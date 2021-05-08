Al Walker Memorial Stillwater Meet
Laurel Sports Complex
Girls
Team scores: 1. Big Timber 70; 2. Manahattan Christian 66; 3. Shepherd 62.5; 4. Columbus 52; 5. Red Lodge 44; 6. Harlowton-Ryegate 43; 7. Great Falls Central 33.5; 8. White Sulphur Springs 30; 9. Absarokee 24; 10. Park City 21; 11. Shields Valley 20; 12. Roberts 14; 13. Reed Point-Rapelje 12; 14. Lodge Grass 10; 14. Roundup 10; 16. Bridger 9; 17. Belfry 3; 18. Joliet 1; 18. Plenty Coups 1; 18. Broadview-Lavina 1.
100: 1, Martin, Emmy, Harlowton/Ry, 13.53. 2, Planichek, Tandy, Absarokee, 13.85. 3, Kuperus, Eliana, Manhattan Ch, 14.17. 4, Heggem, Raelynn, Harlowton/Ry, 14.27. 5, Fairchild, Morgan, Shields Vall, 14.30. 6, Ekness, Grace, Shepherd, 14.33.
200: 1, Boshart, Alyssa, Big Timber 28.20. 2, Martin, Emmy, Harlowton/Ry, 29.28. 3, Manger, Kendra, White Sulphu, 29.96. 4, Aller, Aley, Big Timber, 30.17. 5, Grabowska, Leigha, Park City, 30.34. 6, Bancroft, Kaitlyn, Joliet, 31.09.
400: 1, Aller, Aley, Big Timber, 1:04.91. 2, Sheils, Makenzie, Columbus, 1:05.29. 3, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 1:05.32. 4, Kuperus, Eliana, Manhattan Ch, 1:06.33. 5, Ferguson, Kailey, Shepherd, 1:06.70. 6, Planichek, Tandy, Absarokee, 1:07.75.
800: 1, Ketchum, Kameryn, Big Timber, 2:37.08. 2, Hagl, Alexis, Harlowton/Ry, 2:44.13. 3, Sager, Haven, Shields Vall, 2:44.38. 4, Taylor, Cabry, White Sulphu, 2:48.60. 5, Heggem, Raelynn, Harlowton/Ry, 2:52.35. 6, Moore, Aya, Red Lodge, 2:52.96.
1,600: 1, Plymale, Kelsey, Columbus, 5:32.06. 2, Wood, Natalie, Big Timber, 5:36.87. 3, Bellach, Ava, Manhattan Ch, 5:51.02. 4, Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, 5:55.26. 5, Kuntz, Margot, Red Lodge, 6:02.06. 6, Frank, Abby, Park City, 6:02.35.
3,200: 1, Bellach, Ava, Manhattan Ch, 12:41.15. 2, Pretty On Top, Shantell, Lodge Grass, 13:31.00. 3, Kelly, Sophia, Shepherd, 14:01.96. 4, Fogle, Hailey, Shepherd, 14:26.36. 5, Pretty On Top, Tyressa, Lodge Grass, 14:36.28. 6, Chavez, Amerie, Red Lodge, 14:46.49.
100 hurdles: 1, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 17.40. 2, DeVries, Alexis, Manhattan Ch, 17.65. 3, Murdock, Tenley, Shepherd, 18.00. 4, Herden, Whitney, Belfry, 18.48. 4, Brady, Camryn, Great Falls, 18.48. 6, Madill, Hope, Great Falls, 19.38.
300 hurdles: 1, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 48.46. 2, DeVries, Alexis, Manhattan Ch, 49.49. 3, Kuperus, Eliana, Manhattan Ch, 51.01. 4, Grabowska, Leigha, Park City, 51.18. 5, Beddes, Abigail, Shepherd, 51.87. 6, Murdock, Tenley, Shepherd, 51.90.
400 relay: 1, Big Timber 51.79. 2, Manhattan Christian 52.08. 3, Shepherd 52.17. 4, Shields Valley 53.52. 5, Great Falls Central Catholic 54.38. 6, Harlowton/Ryegate 54.43.
1,600 relay: 1, Columbus 4:31.48. 2, Shepherd 4:36.87. 3, Shields Valley 4:39.40. 4, Park City 4:51.18. 5, Harlowton/Ryegate 4:52.87. 6, Absarokee 4:54.28.
High jump: 1, Anderson, Mari, Great Falls, J4-08. 2, Fisher, Daisy, White Sulphu, J4-08. 3, Goltz, Mya, Bridger, J4-08. 4, Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, J4-06. 5, Dominick, Perry, Shields Vall, J4-06. 6, Herzog, Lily, Reed Point/R, J4-04.
Pole vault: 1, Evenson, Emma, Red Lodge, 8-00. 2, DeVries, Alexis, Manhattan Ch, 7-06. 3, Goffena, Makayla, Roundup, 7-00. 4, Binando, Bailey, Red Lodge, J7-00. 5, Campbell, Kailey, Absarokee, J7-00. 6, Tooke, Alyson, Broadview-La, J7-00.
Long jump: 1, Cooley, Emily, Big Timber, 16-00. 2, Sheils, Makenzie, Columbus, 15-04.50. 3, Anderson, Mari, Great Falls, 15-00. 4, Ringer, Blair, White Sulphu, 14-00.75. 5, Goffena, Makayla, Roundup, 14-00.25. 6, Ekness, Grace, Shepherd, 13-09. 6, Brady, Camryn, Great Falls, 13-09.
Triple jump: 1, Herzog, Lily, Reed Point/R, 32-08.50. 2, Ringer, Blair, White Sulphu, 31-09.25. 3, Lind, Madi, Columbus, 31-04.75. 4, Ketchum, Kameryn, Big Timber, 31-01.25. 5, VanDyken, Jadyn, Manhattan Ch, 31-00.25. 6, Franczyk, Samantha, Great Falls, 30-08.50.
Shot put: 1, Hood, Kali, Columbus, 35-04. 2, Ekness, Faith, Shepherd, 31-10. 3, Bear, Kimberly, Roberts, 31-07.50. 4, Cooley, Emily, Sweet Grass, 30-09.50. 5, Feddes, Lexi, Absarokee, 29-07.50. 6, DeCrane, Lawren, Plenty Coups, 29-07.
Discus: 1, Baker, Audrey, Great Falls, 105-07. 2, Ekness, Faith, Shepherd, 103-11. 3, Feddes, Lexi, Absarokee, 97-02. 4, McDowell, Maggie, Absarokee, 94-05. 5, Schwend, Cassidy, Bridger, 86-00. 6, Schladweiler, Abby, Reed Point/R, 83-10.
Javelin: 1, Frank, Abby, Park City, 108-11. 2, Bertolino, Bentley, Roberts, 105-11. 3, Rosman, Nova, Shepherd, 102-00. 4, Carroll, Ashley, Shepherd, 96-10. 5, Goffena, Makayla, Roundup, 95-04. 6, Goltz, Mya, Bridger, 85-06.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Harlowton/Rygate 92; 2. Red Lodge 73.3; 3. Manhattan Christian 57.3; 4. Columbus 48.3; 5. Park City 43; 6. Shepherd 42; 7. White Sulphur Springs 32; 8. Big Timber 24; 9. Reed Point/Rapelje 20; 10. Roberts 18; 10. Great Falls Central 18; 12. Roundup 17; 13. Joliet 12; 14. Bridger 9; 15. Shields Valley 8; 16. Broadview-Lavina 6; 17. Fromberg 4; Winnett-Grass Range 2; Lodge Grass 1.
100: 1, Davis, Shaw, White Sulphu, 12.22. 2, Olson, Jordan, Roundup, 12.43. 3, Blatter, Cole, Harlowton/Ry, 12.46. 4, Robinson, Jaiden, Red Lodge, 12.55. 5, Hanser, John, Columbus, 12.56. 6, Mcgillvary, Gage, Big Timber, 12.60.
200: 1, Cook, Cooper, Columbus, 24.93. 2, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry, 25.31. 3, Hanser, John, Columbus, 25.45. 4, MacGillivray, Jaydan, Shepherd, 25.88. 5, Olson, Jordan, Roundup, 26.01. 6, Blatter, Cole, Harlowton/Ry, 26.08.
400: 1, Ferguson, Ty, Sweet Grass, 53.16. 2, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 55.85. 3, Walhof Jr, Devan, Manhattan Ch, 56.29. 4, Butler, Cashe, Joliet, 58.93. 5, Glennie, Angus, Harlowton/Ry, 1:00.01. 6, Fleming, Colter, Sweet Grass, 1:01.03.
800: 1, Fenley, Ryan, Harlowton/Ry, 2:09.74. 2, Blankenship, Lee, Roberts, 2:10.56. 3, Williams, Bryce, Joliet, 2:11.78. 4, Karpstein, Lee, Broadview-La, 2:13.20. 5, Story, Wyatt, Park City, 2:19.27. 6, Quick, Elijah, Red Lodge, 2:20.93.
1,600: 1, Kenney, Matt, Manhattan Ch, 4:44.37. 2, Arthun, Oren, Manhattan Ch, 4:50.20. 3, Walhof Jr, Devan, Manhattan Ch, 4:53.14. 4, Vesbach, Elias, Columbus, 5:03.07. 5, Quick, Elijah, Red Lodge, 5:05.53. 6, Bal, Ryan, Park City, 5:24.92.
3,200: 1, Quick, Elijah, Red Lodge, 10:48.95. 2, Fenley, Ryan, Harlowton/Ry, 11:20.12. 3, Bickel, Gavyn, Roberts, 11:40.98. 4, Koch, Jack, Roberts, 11:52.89. 5, Stene, Jon, Shepherd, 11:58.29. 6, Mysse, Bergen Harlowton/Ry, 12:04.36
110 hurdles: 1, Quenzer, Skyler, Red Lodge, 17.35. 2, Stene Samuel, Shepherd, 19.15. 3, Tarum, Jackson, Great Falls, 19.34. 4, Wicks, Mason, Park City, 19.80. 5, Buessing, Jacob, Bridger, 20.62. 6, Shane, Jason, Reed Point/R, 20.95.
300 hurdles: 1, Quenzer, Skyler, Red Lodge, 45.52. 2, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 45.65. 3, Stene, Samuel, Shepherd, 45.89. 4, Todhunter, Jason, Harlowton/Ry, 47.82. 5, Tuszynski, Hank, Broadview-La, 48.57. 6, Danielson, Ian, Shields Vall, 48.97.
400 relay: 1, Columbus 45.70. 2, Shepherd 46.46. 3, Harlowton/Ryegate 46.98. 4, Park City 47.64. 5, White Sulphur Springs 48.38. 6, Big Timber 48.67.
1,600 relay: 1, Harlowton/Ryegate 3:46.95. 2, Shepherd 3:47.82. 3, Manhattan Christian 3:51.00. 4, Big Timber 3:55.28. 5, Joliet 4:01.39. 6, Shields Valley 4:03.04.
High jump: 1, Blatter, Cole, Harlowton/Ry, 5-08. 2, Buessing, Jacob, Bridger, 5-06. 2, Keating, Chase, Reed Point/R, 5-06. 4, Robinson, Jaiden, Red Lodge, J5-04. 4. Adams, Mason, Columbus, J5-04. 4, Adams, Nathan, Manhattan Ch, J5-04.
Pole vault: 1, Jacobsen, Spencer, Red Lodge, 13-00. 2, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, 11-06. 3, Adams, Nathan, Manhattan Ch, J11-00. 4, Meier, Garrett, Columbus, J11-00. 5, Walhof Jr, Devan, Manhattan Ch, J10-00. 6, Carlson, Sam, Manhattan Ch, J9-06.
Long jump: 1, Martinez, Colby, Columbus, 20-04.25. 2, Boscha, Thomas, Manhattan Ch, 19-09.25. 3, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry, 19-08. 4, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 19-06. 5, Keating, Chase, Reed Point/R, 19-05.75. 6, Mosness, Trevor, Big Timber, 19-04.50.
Triple jump: 1, Keating, Chase, Reed Point/R, J41-07.50. 2, Fenley, Ryan, Harlowton/Ry, J40-02. 3, Mosness, Trevor, Big Timber, J40-01.50. 4, Tarum, Jackson, Great Falls, J39-06.75. 5, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry, J39-06.75. 6, Amunrud, Seth, Manhattan Ch, J38-10.
Shot put: 1, Kerr, Kaden, White Sulphu, 45-03.50. 2, Mann, Corby, Red Lodge, 44-01. 3, Richardson, Aaron, Shepherd, 42-10. 4, Hansen, Teige, Great Falls, 42-08.50. 5, Kessler, Ben, Park City, 41-10.25. 6, Brien, Jacob, Lodge Grass, 41-06.50.
Discus: 1, Schlepp, Ethan, White Sulphu, 134-10. 2, Mann, Corby, Red Lodge, 130-08. 3, Fish, Elijah, Roundup, 125-07. 4, Hansen, Teige, Great Falls, 122-08. 5, Kessler, Ben, Park City, 119-09. 6, Heidema, Logan, Manhattan Ch, 116-08.
Javelin: 1, Todhunter, Jason, Harlowton/Ry, 167-10. 2, Kessler, Ben, Park City, 152-05. 3, Flatt, Dylan, Shields Vall, 146-00. 4, Palacios, Sal, Fromberg, 142-06. 5, Bantz, Brady, Winnett-Gras, 131-08. 6, Olson, Jordan, Roundup, 130-03.
