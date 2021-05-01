Billings West-Great Falls Dual
at Billings West
Girls
100: 1, Coey, Hailey, Billings Wes, J13.08. 2, Chirrick, Taylee, Billings Wes, J13.08. 3, Zimmerman, Emma, Billings Wes, 13.25. 4, Frideres, Lauryn, Billings Wes, 13.40. 5, Pachek, Isabella, Great Falls, 13.62. 6, Bloyder, Ela, Billings Wes, 13.66.
200: 1, Chirrick, Taylee, Billings Wes, 26.71. 2, Davies, Chloe, Billings Wes, 27.66. 3, Pohle, Alyssa, Billings Wes, 29.09. 4, Marvin, Zoe, Billings Wes, 29.60. 5, Lawrence, Jordan, Billings Wes, 30.03. 6, Long, Austin, Billings Wes, 30.44.
400: 1, Grossman, Kaitlin, Billings Wes, 1:01.79. 2, Wolff, Jaeden, Billings Wes, 1:05.01. 3, Bloyder, Ela, Billings Wes, 1:05.72. 4, Marvin, Zoe, Billings Wes, 1:09.33. 5, Bullman, Allie, Billings Wes, 1:13.85. 6, Johnson, Shaeley, Billings Wes, 1:13.93.
800: 1, Crowther, Halle, Billings Wes, 2:32.03. 2, Torgerson, Taylor, Great Falls, 2:39.40. 3, Lang, Hannah, Billings Wes, 2:51.43. 4, Kephart, Ilyssa, Great Falls, 3:02.13. 5, Van Spyk, Shania, Great Falls, 3:16.92. 6, Jenkins, Chloe, Great Falls, 3:27.80.
1600: 1, Keith, Ali, Billings Wes, 5:34.96. 2, Wells, Kendal, Billings Wes, 6:00.93. 3, Kephart, Ilyssa, Great Falls, 6:13.18. 4, Shenk, Alison, Billings Wes, 6:22.51. 5, Taylor, Natalie, Great Falls, 6:30.22. 6, Van Spyk, Shania, Great Falls, 7:14.80.
3200: 1, Lukasik, Hannah, Billings Wes, 12:06.57. 2, Keith, Ali, Billings Wes, 12:35.43. 3, McClintock, Mikayla, Billings Wes, 12:59.31.
100 Hurdles: 1, Coey, Hailey, Billings Wes, 15.33. 2, Pachek, Isabella, Great Falls, 17.02. 3, Lawrence, Jordan, Billings Wes, 18.39. 4, Bloomgren, Hannah, Great Falls, 19.72. 5, Johnson, Shaeley, Billings Wes, 20.37. 6, Rice, Ava, Billings Wes, 20.41
300 Hurdles: 1, Bloomgren, Hannah, Great Falls, 54.83. 2, Hicks, Mariyah, Great Falls, 58.68. 3, Reynolds, Aniyah, Great Falls, 59.51.
400 Relay: 1, Billings West 'A' (Davies, Chloe 11, Grossman, Kaitlin 11, Wolff, Jaeden 11, Zimmerman, Emma 12), 49.33. 2, Great Falls 'A' 53.27.
1,600 Relay: --, Great Falls 'A' NT. --, Billings West 'A' (Keith, Ali 11, Crowther, Halle 11, Lukasik, Hannah 11, Combs, Kathleen 10), NT.
High Jump: 1, Davies, Chloe, Billings Wes, 5-01. 2, Buglione, Avery, Great Falls, 4-09. 3, Rice, Ava, Billings Wes, 4-07. 4, Lawrence, Jordan, Billings Wes, 4-05. 4, Hart, Bridgette, Great Falls, 4-05. 6, Rask, Addisyn, Great Falls, 4-03.
Pole Vault: 1, Zimmerman, Emma, Billings Wes, 12-02. 2, Dvorak, Alexis, Billings Wes, J8-06. 3, Long, Austin, Billings Wes, J8-06. 4, Bloyder, Ela, Billings Wes, 8-00. 5, O'Neill, Addison, Great Falls, 7-06. 6, Marquez, Victoria, Billings Wes, 7-00. 6, Ingraham, Abigail, Billings Wes, 7-00. 6, Rice, Ava, Billings Wes, 7-00. 6, Trigg, Rikki, Great Falls, 7-00.
Long Jump: 1, Grossman, Kaitlin, Billings Wes, 16-10.50. 2, Hicks, Maliyah, Great Falls, 14-10. 3, Singleton, zion, Great Falls, 14-07. 4, Groskreutz, Cassidy, Great Falls, 14-04. 5, Reynolds, Brianna, Great Falls, 13-02. 6, Groshelle, Reece, Great Falls, 12-08.
Triple Jump: 1, Jeter, Caroline, Billings Wes, 31-05. 2, Groskreutz, Cassidy, Great Falls, 30-06.50. 3, Edmonston, Chloe, Great Falls, 30-02. 4, Groshelle, Reece, Great Falls, 26-04.
Shot Put: 1, Hillis, Maggie, Billings Wes, 32-00. 2, Jones, Brooke, Billings Wes, 31-04.75. 3, Ellis, Kendell, Billings Wes, 29-04.50. 4, Murillo, Mattiah, Great Falls, 26-01.25. 5, Henry, Bria, Billings Wes, 25-04.50. 6, Kambic, Annabelle, Great Falls, 25-00.
Discus Throw: 1, Hillis, Maggie, Billings Wes, 87-07. 2, Kambic, Annabelle, Great Falls, 87-02. 3, Henry, Bria, Billings Wes, 74-07. 4, Tyler, Kylee, Great Falls, 2-04. 5, Viker, Rylie, Billings Wes, 68-05. 6, Murillo, Mattiah, Great Falls, 66-03.
Javelin Throw: 1, Kambic, Annabelle, Great Falls, 93-05. 2, Marquez, Victoria, Billings Wes, 91-08. 3, Ellis, Kendell, Billings Wes, 88-10. 4, Lorash, Birkley, Billings Wes, 80-07. 5, Wolff, Jaeden, Billings Wes, 80-00. 6, Tyler, Kylee, Great Falls, 77-01.
Boys
100: 1, Harris, Reed, Great Falls, 11.22. 2, Hann, Ethan, Great Falls, 11.63. 3, DeLeon, Michael, Billings Wes, 11.67. 4, Erbacher, Zach, Billings Wes, 11.70. 5, Sullivan, Jacob, Billings Wes, 11.77. 6, Longin, Rafe, Great Falls, 11.81.
200: 1, Harris, Reed, Great Falls, 22.89. 2, Longin, Rafe, Great Falls, 23.73. 3, Erbacher, Zach, Billings Wes, 23.87. 4, Medlock, Jaymn, Billings Wes, 24.21. 5, Brunken, Justin, Great Falls, 24.26. 6, Walter, Tyler, Billings Wes, 24.34.
400: 1, Lantis, Aiden, Billings Wes, 52.51. 2, Dowler, Taco, Billings Wes, 53.04. 3, DeLeon, Michael, Billings Wes, 53.45. 4, Broadbent, Ronaldo, Billings Wes, 54.28. 5, Armstrong, Matthew, Great Falls, 54.41. 6, Ambuehl, Clint, 800: 1, Petsch, Seth, Billings Wes, 2:06.28. 2, Kotter, Aiden, Billings Wes, 2:06.79. 3, Anderson, Pete, Great Falls, 2:13.67. 4, Horning, Noah, Billings Wes, 2:14.21. 5, O'Neil, Tate, Great Falls, 2:14.33. 6, Rask, Ashtyn, Great Falls, 2:19.72.
1600: 1, Harrington, Ryan, Great Falls, 4:39.34. 2, Palmer, MacGwyer, Great Falls, 4:39.94. 3, Tehle, Augustus, Great Falls, 4:48.18. 4, Haslem, Valon, Great Falls, 4:48.33. 5, Horning, Noah, Billings Wes, 4:50.33. 6, Lowdog, Robert, Billings Wes, 5:03.44.
3200: 1, Hornung, Caleb, Billings Wes, 10:08.71. 2, Harrington, Ryan, Great Falls, 10:11.53. 3, Straus, Jaxon, Billings Wes, 10:13.74. 4, Abrams, Micah, Billings Wes, 10:29.82. 5, Palmer, MacGwyer, Great Falls, 10:42.73. 6, Haslem, Valon, Great Falls, 10:44.44.
110 Hurdles: 1, DeVries, Ryan, Billings Wes, 15.31. 2, Fogelsong, Mitchell, Billings Wes, 16.67. 3, Jackson, Lawrence, Great Falls, 16.93. 4, Hann, Ethan, Great Falls, 17.95. 5, Schreder, Trey, Billings Wes, 18.01. 6, Freitag, Cooper, Billings Wes, 18.69.
300 Hurdles: 1, DeVries, Ryan, Billings Wes, 42.10. 2, Fogelsong, Mitchell, Billings Wes, 43.82. 3, Jackson, Lawrence, Great Falls, 44.44. 4, Sullivan, Jacob, Billings Wes, 45.14. 5, Freitag, Cooper, Billings Wes, 46.04. 6, Hann, Ethan, Great Falls, 46.84.
400 Relay: 1, Great Falls 'A' 44.44. 2, Billings West 'A' (Ambuehl, Clint 11, Dowler, Taco 11, Clarin, Tucker 12, Nafts, Reece 10), 47.20.
1,600 Relay: 1, Billings West 'A' (DeVries, Ryan 12, Pierce, Jacob 12, Demars, Joel 12, Fogelsong, Mitchell 10), 3:40.48. 2, Great Falls 'A' 3:46.00. 3, Billings West 'B' (Kotter, Aiden 10, Sheldon, Brady 9, Petsch, Seth 11, Straus, Jaxon 10), 3:50.00.
High Jump: 1, Pike, Eli, Great Falls, 5-08. 2, Brewer, Devron, Great Falls, 5-04. 2, Hathaway, Jraden, Great Falls, 5-04. 4, O'Neil, Tate, Great Falls, 5-00. --, Habel, Brady, Great Falls, NH.
Pole Vault: 1, Ridley, Traven, Billings Wes, 13-06. 2, Haney, D'Angelo, Great Falls, 13-00.
Long Jump:1, Harris, Reed, Great Falls, 22-06. 2, Dowler, Taco, Billings Wes, 20-09. 3, Hathaway, Jraden, Great Falls, 18-11.50. 4, Sullivan, Jacob, Billings Wes, 18-05. 5, Longin, Rafe, Great Falls, 18-00.50. 6, Lantis, Aiden, Billings Wes, 18-00.
Triple Jump: 1, Medlock, Jaymn, Billings Wes, 42-02.50. 2, Hathaway, Jraden, Great Falls, 39-04.50. 3, Pike, Eli, Great Falls, 37-03.50. 4, Safikyurdskiy, Danil, Billings Wes, 36-06. 5, Collins, Cooper, Great Falls, 34-11.50. 6, Winkler, Evan, Billings Wes, 33-08.50.
Shot Put: 1, Hillis, Kane, Billings Wes, 47-04. 2, Anderson, Jacob, Billings Wes, 42-00.75. 3, Krahe, Ryan, Great Falls, 42-00. 4, Devoss, Wyatt, Great Falls, 40-02. 5, Warnick, Carter, Billings Wes, 38-02. 6, Newton, Zack, Great Falls, 38-01.25.
Discus Throw: 1, Anderson, Jacob, Billings Wes, 139-03. 2, Tucker, Jaxon, Billings Wes, 131-02. 3, Krahe, Ryan, Great Falls, 125-03. 4, Devoss, Wyatt, Great Falls, 121-07. 5, Claunch, Isaiah, Billings Wes, 103-09. 6, Garcia, Christopher, Billings Wes, 102-10.
Javelin Throw: 1, Claunch, Isaiah, Billings Wes, 162-06. 2, Harris, Reed, Great Falls, 148-04. 3, Garcia, Christopher, Billings Wes, 142-11. 4, Olson, Trenton, Great Falls, 126-07. 5, Medlock, Jaymn, Billings Wes, 121-08. 6, Warnick, Carter, Billings Wes, 121-05.
Park City-Harlowton meet
Laurel Sports Complex
Girls
Team Scores: 1, Huntley Project 147; 2, Big Timber 88; 3, Harlowton-Ryegate 64; 4, Red Lodge 47; 5, Colstrip 44; 6, Shepherd 28; 7, Park City 27; 8, Columbus 22; 10, Broadus 9.7; 11, Bridger 7; 12, Lodge Grass 4; 12, Broadview-Lavina, 12; Absarokee 4; 15, Missoula Loyola 3.7; 16, Belfry 2; 17, Roy-Winifred 1; 17, Fromberg 1; 19, Forsyth .7; 19, Reed Point-Rapleje .7.
100 Unified Even: 1, Briggs, Lillia
100: 1, Boshart, Alyssa, Sweet Grass, 12.80. 2, Martin, Emmy, Harlowton/Ry, 13.09. 3, Egan, Malea, Colstrip, 13.24. 4, Planichek, Tandy, Absarokee, 13.26. 5, Campbell, Krista, Bridger, 13.39. 6, Grabowska, Leigha, Park City, 13.44.
200: 1, Martin, Emmy, Harlowton/Ry, 27.31. 2, Grabowska, Leigha, Park City, 27.67. 3, Roberts, Dakota, Harlowton/Ry, 27.83. 4, Campbell, Krista, Bridger, 28.07. 5, Ekness, Grace, Shepherd, 28.27. 6, Sheils, Makenzie, Columbus, 28.78.
400: 1, Boshart, Alyssa, Sweet Grass, 1:01.56. 2, Aller, Aley, Sweet Grass, 1:02.49. 3, Sheils, Makenzie, Columbus, 1:03.38. 4, Polivkova, Lea, Sweet Grass, 1:03.45. 5, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 1:03.72. 6, Middleton, Rebecca, Huntley Proj, 1:05.10.
800: 1, Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, 2:28.81. 2, Lile, Natalie, Huntley Proj, 2:34.21. 3, Hagl, Alexis, Harlowton/Ry, 2:39.39. 4, Shuck, MacKenna, Red Lodge, 2:39.75. 5, Frank, Abby, Park City, 2:40.24. 6, Boyles, Genesis, Ennis, 2:41.24.
800 Unified Even: 1, Briggs, Lillian, Park City, 3:39.65.
1600: 1, Wood, Natalie, Sweet Grass, 5:46.51. 2, Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, 6:03.67. 3, Stroop, Zoey, Colstrip, 6:12.64. 4, Kuntz, Margot, Red Lodge, 6:26.19. 5, Donally, Gretchen, Huntley Proj, 6:26.91. 6, Moore, Aya, Red Lodge, 6:27.39.
3200: 1, Wood, Natalie, Sweet Grass, 12:18.75. 2, Stroop, Zoey, Colstrip, 12:51.75. 3, Hoffman, Abigail, Park City, 12:56.44. 4, Pretty On Top, Shantell, Lodge Grass, 14:06.80. 5, Binando, Brooke, Red Lodge, 14:13.61. 6, Chavez, Amerie, Red Lodge, 14:33.19.
100 Hurdles: 1, Murphy, Macee, Huntley Proj, 16.36. 2, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 17.12. 3,Murdock, Tenley, Shepherd, 17.38. 4, Lindeen, Delayne, Huntley Proj, 17.88. 5, Herden, Whitney, Belfry, 18.05. 6, Ledgerwood, Marlyssa, Ennis, 18.08.
100 Hurdles Unified Even: 1, Briggs, Lillian, Park City, 22.55.
300 Hurdles: 1, Murphy, Macee, Huntley Proj, 47.51. 2, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 47.99. 3, Murdock, Tenley, Shepherd, 50.24. 4, Polivkova, Lea, Sweet Grass, 51.21. 5, Grabowska, Leigha, Park City, 51.72. 6, Berry, Isabella, Loyola-Sacre, 52.09.
400 Relay: 1, Shepherd 'A' 51.75. 2, Huntley Project 'A' 52.48. 3, Sweet Grass County 'A' 52.54. 4, Harlowton/Ryegate 'A' 54.00. 5, Ennis 'A' 55.15. 6, Red Lodge 'A' 55.17.
1,600 Meter: 1, Sweet Grass County 'A' 4:15.02. 2, Huntley Project 'A' 4:25.82. 3, Harlowton/Ryegate 'A' 4:36.57. 4, Columbus 'A' 4:39.52. 5, Ennis 'A' 4:41.39. 6, Broadview-Lavina 'A' 4:46.22.
High Jump: 1, Cooper, Hannah, Huntley Proj, J4-10. 2, Cooley, Emily, Sweet Grass, J4-10. 3, Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, J4-08. 4, Hasler, Josie, Huntley Proj, J4-08. 5, Schaffer, Zeason, Powder River, J4-06. 5, Berry, Isabella, Loyola-Sacre, J4-06. 5, Schiffer, Cassandra, Forsyth, J4-06. 5, Herzog, Lily, Reed Point/R, J4-06.
Pole Vault: 1, Christman, Hannah, Huntley Proj, J8-00. 2, Evenson, Emma, Red Lodge, J7-06. 3, Stott, Bailey, Huntley Proj, J7-06. 4, Lindeen, Delayne, Huntley Proj, J7-00. 4, Wandle, Brynn, Huntley Proj, J7-00. 6, Tooke, Alyson, Broadview-La, J7-00.
Long Jump: 1, Murphy, Macee, Huntley Proj, 15-08.50. 2, Cooley, Emily, Sweet Grass, 15-07. 3, Oliver, Addison, Ennis, 15-02. 4, Sheils, Makenzie, Columbus, 15-01. 5, Ledgerwood, Marlyssa, Ennis, 14-11.50. 6, Schaffer, Zeason, Powder River, 14-10.50.
Triple Jump: 1, Murphy, Macee, Huntley Proj, 35-03.50. 2, Schaffer, Zeason, Powder River, 33-03.75. 3, Lind, Madi, Columbus, 31-10. 4, Williams, Lexi, Red Lodge, 31-03.50. 5, Sheehan, Lauren, Loyola-Sacre, 30-08.50. 6, Pospisil, Dylann, Bridger, 30-05.25.
Shot Put: 1, Whitedirt, Jamie, Colstrip, 41-06.75. 2, Rogers, Talen, Colstrip, 38-11.75. 3, Cooper, Hannah, Huntley Proj, 37-01.50. 4, McClenning, Brooke, Huntley Proj, 32-03.25. 5, Klein, Shelbey, Ennis, 31-11.50. 6, Hood, Kali, Columbus, 31-07.
Discus: 1, Sedgwick, Tristen, Huntley Proj, 129-02. 2, McClenning, Brooke, Huntley Proj, 116-01. 3, Whitedirt, Jamie, Colstrip, 112-05.50. 4, Ekness, Faith, Shepherd, 108-10. 5, Fiske, Hailey, Broadview-La, 96-02.50. 6, Guffey, Siera, Fromberg, 93-05.
Javelin: 1, Cooper, Hannah, Huntley Proj, 108-11. 2, Frank, Abby, Park City, 105-08. 3, Klein, Shelbey, Ennis, 105-01. 4, Frank, Kitrie, Red Lodge, 104-09. 5, Hasler, Josie, Huntley Proj, 102-09. 6, Crabtree, Dakota, Roy-Winifred, 100-10.
Boys
Team Scores: 1, Huntley Project 128; 2, Red Lodge 99; 3, Columbus 62; 4, Park City 45.5; 5, Missoula Loyola 37; 6, Harlowton-Ryegate 36.3; 7, Reed Point-Rapelje 20; 8, Big Timber 16; 9, Roberts 14; 10, Lodge Grass 12; 11, Broadview-Lavina 9.3; 12, Colstrip 8.3; 13, Shepherd 8; 13, Forsyth 8; 13, Shepherd 8; 15, Roy-Winifred 7; 16, Fromberg 6; 17, Winnett-Grass Range 4.5; 18, Ennis 4; 19, Broadus 2.
100: 1, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, 11.42. 2, Martinez, Colby, Columbus, 11.53. 3, Palma, Tytus, Loyola-Sacre, 11.61. 4, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 11.64. 4, Dombrovski, Luca, Loyola-Sacre, 11.64. 6, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 11.65.
200: 1, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, 23.18. 2, Martinez, Colby, Columbus, 23.32. 3, Hanser, John, Columbus, 23.47. 4, Dombrovski, Luca, Loyola-Sacre, 23.57. 5, Palma, Tytus, Loyola-Sacre, 23.76. 6, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry, 24.10.
400: 1, Burns, Mitchell, Huntley Proj, 51.02. 2, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 51.53. 3, Ferguson, Ty, Sweet Grass, 51.93. 4, Hanser, John, Columbus, 53.14. 5, McMillion, Gordon, Loyola-Sacre, 54.61. 6, Mcgillvary, Gage, Sweet Grass, 54.89.
800: 1, Nelson, Alex, Huntley Proj, 2:01.95. 2, Graves, Kevin, Huntley Proj, 2:06.60. 3, Fenley, Ryan, Harlowton/Ry, 2:07.22. 4, Story, Wyatt, Park City, 2:09.66. 5, Blankenship, Lee, Roberts, 2:10.38. 6, Wolf, Alex, Loyola-Sacre, 2:13.33.
1,600: 1, Graves, Kevin, Huntley Proj, 4:53.37. 2, Plymale, James, Columbus, 4:59.43. 3, Quick, Elijah, Red Lodge, 5:02.74. 4, Fenley, Ryan, Harlowton/Ry, 5:10.12. 5, Bickel, Gavyn, Roberts, 5:13.54. 6, Karpstein, Lee, Broadview-La, 5:15.27.
3200:1, Quick, Elijah, Red Lodge, 10:48.01. 2, White, Dai'Vyon, Lodge Grass,10:48.18. 3, Vesbach, Elias, Columbus, 11:02.65. 4, McTaggart, Shane,Colstrip, 11:03.20. 5, Bickel, Gavyn, Roberts, 11:29.27. 6, Karpstein, Lee, Broadview-La, 11:30.55.
110 Hurdles: , Quenzer, Skyler, Red Lodge, 16.57. 2, Cassens, George, Loyola-Sacre, 18.50. 3, Wicks, Mason, Park City, 19.30. 4, Shane, Jason, Reed Point/R, 20.58. 5, LaClair, Kyle, Ennis, 21.18. 6, Hansen, Matt, Powder River, 21.88.
300 Hurdles: 1, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 42.40. 2, Lindeen, Dawson, Huntley Proj, 42.67. 3, Stene, Samuel, Shepherd, 44.45. 4, Quenzer, Skyler, Red Lodge, 44.95. 5, Cowmey, Diego, Loyola-Sacre, 45.68. 6, Gauthier, Jake, Park City, 45.95.
400 Relay: 1, Huntley Project 'A' 44.61. 2, Loyola-Sacred Heart 'A' 44.95. 3, Red Lodge 'A' 46.08. 4, Columbus 'A' 46.31. 5, Park City 'A' 46.39. 6, Sweet Grass County 'A' 47.97.
1,600 Relay: 1, Red Lodge 'A' 3:38.21. 2, Huntley Project 'A' 3:43.36. 3, Harlowton/Ryegate 'A' 3:43.64. 4, Sweet Grass County 'A' 3:45.17. 5, Colstrip 'A' 3:52.43. 6, Winnett-Grass Range 'A' 3:53.43. 6, Park City 'A' 3:53.43.
High Jump: 1, Bouchard, Noah, Huntley Proj, J6-08. 2, Kosel, Benjamin, Roberts, J5-08. 3, Adams, Mason, Columbus, J5-08. 4, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La, J5-06. 4, Casterline, Tyce, Colstrip, J5-06. 4, Blatter, Cole, Harlowton/Ry, J5-06.
Pole Vault: 1, Jacobsen, Spencer, Red Lodge, J13-00. 2, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, J12-00. 3, Donally, Luke, Huntley Proj, J12-00. 4, Meier, Garrett, Columbus, 11-06. 5, Lindeen, Dawson, Huntley Proj, 11-00. 6, Tomlin, Landen, Red Lodge, 10-00.
Long Jump: 1, Bouchard, Noah, Huntley Proj, 22-02.50. 2, Martinez, Colby, Columbus, 20-09.25. 3, Keating, Chase, Reed Point/R, 20-01. 4, Lindeen, Dawson, Huntley Proj, 19-11.50. 5, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 19-10.50. 6, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry, 19-09.50.
Triple Jump:1, Bouchard, Noah, Huntley Proj, 42-10.50. 2, Keating, Chase, Reed Point/R, 42-01.50. 3, Fenley, Ryan, Harlowton/Ry, 41-02.50. 4, Mosness, Trevor, Sweet Grass, 40-11. 5, Wilson, Noah, Ennis, 40-07. 6, Walker, Grady, Loyola-Sacre, 39-07.
Shot Put: 1, Buchanan, Stanley, Huntley Proj, 47-07.25. 2, Mann, Corby, Red Lodge, 44-04. 3, Johnson, Nathan, Roy-Winifred, 43-05.50. 4, Brien, Jacob, Lodge Grass, 43-01. 5, Richardson, Aaron, Shepherd, 41-01. 6, Sanguins, William,Broadview-La, 39-11.50.
Discus: 1, Buchanan, Stanley, Huntley Proj, 133-08. 2, Vannattan, Paden, Forsyth, 129-11. 3, Mann, Corby, Red Lodge, 121-07. 4, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La, 119-02. 5, Yorke, Waylon, Reed Point/R, 108-07. 6, Hanson, Tytan, Powder River, 102-10.50.
Javelin: 1, Todhunter, Jason, Harlowton/Ry, 167-04. 2, Kessler, Ben, Park City, 149-06. 3, Palacios, Sal, Fromberg, 137-03. 4, Bantz, Brady, Winnett-Gras, 131-00. 5, Donally, Luke, Huntley Proj, 128-01. 6, Carlstrom, Ethan, Roy-Winifred, 124-00.
