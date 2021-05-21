Eastern AA Divisional

at Billings West

Day 1, Friday

Finals

Girls

Team scores: Bozeman 95, Billings Wesr 44, Billings Skyview 35, Bozeman Gallatin 31, Billings Senior 22, Belgrade 14, Great Falls CMR 4, Great Falls 3

800: 1, Sherman, Molly, Bozeman, 2:24.81. 2, Macfarlane, Lilyann, Gallatin, 2:25.12. 3, Bentler, Eliza, Billings Sen, 2:27.03. 4, Gilbreth, Grace, Bozeman, 2:27.73. 5, Moore, Riley, Bozeman, 2:28.81. 6, Petersen, Ava, Billings Sky, 2:29.16.

3,200: 1, Hull, Ellie, Bozeman, 11:06.79. 2, McCormick, Natalie, Bozeman, 11:12.40. 3, Keith, Ali, Billings Wes, 11:13.68. 4, Burns, Hayley, Bozeman, 11:36.78. 5, Hoffman-Gaschk, Emberlyn, Billings Sky, 11:42.57. 6, McCormick, Lucia, Bozeman, 11:43.93.

300 hurdles: 1, Soens, Cienna, Billings Sky, 49.67. 2, Hartshorn, Amelia, Bozeman, 50.06. 3, Mayer, Macy, Bozeman, 50.07. 4, Spotted Bear, MG, Billings Sky, 50.21. 5, Wyman, Jasmin, Charles M Ru, 50.61. 6, Schultz, Marika, Bozeman, 50.80.

400 relay: 1, Billings West 'A' (Davies, Chloe, Chirrick, Taylee, Wolff, Jaeden, Grossman, Kaitlin), 50.76. 2, Billings Senior 'A' (Long-Westmoreland, Nigeria, Thompson, Abby, Wagner, Jenna, Ping, Isabella), 51.03. 3, Billings Skyview 'A' (Mader, Julia, Roberts, Ave, Swanton, Kylie, Owens, Maliea), 51.15. 4, Bozeman 'A' (Knarr, Cooper, Schultz, Marika, Smith, Eliza, Oliver, Isabella), 51.89. 5, Charles M Russell  'A' (Fatz, Jacklyn, McCarthy, Emma, McKamey, Ava, Elkin, Julia), 52.15. 6, Great Falls 'A' (Edmonston, Chloe, Rask, Addisyn, Pachek, Isabella, Torgerson, Taylor), 52.72.

High jump: 1, Schonhoff, Hannah, Bozeman, 5-05. 2, Schlender, Whitney, Gallatin, 5-03. 3, Mayer, Macy, Bozeman, J4-11. 4, Berghold, Brenna, Bozeman, J4-11. 5, Buglione, Avery, Great Falls, J4-11. 6, Collins, Olivia, Gallatin, 4-09.

Long jump: 1, Frideres, Lauryn, Billings Wes, 16-07. 2, Grossman, Kaitlin, Billings Wes, 16-01.50. 3, Coey, Hailey, Billings Wes, 16-01. 4, Chirrick, Taylee, Billings Wes, 15-11.25. 5, Clause, Madison, Billings Sky, 15-11. 6, Porter, Sala, Billings Sen, 15-09.50.

Shot put: 1, Kamps, Tesse, Gallatin, 35-06.25. 2, Jenkins, Alison, Billings Sky, 33-04. 3, Harmon, MaKenna, Billings Sen, 32-06. 4, Simon, Taylor, Belgrade, 32-02.25. 5, Tulimaiau, Danara, Billings Sky, 32-00.25. 6, Lynch, Jenavieve, Bozeman, 31-00.50.

Javelin: 1, Carter, Gracey, Belgrade, 113-08. 2, Jones, Autumn, Bozeman, 112-10. 3, Fox, Clara, Bozeman, 110-10. 4, O'Connor, Molly, Gallatin, 104-08. 5, Opperman, Tyra, Bozeman, 102-00. 6, Harmon, MaKenna, Billings Sen, 101-09.

Boys

Team scores: Billings West 84, Bozeman 38, Great Falls 28, Billings senior 25, Great Falls CMR 22, Billings Skyview 21, Bozeman Gallatin 18, Belgrade 12.

800: 1, Wilkes, Bridger, Bozeman, 2:00.43. 2, Petsch, Seth, Billings Wes, 2:01.37. 3, Neil, Nathan, Bozeman, 2:01.56. 4, Wynia, Ethan, Billings Sen, 2:03.56. 5, Hicks, Thomas, Gallatin, 2:03.97. 6, Rehberger, Peter, Gallatin, 2:04.01.

3,200: 1, Brown, Weston, Bozeman, 9:53.28. 2, Harrington, Ryan, Great Falls, 9:54.28. 3, Steckelberg, Carson, Gallatin, 10:01.05. 4, Straus, Jaxon, Billings Wes, 10:01.51. 5, Budge, Gavin, Billings Sky, 10:01.56. 6, Nash, Samuel, Belgrade, 10:01.68.

300 hurdles: 1, DeVries, Ryan, Billings Wes, 40.55. 2, Turner, Alex, Belgrade, 40.80. 3, Pierce, Jacob, Billings Wes, 41.13. 4, Gilman, Tyler, Gallatin, 41.47. 5, Demars, Joel, Billings Wes, 41.55. 6, Miller, Jacob, Billings Sen, J42.00. 7, Simonson, Jackson, Charles M Ru, J42.00.

400 relay: 1, Billings West 'A' (Dowler, Taco, Clarin, Tucker, DeLeon, Michael, Ambuehl, Clint), 43.65. 2, Great Falls 'A' (Longin, Rafe, Sullivan, Seamus, Hann, Ethan, Harris, Reed), 44.24. 3, Billings Senior 'A' (Meza, Chente, Felten, Jared, Miller, Jacob, Macy, Tanner), 44.43. 4, Charles M Russell 'A' (Shanks, Tristin, Rodden, Anthony, Botti-Anderson, Daniel, Premo, Rafe), 44.53. 5, Bozeman 'A' (Campbell, Reuben, Trettin, Trent, Nohl, Izacrath, Bossenbrook, Thomas), 44.59. 6, Gallatin 'A' (Gilman, Tyler, Udstuen, Nikolas, Heck, Christian, Dahlke, Noah), 44.67.

Pole vault: 1, Palm, Caden, Billings Sen, 15-00. 2, Ridley, Traven, Billings Wes, 14-06. 3, Haney, D'Angelo, Great Falls, 13-06. 4, Miller, Jacob, Billings Sen, 13-00. 5, Fazio, Ty, Billings Sky, J11-06. 6, Bushman, Dallin, Billings Sky, J11-06.

Long jump: 1, Dowler, Taco, Billings Wes, 21-03.75. 2, Nunez, Gus, Charles M Ru, 20-01.50. 3, Jones, Kevin, Billings Sky, 19-11.25. 4, Opperman, Keyton, Bozeman, 19-10. 5, Gordon, Tyler, Belgrade, 19-08.75. 6, Sullivan, Jacob, Billings Wes, J19-08.

Shot put: 1, Triplett, JJ, Charles M Ru, 45-01.50. 2, Anderson, Jacob, Billings Wes, 44-04.50. 3, Bain, Carson, Bozeman, 42-11. 4, Krahe, Ryan, Great Falls, 41-09.75. 5, Newton, Zack, Great Falls, 41-04.50. 6, Simon, Hunter, Belgrade, 40-11.25.

Javelin: 1, Claunch, Isaiah, Billings Wes, 155-03. 2, Fatupaito, Tahuna, Billings Sky, 154-02. 3, Hillis, Kane, Billings Wes, 153-07. 4, Cooley, Landry, Gallatin, 153-06. 5, Fatupaito, Fogaa, Billings Sky, 144-05. 6, Garcia, Christopher, Billings Wes, 142-01.

Tags

Load comments