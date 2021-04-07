West High Small School #1
at Billings
No team scores
Girls
100: 1, Wahl, Kellan, Billings Cen, 12.96. 2, Molvig, Molly, Billings Cen, 13.16. 3, Martin, Emmy, Harlowton/Ry, 13.51. 4, Grossman, Kaitlin, Billings Wes, 13.69. 5, Bohl, Sophia, Billings Cen, 13.80. 6, Roberts, Dakota, Harlowton/Ry, 13.84.
200: 1, Wolff, Jaeden, Billings Wes, 26.85. 2, Davies, Chloe, Billings Wes, 27.51. 3, Grossman, Kaitlin, Billings Wes, 27.81. 4, Martin, Emmy, Harlowton/Ry, 28.59. 5, Roberts, Dakota, Harlowton/Ry, 29.15. 6, Heggem, Raelynn, Harlowton/Ry, 29.43.
400: 1, Molvig, Molly, Billings Cen, 1:06.75. 2, Wahl, Kellan, Billings Cen, 1:07.04. 3, Derbyshire, Abby, Billings Cen, 1:08.46. 4, Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, 1:09.17. 5, Hagl, Alexis, Harlowton/Ry, 1:09.60. 6, Martin, Emmy, Harlowton/Ry, 1:09.87.
800: 1, Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, 2:47.76. 2, Arzubi, Katya, Billings Cen, 2:49.24. 3, Anderson, Gracie, Harlowton/Ry, 2:49.28. 4, Lang, Hannah, Billings Wes, 2:58.82. 5, Hadley, Hannah, Billings Cen, 2:59.59. 6, Brandon, Brianna, Billings Cen, 3:00.09.
1,600: 1, McClintock, Mikayla, Billings Wes, 6:18.80. 2, Colebank, Isabella, Billings Wes, 6:21.08. 3, Lang, Hannah, Billings Wes, 6:51.78. 4, Astle, Dalvay, Billings Wes, 6:52.07. 5, Glennie, Katie, Harlowton/Ry, 6:55.47. 6, Shenk, Alison, Billings Wes, 7:02.48.
3,200: 1, Glennie, Katie, Harlowton/Ry, 16:11.58.
100 hurdles: 1, Coey, Hailey, Billings Wes, 15.88. 2, Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, 18.39. 3, Lawrence, Jordan, Billings Wes, 19.35. 4, Murphy, Laci, Billings Wes, 19.44. 5, Demars, Mariah, Billings Wes, 20.55. 6, Powell, Rebekah, Billings Cen, 20.77.
300 hurdles: 1, Tuszynski, Adeline, Broadview-La, 1:00.44.
400 relay: 1, Billings Central Catholic 'A' 50.76. 2, Absarokee 'A' 58.76. 3, Broadview-Lavina 'A' 59.74. 4, Absarokee 'B' 1:00.82.
1,600 relay: 1, Billings Central Catholic 'A' 4:27.27. 2, Harlowton/Ryegate 'A' 4:32.37.
High Jump: 1, Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, 4-09. 2, Varner, Mishayla, Billings Wes, 4-05. 3, Lawrence, Jordan, Billings Wes, J4-03. 4, Rice, Ava, Billings Wes, J4-03.
Pole Vault: 1, Powell, Rebekah, Billings Cen, 8-00. 2, Marquez, Victoria, Billings Wes, J7-06. 3, Dvorak, Alexis, Billings Wes, J7-06. 4, Long, Austin, Billings Wes, J7-06. 5, Fischer, Clara, Billings Wes, J7-06. 5, Murphy, Laci, Billings Wes, J6-06. 6, Planichek, Tandy, Absarokee, 7-00. 6, Thompson, Gwen, Billings Wes, J6-06.
Long Jump: 1, Coey, Hailey, Billings Wes, 16-10.50. 2, Frideres, Lauryn, Billings Wes, 16-01. 3, Jeter, Caroline, Billings Wes, 15-06.50. 4, Wahl, Kendall, Billings Cen, 14-09. 5, Lockie, Brynn, Billings Cen, 14-05.50. 6, Demars, Mariah, Billings Wes, 12-09.50.
Triple Jump: 1, Hagl, Alexis, Harlowton/Ry, 30-06.50. 2, Jeter, Caroline, Billings Wes, 28-08. 3, Fiske, Hailey, Broadview-La, 28-07.50. 4, McDowell, Maggie, Absarokee, 28-01.50. 5, Beckett, Callie, Broadview-La, 26-11.75. 6, Monsen, Liella, Broadview-La, 26-04.25.
Shot Put: 1, Feddes, Lexi, Absarokee, 30-06. 2, Jones, Brooke, Billings Wes, 29-11. 3, Fiske, Hailey, Broadview-La, 28-08.50. 4, Caballero, Isa, Harlowton/Ry, 26-09. 5, Tuszynski, Adeline, Broadview-La, 24-05.25. 6, Ruiz, Asher, Billings Wes, 23-01. 7
Discus: 1, Ellis, Kendell, Billings Wes, 91-00. 2, McDowell, Maggie, Absarokee, 86-03. 3, Fiske, Hailey, Broadview-La, 78-03. 4, Viker, Rylie, Billings Wes, 69-10. 5, Jones, Brooke, Billings Wes, 69-00. 6, Ruiz, Asher, Billings Wes, 65-10.
Javelin: 1, Bullman, Allie, Billings Wes, 83-04. 2, Lorash, Birkley, Billings Wes, 82-05. 3, Wolff, Jaeden, Billings Wes, 82-03. 4, Caballero, Isa, Harlowton/Ry, 77-03. 5, Ellis, Kendell, Billings Wes, 77-00. 6, Tuszynski, Adeline, Broadview-La, 76-02.
Boys
100: 1, Ping, Brock, Billings Cen, 11.56. 2, DeLeon, Michael, Billings Wes, 12.02. 3, Medlock, Jaymn, Billings Wes, 12.06. 4, Oven, Clay, Billings Cen, 12.12. 5, Lantis, Aiden, Billings Wes, 12.14. 6, Boyd, Kade, Billings Cen, 12.20. 6, Dowler, Caden, Billings Wes, 12.20.
200: 1, Dowler, Taco, Billings Wes, 23.77. 2, Nafts, Reece, Billings Wes, 24.90. 3, Luft, Tucker, Billings Wes, 25.06. 4, Hiner, Romulus, Harlowton/Ry, 25.26. 5, Ridley, Traven, Billings Wes, 25.27. 6, Biergrohslien, Luke, Billings Wes, 25.29.
400: 1, Oven, Clay, Billings Cen, 52.02. 2, Luft, Tucker, Billings Wes, 53.88. 3, Boyd, Kade, Billings Cen, 55.30. 4, Bear, Cameron, Billings Wes, 56.00. 5, Hofer, Cody, Billings Cen, 56.56. 6, Hiner, Romulus, Harlowton/Ry, 57.49.
800: 1, Fenley, Ryan, Harlowton/Ry, 2:16.05. 2, Hofer, Cody, Billings Cen, 2:18.32. 3, Dervishian, Jordan, Billings Wes, 2:26.44. 4, McClintock, Kellen, Billings Cen, 2:27.56. 5, Bowman, Brennen, Billings Wes, 2:32.71. 6, Glennie, Angus, Harlowton/Ry, 2:32.88.
1,600: 1, Fenley, Ryan, Harlowton/Ry, 5:06.18. 2, Tweedy, Nate, Billings Wes, 5:12.30. 3, Blaschak, Carson, Billings Wes, 5:12.97. 4, Karpstein, Lee, Broadview-La, 5:16.41. 5, Stauffer, Shane, Billings Wes, 5:17.99. 6, Lowdog, Robert, Billings Wes, 5:23.26.
3,200: 1, Blaschak, Carson, Billings Wes, 11:31.46. 2, Ackerman, Anthony, Billings Cen, 12:16.98. 3, Hefty, Stecher, Billings Wes, 12:25.07. 4, Lowdog, Robert, Billings Wes, 12:54.50. 5, Burmeister, Jacob, Billings Cen, 13:10.57. 6, Rah, Matthew, Billings Cen, 14:10.48.
110 hurdles: 1, DeVries, Ryan, Billings Wes, 15.86. 2, Demars, Joel, Billings Wes, 15.95. 3, Pierce, Jacob, Billings Wes, 16.95. 4, Stanton, Connor, Billings Wes, 19.29.
300 hurdles: 1, Pierce, Jacob, Billings Wes, 43.29. 2, Demars, Joel, Billings Wes, 43.66. 3, Heger, Rusty, Billings Cen, 49.78.
400 relay: 1, Billings Central Catholic 'A' 45.79.
1,600 relay: 1, Harlowton/Ryegate 'A' 3:46.49. 2, Billings Central Catholic 'A' 3:49.90.
High Jump: 1, Damjanovich, Derek, Billings Cen, 5-10. 2, Blatter, Cole, Harlowton/Ry, 5-08. 3, Glennie, Angus, Harlowton/Ry, J5-04. 4, Pohle, Nathan, Billings Wes, J5-04. 5, Messer, Collin, Billings Cen, 5-02.
Pole Vault: 1, Deines, Dylan, Billings Wes, 11-00. 2, Walter, Tyler, Billings Wes, J10-06. 3, DeLeon, Michael, Billings Wes, J10-06. 4, Halligan, Connor, Billings Wes, 9-00. 5, Johns, McKalester, Billings Wes, 8-06. 5, Worthington, Colby, Billings Wes, 8-06.
Long Jump: 1, Ping, Brock, Billings Cen, 22-05. 2, Dowler, Taco, Billings Wes, 21-06. 3, Dowler, Caden, Billings Wes, 20-11.50. 4, Lantis, Aiden, Billings Wes, 18-11.50. 5, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry, 18-05. 6, Stodtmeister, Mason, Billings Wes, 18-00.50.
Triple Jump: 1, Fenley, Ryan, Harlowton/Ry, 39-06. 2, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry, 37-09.50. 3, Mysse, Johnny, Harlowton/Ry, 34-01. 4, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La, 33-09. 5, Perre, Titoun, Billings Wes, 33-03.50.
Shot Put: 1, Medlock, Jaymn, Billings Wes, 42-02.50. 2, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La, 41-07.50. 3, Smith, Brady, Billings Cen, 40-07.50. 4, Booth, Jaquawahann, Billings Cen, 40-00. 5, Anderson, Jacob, Billings Wes, 37-09.50. 6, Nordstrom, Tate, Billings Wes, 36-04.50.
Discus: 1, Medlock, Jaymn, Billings Wes, 118-01. 2, Anderson, Jacob, Billings Wes, 112-00. 3, Meron, Sean, Billings Wes, 110-11. 4, Tucker, Jaxon, Billings Wes, 108-02. 5, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La, 105-04. 6, Adams, Eli, Billings Wes, 102-02.
Javelin: 1, Todhunter, Jason, Harlowton/Ry, 162-07. 2, Claunch, Isaiah, Billings Wes, 160-06. 3, Garcia, Christopher, Billings Wes, 130-05. 4, Warnick, Carter, Billings Wes, 121-01. 5, Medlock, Jaymn, Billings Wes, 118-00. 6, Fiske, Gunner, Broadview-La, 114-11.
Lockwood meet
Girls
Team scores: 1. Custer County (Miles City) 153, 2. Roundup 131, 3. Powder River (Broadus) 58, 4. Joliet 48, 5. Lockwood 47, 6. Lodge Grass 41, 7. Custer Hysham 1.
100: 1, Klein, Bella, Roundup, 13.77. 2, Bancroft, Kaitlyn, Joliet, 14.62. 3, Wilson, Ashley, Roundup, 14.97. 4, Martin, Abigail, Powder River, 15.15. 5, Whicker, Cora, Custer Count, 15.26. 6, Kuntz, Gracie, Lockwood, 15.36.
200: 1, Ziebarth, Zaylee, Custer Count, 28.46. 2, Bancroft, Kaitlyn, Joliet, 30.42. 3, Klein, Bella, Roundup, 30.54. 4, Kuntz, Gracie, Lockwood, 32.13. 5, Whicker, Cora, Custer Count, 32.19. 6, Wilson, Ashley, Roundup, 33.21.
400: 1, Stratton, Jayli, Custer Count, 1:09.51. 2, Kuntz, Gracie, Lockwood, 1:12.28. 3, Stradley, Grace, Custer Count, 1:13.57. 4, Hassler, Kinsey, Lockwood, 1:17.03. 5, Hall, Allison, Lockwood, 1:20.92.
800: 1, Toombs, Deserae, Roundup, 3:11.29. 2, Massignan, Giulia, Roundup, 3:16.57. 3, Carr, Julianna, Custer Count, 3:18.18. 4, Negro, Syria, Roundup, 3:24.63. 5, Donahue, Emily, Roundup, 3:34.02.
1,600: 1, Pretty On Top, Shantell, Lodge Grass, 6:14.33. 2, Walley, Isabelle, Custer Count, 6:14.78. 3, Brown, Ellie, Custer Count, 6:15.54. 4, Anderson, Makenzie, Lockwood, 6:16.96. 5, Toombs, Deserae, Roundup, 6:40.39. 6, Hager, Brodie, Custer Count, 6:41.03.
3,200: 1, Pretty On Top, Shantell, Lodge Grass, 14:05.21. 2, Anderson, Makenzie, Lockwood, 14:37.91. 3, Pretty On Top, Tyressa, Lodge Grass, 14:57.83. 4, Rasmussen, Rachel, Powder River, 15:36.05.
100 hurdles: 1, Nowicki, Bailey, Custer Count, 18.50. 2, Baker, Alora, Custer Count, 18.73. 3, Goffena, Makayla, Roundup, 19.52. 4, Bushman, Annika, Joliet, 20.72. 5, Rasmussen, Rachel, Powder River, 22.51.
300 hurdles: 1, Klein, Bella, Roundup, 49.07. 2, Nowicki, Bailey, Custer Count, 54.49. 3, Bushman, Annika, Joliet, 1:00.57. 4, Patterson, Brooklynn, Lockwood, 1:04.77. 5, Buckalew, Elizabeth, Lockwood, 1:11.59.
400 relay: 1, Custer County 'A' 55.76. 2, Lockwood 'A' 1:00.95. 3, Custer County 'B' 1:01.80.
1,600 relay: 1, Custer County 'A' 4:41.45. 2, Custer County 'B' 5:15.79.
High Jump: 1, Schaffer, Zeason, Powder River, J4-08. 2, Warburton, Savana, Joliet, J4-08. 3, Baker, Alora, Custer Count, J4-04. 4, Martin, Abigail, Powder River, J4-04. 5, Newman, Kaytie, Roundup, J4-02. 6, Backes, Erin, Custer Count, J4-00.
Pole Vault: 1, Gilmore, Kya, Custer Count, 7-06.
Long Jump: 1, Schaffer, Zeason, Powder River, 16-00.25. 2, Gilmore, Kya, Custer Count, 14-05. 3, Goffena, Makayla, Roundup, 14-03. 4, Toineeta, Angelina, Lodge Grass, 13-01. 5, Kuchynka, Claire, Custer Count, 13-00. 6, Buckalew, Elizabeth, Lockwood, 12-03.75.
Triple Jump: 1, Schaffer, Zeason, Powder River, 32-04. 2, Warburton, Savana, Joliet, 30-06. 3, Toineeta, Angelina, Lodge Grass, 27-08. 4, Kuchynka, Claire, Custer Count, 26-00. 5, Backes, Erin, Custer Count, 25-08. 6, Clark, Sarah, Custer-Hysha, 25-02.
Shot Put: 1, Castro, Amy, Roundup, 31-11. 2, Donahue, Elizabeth, Roundup, 29-06.25. 3, Tomassi, Peyton, Roundup, 26-11. 4, Jefferson, Jordan, Lodge Grass, 25-02.75. 5, Hanson, Taylor, Powder River, 24-02.75. 6, Boheman, Kyleigh, Lockwood, 24-00.
Discus: 1, Donahue, Elizabeth, Roundup, 81-01. 2, Castro, Amy, Roundup, 81-00.50. 3, Bancroft, Kaitlyn, Joliet, 79-02. 4, Tomassi, Peyton, Roundup, 78-01. 5, Hanson, Taylor, Powder River, 70-09. 6, Backbone, Lucy, Lodge Grass, 65-11.
Javelin: 1, Martin, Abigail, Powder River, 83-09. 2, Harding, Haley, Custer Count, 83-06. 3, Donahue, Elizabeth, Roundup, 82-07. 4, Tomassi, Peyton, Roundup, 79-10. 5, Goffena, Makayla, Roundup, 77-00. 6, Baker, Alora, Custer Count, 71-00.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Custer County (Miles City) 191, 2. Roundup 100, 3. Powder River (Broadus) 72, 4. Lockwood 55, 5. Custer-Hysham 26, 6. Joliet 25, 7. Lodge Grass 17.
100: 1, Lemmel, Jace, Roundup, 12.23. 2, Olson, Jordan, Roundup, 12.41. 3, Johnson, Jerome, Roundup, 12.61. 4, Landrum, Brody, Custer Count, 12.76. 5, Kordonowy, Jeff, Lockwood, 13.03. 6, Elliot, Brenner, Lockwood, 13.18.
200: 1, Welch, Zachary, Custer Count, 25.75. 2, Olson, Jordan, Roundup, 25.78. 3, Landrum, Brody, Custer Count, 26.09. 4, Johnson, Jerome, Roundup, 26.64. 5, Kelly, Garett, Lockwood, 26.81. 6, Butler, Cashe, Joliet, 27.32.
400: 1, Lemmel, Jace, Roundup, 56.88. 2, Gunther, Gage, Custer Count, 57.22. 3, Butler, Cashe, Joliet, 58.02. 4, Kelly, Garett, Lockwood, 58.95. 5, Servis, Gareth, Roundup, 1:02.52. 6, Elliot, Brenner, Lockwood, 1:02.80.
800: 1, Williams, Bryce, Joliet, 2:22.11. 2, Russell, Alex, Custer-Hysha, 2:26.34. 3, Williams, Kolton, Powder River, 2:40.42. 4, VanCleave, Phillip, Custer Count, 2:42.43. 5, Kordonowy, Jeff, Lockwood, 2:59.63. 6, Schug, Brady, Lockwood, 3:03.18.
1,600: 1, Niece, Maverick, Custer Count, 5:12.42. 2, Heacock, Eli, Powder River, 5:13.16. 3, Williams, Bryce, Joliet, 5:20.26. 4, Layton, Sam, Custer Count, 5:28.38. 5, Layton, Jack, Custer Count, 5:28.94. 6, Contreraz, Beau, Lockwood, 5:37.27.
3,200: 1, Contreraz, Beau, Lockwood, 12:57.97. 2, Rasmussen, Josh, Powder River, 13:21.73. 3, Lopez-Widdicombe, Izayah, Lockwood, 14:03.52. 4, Horn, Jaxson, Lockwood, 14:41.60. 5, Ahlgren, Seth, Lockwood, 15:36.88. 6, Schug, Brady, Lockwood, 17:26.19.
110 hurdles: 1, Williams, Zander, Custer Count, 19.51. 2, March, Tiegan, Custer Count, 21.64. 3, Toineeta, George, Lodge Grass, 29.18.
300 hurdles: 1, Williams, Zander, Custer Count, 46.62. 2, Kordonowy, Jeff, Lockwood, 50.18. 3, March, Tiegan, Custer Count, 53.13. 4, Olson, Jordan, Roundup, 54.24.
400 relay: 1, Custer County 'A' 47.10. 2, Roundup 'A' 47.63. 3, Lockwood 'A' 51.10. 4, Powder River Co 'A' 53.56. 5, Lodge Grass 'A' 58.25.
1,600 relay: 1, Custer County 'A' 3:52.56. 2, Custer County 'B' 4:13.48. 3, Powder River Co 'A' 4:19.27.
High Jump: 1, Welch, Zachary, Custer Count, J5-02. 2, Johnson, Jerome, Roundup, J5-02. 3, Fish, Asa, Roundup, J5-00.
Pole Vault: 1, Ray, Anthony, Custer Count, 11-00. 2, Ray, Matthew, Custer Count, 8-00.
Long Jump: 1, Fish, Asa, Roundup, 18-05. 2, Williams, Zander, Custer Count, 17-09. 3, Cline, Riley, Custer Count, 17-08. 4, Darby, Mikle, Custer-Hysha, 17-01. 5, Main, John, Roundup, 15-06. 6, Butler, Cashe, Joliet, 15-05.
Triple Jump: 1, Williams, Zander, Custer Count, 37-06.25. 2, Cline, Riley, Custer Count, 35-04.50. 3, Darby, Mikle, Custer-Hysha, 31-04. 4, Meachum, Matthew, Lockwood, 27-08.
Shot Put: 1, Chapweske, Jesse, Custer Count, 40-01.50. 2, Brien, Jacob, Lodge Grass, 38-06.50. 3, Minow, Kyle, Powder River, 37-05.25. 4, Hanson, Tytan, Powder River, 34-11.50. 5, Kuchynka, Kaden, Custer Count, 34-06.50. 6, Landrum, Brody, Custer Count, 34-00.
Discus: 1, Hanson, Tytan, Powder River, 113-04. 2, Fish, Elijah, Roundup, 109-08. 3, Chapweske, Jesse, Custer Count, 106-09. 4, Minow, Kyle, Powder River, 104-06. 5, Kuchynka, Kaden, Custer Count, 86-07. 6, Brien, Jacob, Lodge Grass, 86-05.
Javelin: 1, Minow, Kyle, Powder River, 136-05. 2, Russell, Alex, Custer-Hysha, 120-09. 3, Fish, Elijah, Roundup, 112-11. 4, Hanson, Tytan, Powder River, 103-11. 5, Arithson, Grayson, Powder River, 79-06. 6, Wooton, Norman, Joliet, 78-06.
