Northern C Divisional

at Great Falls

Boys

Team scores: Belt 139, Fort Benton 118, Simms 68, Chinook 32, Cascade 31, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 26, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 23, North Star 22, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 18, Big Sandy 16, Winnett-Grass Range 16, Valier 8, Power 4, Sunburst 4, Dutton-Brady 1, Roy-Winifred 1.

100: 1, Ullery, William, Fort Benton, 11.34. 2, Evans, Kaimen, Belt, 11.52. 3, Links, Stephen, Simms, 11.71. 4, Neideregger, Toby, Chinook, 11.83. 5, Zimmerman, Derrik, Winnett-Gras, 11.85. 6, Taylor, Cooper, Big Sandy, 11.86.

200: 1, Evans, Kaimen, Belt, 22.90. 2, Ullery, William, Fort Benton, 22.99. 3, Nelson, Dallin, Simms, 23.17. 4, Fetter, Brenden, Chinook, 23.44. 5, Links, Stephen, Simms, 23.54. 6, Diekhans, Hayden, Fort Benton, 23.66.

400: 1, Evans, Kaimen, Belt, 50.34. 2, Connelly, Brody, Valier, 53.19. 3, Bird, Devin, Fort Benton, 53.23. 4, Woodall, Conner, Cascade, 53.55. 5, Triplett, Ethan, Belt, 53.81. 6, Vogl, Bridger, Belt, 53.90.

800: 1, McDaniel, Aidan, Belt, 2:10.00. 2, Bird, Devin, Fort Benton, 2:10.40. 3, Jassen, Asa, Belt, 2:11.70. 4, Sargent, Jaden, North Star, 2:13.50. 5, Jassen, Clayton, Belt, 2:13.70. 6, Hitchcock, Chad, Simms, 2:14.90. 

1,600: 1, Howell, Colter, Den-Gey-Stan, J4:50.50. 2, Jassen, Asa, Belt, J4:50.50. 3, Jassen, Clayton, Belt, 4:53.00. 4, Sargent, Jaden, North Star, 5:08.20. 5, Hepfner, Cole, Belt, 5:09.50. 6, Demontiney, Lane, Big Sandy, 5:13.60.

3,200: 1, Jassen, Asa, Belt, 10:43.20. 2, Sargent, Jaden, North Star, 10:43.30. 3, Jassen, Clayton, Belt, 10:48.50. 4, Koon, Jaden, North Toole, 11:04.40. 5, Hepfner, Cole, Belt, 11:06.70. 6, Demontiney, Lane, Big Sandy, 11:12.20.

110 hurdles: 1, Swanz, Jackson, Hobson-Moore, 16.43. 2, Kammerzell, Bryce, Chester-Jopl, 17.29. 3, Shepard, JD, Belt, 17.57. 4, Woods, Nick, Fort Benton, 17.96. 5, Hastings, Preston, Cascade, 18.42. 6, Lehnerz, Spencer, Power, 19.71. 

300 hurdles: 1, Swanz, Jackson, Hobson-Moore, 42.72. 2, Shepard, JD, Belt, 43.03. 3, Inman, Braxton, Chinook, 43.11. 4, Hastings, Preston, Cascade, 43.68. 5, Lehnerz, Spencer, Power, 43.76. 6, Taylor, Cooper, Big Sandy, 44.65.

400 relay: 1, Simms 'A' 44.62. 2, Fort Benton 'A' 44.84. 3, Chinook 'A' 46.60. 4, Belt 'A' 47.34. 5, Big Sandy 'A' 47.42. 6, Cascade 'A' 47.56.

1,600 relay: 1, Fort Benton 'A' 3:37.30. 2, Simms 'A' 3:43.40. 3, Belt 'A' 3:43.50. 4, Cascade 'A' 3:44.10. 5, Chinook 'A' 3:50.70. 6, Dutton-Brady 'A' 3:51.60.

High jump: 1, Neideregger, Toby, Chinook, 6-02. 2, Marais, Nick, Fort Benton, 6-00. 3, Woodall, Conner, Cascade, 5-10. 4, Mortag, Reese, Cascade, J5-08. 5, Nelson, Dallin, Simms, J5-08. 6, Shepard, JD, Belt, J5-08.

Pole vault: 1, Thompson, Jace, Fort Benton, 11-06. 2, Grammar, Adam, Chester-Jopl, 10-06. 3, Patnode, Rhett, Hobson-Moore, J10-06. 4, Cole, Ryder, Chester-Jopl, J10-00. 5, Lane, Tim, Fort Benton, J10-00. 6, Thompson, Rider, Power, J10-00.

Long jump: 1, Marais, Nick, Fort Benton, 21-06.25. 2, Diekhans, Hayden, Fort Benton, 19-08.75. 3, McDowell, Carter, Simms, 19-07.50. 4, Ullery, William, Fort Benton, 19-05.50. 5, Vogl, Bridger, Belt, J19-05.50. 6, Harmon, Kyle, Chester-Jopl, 19-04.50.

Triple hump: 1, Diekhans, Hayden, Fort Benton, 44-03.25. 2, Vogl, Bridger, Belt, J40-00.50. 3, McDowell, Carter, Simms, J40-00.50. 4, Sekuterski, Caiden, Cascade, 39-02.75. 5, Harmon, Kyle, Chester-Jopl, 39-01.25. 6, Marais, Nick, Fort Benton, 38-09.25.

Shot put: 1, Thibert, Kaidin, Simms, 47-05. 2, Strutz, Kade, Big Sandy, 45-01.50. 3, Clawson, Gavin, North Star, 40-01. 4, Helms, Grant, Simms, 40-00.50. 5, Crowell, Caden, Cascade, 39-10.50. 6, Hennes, TJ, Belt, 39-06.50.

Discus: 1, Byle, Dane, Fort Benton, 136-08. 2, Hennes, TJ, Belt, 130-04. 3, Black, Memphis, Belt, 126-10. 4, Metrione, Garett, Belt, 122-03. 5, Strutz, Kade, Big Sandy, 119-01. 6, Helms, Grant, Simms, 118-09.

Javelin: 1, Bantz, Brady, Winnett-Gras, 141-04. 2, Becker, Ace, Den-Gey-Stan, 140-11. 3, Thibert, Kaidin, Simms, 137-06. 4, Dunkel, Jace, Winnett-Gras, 132-09. 5, McDaniel, Keaghn, Belt, 125-02. 6, Carlstrom, Ethan, Roy-Winifred, 124-01.

Girls

Team scores: Fort Benton 126, Belt 86, Chinook 48, Sunburst 46, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 34, North Star 34, Big Sandy 26, Cascade 23, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 22, Centerville 14, Turner 12, Power 11, Geraldine 11, Roy-Winifred 10, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 10, Simms 7, Valier 5, Box Elder 1, Highwood 1.

100: 1, Reed, Kara, Den-Gey-Stan, 13.42. 2, Bucklin, Claire, North Toole, 13.45. 3, Wagoner, Eva, Big Sandy, 13.53. 4, Auck, Dakota, Hobson-Moore, 13.55. 5, Fraser, Abby, Chester-Jopl, 13.58. 6, Sievers, Sierra, Power, 13.72.

200: 1, Giese, Aspen, Fort Benton, 27.22. 2, Reed, Kara, Den-Gey-Stan, 27.59. 3, Sievers, Sierra, Power, 27.86. 4, Wagoner, Eva, Big Sandy, 28.00. 5, Auck, Dakota, Hobson-Moore, 28.14. 6, Neibauer, Hallie, Chinook, 28.55.

400: 1, Paulson, Lindsey, Belt, 1:01.02. 2, Giese, Aspen, Fort Benton, 1:01.19. 3, Sattoriva, Laynie, North Star, 1:03.29. 4, Reed, Kara, Den-Gey-Stan, 1:03.32. 5, Neibauer, Hallie, Chinook, 1:03.62. 6, Ramsey, Erica, Valier, 1:05.78.

800: 1, Paulson, Lindsey, Belt, 2:30.30. 2, Sattoriva, Laynie, North Star, 2:30.70. 3, Neibauer, Hallie, Chinook, 2:34.90. 4, Sievers, Sierra, Power, 2:36.80. 5, Carroll, Preslee, Cascade, 2:38.80. 6, Ramsey, Erica, Valier, 2:40.30.

1,600: 1, Paulson, Lindsey, Belt, 5:44.80. 2, Terry, Anna, Chinook, 5:46.60. 3, Krass, Shyan, Turner, 6:01.60. 4, Nau, Nikki, North Toole, 6:05.80. 5, Ludvigson, Caybree, Cascade, 6:16.40. 6, Valdez, Emma, Valier, 6:17.40.

3,200: 1, Paulson, Lindsey, Belt, 12:32.30. 2, Terry, Anna, Chinook, 12:36.60. 3, Nau, Nikki, North Toole, 13:08.40. 4, Krass, Shyan, Turner, 13:13.10. 5, Holland, Brooke, North Toole, 13:19.10. 6, Valdez, Emma, Valier, 14:13.20.

100: 1, Clark, Abby, Fort Benton, 16.45. 2, Bucklin, Claire, North Toole, 17.24. 3, Wagoner, Eva, Big Sandy, 17.45. 4, Reed, Kara, Den-Gey-Stan, 17.48. 5, Wallace, Allie, Fort Benton, 17.52. 6, Aron, Ellie, Highwood, 17.95.

300: 1, Clark, Abby, Fort Benton, 47.38. 2, Reed, Kara, Den-Gey-Stan, 47.84. 3, Wallace, Allie, Fort Benton, 49.33. 4, Bucklin, Claire, North Toole, 49.78. 5, Wagoner, Eva, Big Sandy, 50.04. 6, Christiaens, Kylie, Valier, 53.07.

400 relay: 1, Fort Benton 'A' 52.14. 2, Centerville 'A' 54.96. 3, Big Sandy 'A' 55.25. 4, Cascade 'A' 55.48. 5, Belt 'A' 56.28. 6, Chinook 'A' 57.32.

1,600 relay: 1, Fort Benton 'A' 4:35.00. 2, Cascade 'A' 4:37.70. 3, Belt 'A' 4:43.20. 4, Centerville 'A' 4:45.80. 5, North Star 'A' 4:47.40. 6, Big Sandy 'A' 4:54.30.

High jump: 1, Clark, Abby, Fort Benton, 4-10. 2, Dines, Abby, Geraldine PU, 4-08. 3, Bumgarner, Hattie, Belt, J4-06. 4, Southworth, Jayda, Roy-Winifred, J4-06. 5, Lynn, Kodiann, Simms, J4-06. 6, Sutherland, Meiyah, Box Elder, J4-04.

Pole vault: 1, Auck, Dakota, Hobson-Moore, 9-03. 2, Sattoriva, Laynie, North Star, 9-00. 3, Wilson, Jasmine, Fort Benton, J7-06. 4, Ludvigson, Caybree, Cascade, J7-06. 5, Peterson, Laramie, North Star, 6-06. 6, Zoe, Mazaira, Cascade, 6-00.

Long jump: 1, Giese, Aspen, Fort Benton, 17-04. 2, Clark, Abby, Fort Benton, 16-04.25. 3, Urick, Addi, Belt, 15-06. 4, Bucklin, Claire, North Toole, 15-04.50. 5, Kerkes, Mollie, Centerville, 14-10.25. 6, Aflleje, Faith, Simms, 14-07.

Triple jump: 1, Bucklin, Claire, North Toole, 30-11.75. 2, Pethel, Ella, Belt, 30-04.50. 3, Auck, Dakota, Hobson-Moore, 29-10.50. 4, Aflleje, Faith, Simms, 29-09.50. 5, Dines, Abby, Geraldine PU, 29-01. 6, Baumann, Malaysia, Big Sandy, 28-10.

Shot put: 1, Gliko, Raily, Belt, 35-02. 2, Molinaro, Maci, Fort Benton, 33-10. 3, Hamilton, Kinley, Chinook, 32-11. 4, Miller, Jayden, Chinook, 31-10. 5, Faldinski, Lindsey, Cascade, 31-05. 6, Domire, Kaytlyn, North Star, 31-04.50.

Discus: 1, Miller, Jayden, Chinook, 115-04. 2, Lords, Ahmia, Belt, 114-02. 3, Watson, Rainee, North Star, 101-07. 4, Kalanick, Cloe, Fort Benton, 99-00. 5, Krass, Shyan, Turner, 97-00. 6, Domire, Kaytlyn, North Star, 96-00.

Javelin: 1, Molinaro, Maci, Fort Benton, 115-08. 2, Fraser, Abby, Chester-Jopl, 100-07. 3, Crabtree, Dakota, Roy-Winifred, J96-11. 4, Wilson, Jasmine, Fort Benton, J96-11. 5, Miller, Jayden, Chinook, 95-00. 6, Rowland, Azzia, Geraldine PU, 94-07.

