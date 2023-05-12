Wednesday
District 5C/6C Meet
at Laurel
Team Scores
5C
Boys: Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 185; Melstone 151; Reed Point-Rapelje 90; Broadview-Lavina 46; Custer-Hysham 38.
Girls: Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 192; Reed Point-Rapelje 153; Broadview-Lavina 99; Custer-Hysham 65.
6C
Boys: Park City 275; Bridger 103; Roberts 58; Fromberg 58; Absarokee 22; Plenty Coups 4.
Girls: Roberts 205; Absarokee 115; Park City 97; Bridger 64; Belfry 15.
Placers
5C
Girls high jump: 1, Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, 5-02. 2, Schoenberg, Lesl, Reed Point/R, 5-00. 3, Peters, LouAnn, Broadview-La, 4-08. 4, Bakke, Katelynn, Reed Point/R, 4-06. 5, Herzog, Lily, Reed Point/R, 4-04. 6, Sanguins, Valentina, Broadview-La, 4-04.
Girls pole vault:1, Caballero, Isa, Harlowton/Ry, 6-06. 2, Murnion, Hannah, Harlowton/Ry, 6-00. 3, Gaugler, Addison, Harlowton/Ry, 5-00. 4, Power, Cindy, Harlowton/Ry, 5-00.
Girls long jump: 1, Herzog, Lily, Reed Point/R, 14-03.50. 2, Leligdowicz, Samantha, Custer-Hysha, 13-10. 3, Ivey, Leela, Broadview-La, 13-04. 4, Mysse, Mari, Harlowton/Ry, 13-03.50. 5, Duncan, Tavee, Custer-Hysha, 13-02.50. 6, Bakke, Katelynn, Reed Point/R, 13-01.
Girls triple jump: 1, Herzog, Lily, Reed Point/R, 30-11.75. 2, Fiske, Hailey, Broadview-La, 29-11.50. 3, Ivey, Leela, Broadview-La, 29-01.75. 4, Herzog, Violet, Reed Point/R, 29-01. 5, Murnion, Hannah, Harlowton/Ry, 28-11.25. 6, Bakke, Katelynn, Reed Point/R, 28-09.
Girls shot put: 1, Barrus, Maisie, Custer-Hysha, 31-04.25. 2, Fiske, Hailey, Broadview-La, 31-02.25. 3, Sanguins, Valentina, Broadview-La, 30-11. 4, Peters, LouAnn, Broadview-La, 30-03. 5, Hertweck, Scarlet, Reed Point/R, 27-08. 6, Tuszynski, Adeline, Broadview-La, 26-11.75.
Girls discus: 1, Hertweck, Scarlet, Reed Point/R, 108-04. 2, Peters, LouAnn, Broadview-La, 92-01. 3, Fiske, Hailey, Broadview-La, 89-10. 4, Sanguins, Valentina, Broadview-La, 85-01. 5, Barrus, Maisie, Custer-Hysha, 85-00. 6, Tuszynski, Adeline, Broadview-La, 82-02.
Girls javelin: 1, Clark, Sarah, Custer-Hysha, 98-02. 2, Duncan, Tavee, Custer-Hysha, 98-02. 3, Caballero, Isa, Harlowton/Ry, 91-08. 4, Tuszynski, Adeline, Broadview-La, 90-00. 5, Cooney, Ella, Harlowton/Ry, 86-02. 6, Milligan, Emily, Reed Point/R, 85-01.
Boys high jump: 1, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La, 6-00. 2, Davis, Kenyan, Harlowton/Ry, 5-10. 3, Thurston, Colby, Melstone, 5-08. 4, Smith, Gavin, Melstone, 5-02. 5, Kraetzschmar, Junis, Melstone, 5-00. 6, Smith, Gage, Melstone, 5-00.
Boys pole vault: 1, Davis, Kenyan, Harlowton/Ry, 10-06. 2, Sizemore, Christopher, Harlowton/Ry, 9-00. 3, King, Phoenix, Harlowton/Ry, 8-00. 4, Hall, Tyrus, Harlowton/Ry, 7-00. 5, Dill, Gabe, Harlowton/Ry, 6-06.
Boys long jump: 1, Grebe, Bryce, Melstone, 20-08. 2, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La, 20-05.50. 3, Russell, Alex, Custer-Hysha, 19-00. 4, Glennie, Angus, Harlowton/Ry, 18-08. 5, Meredith, Trey, Melstone, 18-08. 6, Thurston, Colby, Melstone, 18-02.75.
Boys triple jump: 1, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La, 39-04.75. 2, Davis, Kenyan, Harlowton/Ry, 38-11. 3, Duncan, Layne, Custer-Hysha, 37-09.50. 4, Russell, Alex, Custer-Hysha, 36-10. 5, Smith, Gavin, Melstone, 34-11. 6, Clark, Trevor, Reed Point/R, 34-09.50.
Boys shot put: 1, Grebe, Bryce, Melstone, 44-05.75. 2, Russell, Alex, Custer Hysha, 41-06.50. 3, Smith, Gage, Melstone, 41-00. 4, Smith, Gavin, Melstone, 37-05.25. 5, Yorke, Waylon, Reed Point/R, 36-07.25. 6, Clements, Rowdey, Harlowton/Ry, 35-03.75.
Boys discus: 1, Grebe, Bryce, Melstone, 151-05. 2, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La, 126-01. 3, Smith, Gage, Melstone, 113-06. 4, Broyles, Jacob, Reed Point/R, 111-07. 5, Yorke, Waylon, Reed Point/R, 108-07. 6, Smith, Gavin, Melstone, 106-05.
Boys javelin: 1, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La, 146-06. 2, Russell, Alex, Custer-Hysha, 139-05. 3, Thurston, Colby, Melstone, 137-11. 4, Duncan, Layne, Custer-Hysha, 135-06. 5, Smith, Gage, Melstone, 127-02. 6, Broyles, Jacob, Reed Point/R, 124-06.
6C
Girls high jump: 1, Witt, Macy, Park City, 4-10. 2, Russell, Shayla, Absarokee, 4-04. 3, Croft, Hailey, Roberts, 4-04. 4, Hyvonen, Lillian, Roberts, 4-02.
Girls pole vault:1, Planichek, Tandy, Absarokee, 7-06. 2, Nye, Saige, Absarokee, 6-00. 3, Pitts, Faith, Roberts, 6-00. 4, Best, Gracie, Absarokee, 5-06. 5, Crane,Taylor, Roberts, 5-00.
Girls long jump: 1, Chirrick, Taylee, Roberts, 16-09. 2, Pospisil, Dylann, Bridger, 14-08. 3, McClane, Airallyn, Belfry, 14-03.50. 4, Chirrick, TJ, Roberts, 13-10.50. 5, Stepper, Jordan, Park City, 13-07.25. 6, Croft, Hailey, Roberts, 13-07.
Girls triple jump: 1, Croft, Hailey, Roberts, 30-05. 2, Goltz, Mya, Bridger, 30-04.25. 3, Witt, Macy, Park City, 29-11.50. 4, Stepper, Jordan, Park City, 29-01.75. 5, Kosel, Charlotte, Roberts, 28-07.25.
Girls shot put: 1, Roberts, Nikki, Bridger, 34-01. 2, Bertolino, Bentley, Roberts, 31-05.25. 3, Streck, Kendalynn, Park City, 30-02. 4, Adams, Abby, Park City, 27-11.25. 5, Arthun, Mary, Absarokee, 27-08.75. 6, Bertolino, Ada, Roberts, 26-06.25.
Girls discus: 1, Arthun, Mary, Absarokee, 96-03. 2, Bertolino, Bentley, Roberts, 91-08. 3, Russell, Shayla, Absarokee, 91-02. 4, Schwend, Cassidy, Bridger, 85-08. 5, Streck, Kendalynn, Park City, 80-05. 6, Bertolino, Ada, Roberts, 78-11.
Girls javelin: 1, Bertolino, Bentley, Roberts, 123-11. 2, Frank, Abby, Park City, 102-00. 3, Goltz, Mya, Bridger, 100-11. 4, Bertolino, Ada, Roberts, 98-10. 5, Schwend, Abby, Bridger, 91-11. 6, Schwend, Cassidy, Bridger, 88-08.
Boys high jump: 1, Witt, Gage, Park City, 5-10. 2, Klaassen, Wesley, Bridger, 5-08. 3, Story, Wyatt, Park City, 5-08. 4, Lowery, Wyatt, Fromberg, 5-06. 5, Howard, Thommy, Roberts, 5-02. 6, Goldy, Rylan, Park City, 4-10.
Boys pole vault: 1, Allen, Joe, Roberts, 12-00. 2, Howard, Thommy, Roberts, 9-06. 3, Heimer, Jakson, Absarokee, 8-06. 4, Young, Kyle, Roberts, 8-00.
Boys long jump: 1, Hamilton, Wyatt, Park City, 19-02.50. 2, Stepper, Holden, Park City, 19-01. 3, Witt, Gage, Park City, 18-02.75. 4, Klaassen, Wesley, Bridger, 18-01.75. 5, Goltz, Gage, Bridger, 17-08.75. 6, Goldy, Rylan, Park City, 16-05.75.
Boys triple jump: 1, Witt, Gage, Park City, 40-01. 2, Stepper, Holden, Park City, 39-02.75. 3, Hamilton, Wyatt, Park City, 38-06. 4, Buessing, Jacob, Bridger, 38-02. 5, Predmore, Parker, Roberts, 37-04.25. 6, Tilzey, Mason, Park City, 34-08.50.
Boys shot put: 1, Althoff, Zach, Bridger, 41-02.25. 2, Goltz, Gage, Bridger, 37-01.75. 3, Wrolson, Justin, Park City, 35-05. 4, Clark, Jayden, Absarokee, 34-11.75. 5, Anguiano, Romeo, Bridger, 34-06.75. 6, Hoffman, Waylon, Fromberg, 33-10.25.
Boys discus: 1, Anguiano, Romeo, Bridger, 109-02. 2, Hoffman, Waylon, Fromberg, 102-03. 3, Ellerbee, Austin, Park City, 101-02. 4, Ball, Charles, Plenty Coups, 97-01. 5, Dobson, Brandon, Fromberg, 96-04. 6, Justice, Morgan, Park City, 95-05.
Boys javelin: 1, McKevitt, Ciaran, Fromberg, 129-03. 2, Buessing, Jacob, Bridger, 127-04. 3, Downing, Zach, Park City, 125-09. 4, Althoff, Zach, Bridger, 124-04. 5, Cooper, Timothy, Roberts, 121-06. 6, Justice, Morgan, Park City, 119-07.