlton; 5, Maniyah Lunceford, 86-04 PR, Anaconda; 6, Georgia Uski, 75-10 PR, Hot Springs.

Javelin — 1, Chesney Lowe, 104-10, Thompson Falls; 2, Katelyn Christensen, 99-00, Hot Springs; 3, Emily Brown, 96-06, Noxon; 4, Amber Anderson, 89-07, Darby; 5, Alexis Deming, 89-01, Plains; 6, Quinn Skaggs, 88-03, Florence-Carlton.

High jump — 1, Avery Jones, 4-07.00; Powell County; 2, Hattie Neesvig, 4-06.00; Thompson Falls; 3, Raven Parson, 4-06.00; Arlee; 4, Madison King, 4-02.00; Anaconda; 5, Makena Patrick, 4-02.00; Anaconda; 6, Amber Anderson, 4-02.00; Darby.

Pole vault — 1, Chesney Lowe, 8-06.00, Thompson Falls; 2, Natalie Spring, 8-06.00, Powell County; 3, Maddie Schrecengost, 7-10.00, Powell County; 4, krymzen Dempster, 6-06.00, Lincoln.

Long jump — 1, Hadassah Wilson, 15-10.00, Darby; 2, Chesney Lowe, 14-11.00, Thompson Falls; 3, Camy Hoiland, 14-07.50, Anaconda; 4, Raven Parson, 14-00.50, Arlee; 5, Ady Hoiland, 13-08.00, Anaconda; 6, Izzy Tunison, 13-07.00, Troy.

Triple jump — 1, Taevyn Beaudin, 31-05.00, Valley Christian; 2, Hattie Neesvig, 30-07.25, Thompson Falls; 3, Chesney Lowe, 29-06.50, Thompson Falls; 4, Izzy Tunison, 29-04.50, Troy; 5, Lauryn Aldridge, 28-09.50, Hot Springs; 6, Josie Uski, 27-03.00, Hot Springs.

Tags

Load comments