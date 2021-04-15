Lockwood Invitational
Girls
Team Scores: Red Lodge 154, Manhattan Christian 99, Absarokee 92, Forsyth 72, Lockwood 42, Roberts 28, St. Labre 2.
100: 1, Planichek, Tandy, Absarokee, 13.40. 2, Kuperus, Eliana, Manhattan Ch, 13.48. 3, Kuntz, Gracie, Lockwood, 14.54. 4, Kiel, Taylor, Lockwood, 14.74. 5, Peterson, Chloe, Red Lodge, 14.93. 6, Harris, Lilly, Forsyth, 14.95.
200: 1, Planichek, Tandy, Absarokee, 29.67. 2, Shuck, MacKenna, Red Lodge, 30.27. 3, Kuntz, Gracie, Lockwood, 30.43. 4, Peterson, Chloe, Red Lodge, 31.12. 5, Harris, Lilly, Forsyth, 31.64. 6, Kuntz, Jermaine, Roberts, 32.59.
400: 1, VanDyken, Jadyn, Manhattan Ch, 1:05.38. 2, Bellach, Ava, Manhattan Ch, 1:06.75. 3, Shuck, MacKenna, Red Lodge, 1:09.44. 4, Baver, Hattie, Absarokee, 1:12.10. 5, Kuntz, Megan, Roberts, 1:20.08. 6, Kuntz, Jermaine, Roberts, 1:21.04.
800: 1, Bellach, Ava, Manhattan Ch, 2:43.71. 2, Kuntz, Margot, Red Lodge, 2:53.69. 3, Moore, Aya, Red Lodge, 2:55.37. 4, Hoffman, Aiyanna, Lockwood, 3:01.30. 5, Rainey, Brianna, Forsyth, 3:01.98. 6, Franklin, Angelina, Roberts, 3:09.57.
1,600: 1, Moore, Aya, Red Lodge, 6:15.73. 2, Kuntz, Margot, Red Lodge, 6:17.66. 3, Anderson, Makenzie, Lockwood, 6:28.57. 4, Williams, Lexi, Red Lodge, 6:33.08. 5, McCaffree, Breelynn, Forsyth, 6:43.32. 6, Hoffman, Aiyanna, Lockwood, 6:54.66.
3,200 1, Williams, Lexi, Red Lodge, 14:31.20.
100 Hurdles: 1, Evenson, Emma, Red Lodge, 17.44. 2, DeVries, Alexis, Manhattan Ch, 17.57. 3, Rainey, Brianna, Forsyth, 19.56. 4, McDowell, Maggie, Absarokee, 20.82. 5, VanDyken, Jadyn, Manhattan Ch, 21.11. 6, Smotherman, Tristan, Forsyth, 21.39.
300 Hurdles: 1, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 49.95. 2, DeVries, Alexis, Manhattan Ch, 52.08. 3, Kuperus, Eliana, Manhattan Ch, 52.19. 4, Evenson, Emma, Red Lodge, 55.17. 5, Kuntz, Margot, Red Lodge, 1:03.20. 6, Payovich, Jozelyn, Roberts, 1:05.64.
400 Relay: 1, Manhattan Christian 'A' (Kuperus, Eliana , Prester, Hailey, VanDyken, Jadyn, DeVries, Alexis ), 54.23. 2, Red Lodge 'A' (Evenson, Emma, Johnson, Ryan, Reimer, Brayli, Shuck, MacKenna ), 56.44. 3, Absarokee 'A' (McDowell, Maggie, Campbell, Kailey, Walton, MeKayla, Planichek, Tandy ), 59.59. 4, Absarokee 'B' (Baver, Haylee, Russell, Shayla, Baver, Hattie , Walton, MaKenzie ), 1:00.19. 5, Lockwood 'A' (Hall, Allison, Hassler, Kinsey, Kiel, Taylor, Kuntz, Gracie ), 1:00.85.
1,600 Relay: 1, Manhattan Christian 'A' (Kuperus, Eliana, DeVries, Alexis, VanDyken, Jadyn, Bellach, Ava ), 19:09:04.56. 2, Red Lodge 'A' (Reimer, Brayli, Kuntz, Margot , Evenson, Emma, Shuck, MacKenna), 19:09:15.47. 3, Forsyth 'A' (Schiffer, Cassandra, Rainey, Brianna , Montgomery, Jade, Smotherman, Tristan ), 19:09:21.95. 4, Lockwood 'A' (Hall, Allison, Hassler, Kinsey, Hoffman, Aiyanna, Kuntz, Gracie), 19:09:45.05.
High Jump: 1, Russell, Shayla, Absarokee, J4-06. 2, Montgomery, Jade, Forsyth, J4-04. 2, Schiffer, Cassandra, Forsyth, J4-04. 4, Croft, Hailey, Roberts, J4-04. 5, Walks Along, Ivy, St Labre Cat, J4-02. 6, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, J4-02.
Pole Vault: 1, DeVries, Alexis, Manhattan Ch, 7-06. 1, Evenson, Emma, Red Lodge, 7-06.
Long Jump: 1, Smotherman, Tristan, Forsyth, 14-05. 2, Kuntz, Jermaine, Roberts, 13-01. 3, Harris, Lilly, Forsyth, 12-07.50. 3, Kiel, Taylor, Lockwood, 12-07.50. 5, Jackson, Brooklyn, Absarokee, 12-06. 6, Walton, MaKenzie, Absarokee, 12-03.50.
Triple Jump: 1, Montgomery, Jade, Forsyth, 30-06.50. 2, VanDyken, Jadyn, Manhattan Ch, 30-05. 3, Montgomery, Madeline, Forsyth, 28-11.50. 4, McDowell, Maggie, Absarokee, 28-09.50. 5, Braaksma, Clara, Manhattan Ch, 28-07. 6, Rainey, Brianna, Forsyth, 28-00.50.
Shot Put: 1, Feddes, Lexi, Absarokee, 30-00. 2, Frank, Kitrie, Red Lodge, 29-03. 3, Bear, Kimberly, Roberts, 28-01.50. 4, Boheman, Kyleigh, Lockwood, 24-08.50. 5, Bertolino, Bentley, Roberts, 24-04.50. 6, Rehder, Lainey, Red Lodge, 23-11.50.
Discus Throw: 1, Feddes, Lexi, Absarokee, 99-10. 2, Frank, Kitrie, Red Lodge, 87-05. 3, McDowell, Maggie, Absarokee, 87-01.50. 4, Rehder, Lainey, Red Lodge, 76-08.50. 5, Bear, Kimberly, Roberts, 76-05. 6, Russell, Shayla, Absarokee, 65-09.50.
Javelin Throw: 1, Frank, Kitrie, Red Lodge, 112-08. 2, Jackson, Brooklyn, Absarokee, 72-06. 3, Montgomery, Madeline, Forsyth, 70-05.50. 4, Heimer, Olivia, Red Lodge, 66-03.50. 5, Baver, Haylee, Absarokee, 63-07.50. 6, Rehder, Lainey, Red Lodge, 53-02.
Boys
Team scores: Red Lodge 177, Manhattan Christian 136, Roberts 65, Forsyth 63, Lockwood 38, St. Labre 12, Absarokee 8
100: 1, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, 11.58. 2, Hill, Tebarek, Manhattan Ch, 11.95. 3, Robinson, Jaiden, Red Lodge, 12.04. 4, Wester, Rowan, Forsyth, 12.13. 5, Kelly, Garett, Lockwood, 12.42. 6, Quenzer, Skyler, Red Lodge, 12.52.
200: 1, Robinson, Jaiden, Red Lodge, 24.86. 2, Hill, Tebarek, Manhattan Ch, 24.94. 3, Wester, Rowan, Forsyth, 25.48. 4, Kelly, Garett, Lockwood, 25.61. 5, Kosel, Benjamin, Roberts, 25.73. 6, Boscha, Thomas, Manhattan Ch, 26.14.
400: 1, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, 53.16. 2, Shane, Kevin, St Labre Cat, 58.24. 3, Voorhies, Isaac, Red Lodge, 1:04.66. 4, Widdicombe, Joel, Lockwood, 1:05.81. 5, Ahlgren, Seth, Lockwood, 1:07.52. 6, DeBolt, Aiden, Lockwood, 1:07.60.
800: 1, Arthun, Oren, Manhattan Ch, 2:17.60. 2, Bickel, Gavyn, Roberts, 2:25.80. 3, Allen, Joe, Roberts, 2:29.31. 4, Koch, Jack, Roberts, 2:39.24. 5, O'Hara, Simeon, Manhattan Ch, 2:44.74. 6, Ahlgren, Seth, Lockwood, 2:47.41.
1,600: 1, Arthun, Oren, Manhattan Ch, 4:52.65. 2, Walhof Jr, Devan, Manhattan Ch, 5:02.68. 3, Quick, Elijah, Red Lodge, 5:10.54. 4, Bickel, Gavyn, Roberts, 5:14.79. 5, Allen, Joe, Roberts, 5:24.75. 6, Contreraz, Beau, Lockwood, 5:44.69.
3,200: 1, Kenney, Matt, Manhattan Ch, 10:41.25. 2, Quick, Elijah, Red Lodge, 10:53.57. 3, Bickel, Gavyn, Roberts, 12:31.64. 4, Contreraz, Beau, Lockwood, 12:50.71. 5, Koch, Jack, Roberts, 13:08.06. 6, Lopez-Widdicombe, Izayah, Lockwood, 13:51.47.
110 Hurdles: 1, Quenzer, Skyler, Red Lodge, 17.76. 2, Reynolds, Owen, Red Lodge, 18.59. 3, Kordonowy, Jeff, Lockwood, 21.68. 4, DeBolt, Aiden, Lockwood, 22.01.
300 Hurdles: 1, Reynolds, Owen, Red Lodge, 45.28. 2, Quenzer, Skyler, Red Lodge, 47.24. 3, Lytton, Stran, Red Lodge, 48.49. 4, Jacobsen, Spencer, Red Lodge, 49.70.
400 Relay: 1, Forsyth 'A' (Wester, Rowan, Umfleet, Solomon , Stevens, Brayson, Vannattan, Paden), 49.20. 2, Absarokee 'A' (Murphy, Tom , Zeigler, Caleb, Lester, Dawson, Ferster, Dillon ), 58.09.
1,600 Relay: 1, Manhattan Christian 'A' (Kenney, Matt, Carlson, Sam , Arthun, Oren, Hill, Tebarek ), 3:58.48. 2, Red Lodge 'A' (Reynolds, Owen, Tomlin, Landen, Jetmore, Jay, Voorhies, Isaac), 3:58.84. 3, Forsyth 'A' (Umfleet, Solomon, Herndon, Riley, Stevens, Brayson, Thornton, Tylor), 4:34.68.
High Jump: 1, Robinson, Jaiden, Red Lodge, 5-08. 2, Kosel, Benjamin, Roberts, 5-06. 3, Allen, Joe, Roberts, 5-04. 3, Kosel, Lukas, Roberts, 5-04. 5, Amunrud, Seth, Manhattan Ch, 5-02. 6, Carlson, Sam, Manhattan Ch, 5-00.
Pole Vault: 1, Jacobsen, Spencer, Red Lodge, 11-06. 2, Jetmore, Jay, Red Lodge, 11-00. 3, Adams, Nathan, Manhattan Ch, 10-06. 4, Allen, Joe, Roberts, 9-06. 5, Carlson, Sam, Manhattan Ch, 8-00.
Long Jump: 1, Reynolds, Owen, Red Lodge, 19-04.50. 2, Amunrud, Seth, Manhattan Ch, 18-00. 3, Robinson, Jaiden, Red Lodge, 17-06. 4, Boscha, Thomas, Manhattan Ch, 17-00.50. 5, Adams, Nathan, Manhattan Ch, 16-04.75. 6, Kosel, Lukas, Roberts, 16-03.
Triple Jump: 1, Amunrud, Seth, Manhattan Ch, 37-01.50. 2, Kosel, Benjamin, Roberts, 36-04. 3, Vannattan, Paden, Forsyth, 32-11. 4, Meachum, Matthew, Lockwood, 25-10.50. 5, O'Hara, Simeon, Manhattan Ch, 23-02.
Shot Put: 1, Mann, Corby, Red Lodge, 41-02.25. 2, Heidema, Logan, Manhattan Ch, 35-00. 3, Kimm, Willem, Manhattan Ch, 32-11.50. 4, Arthur, Nathan, Lockwood, 32-01.50. 5, Scott, Landon, Manhattan Ch, 31-01. 6, Vomund, Brady, Red Lodge, 29-06.
Discus: 1, Mann, Corby, Red Lodge, 136-09. 2, Vannattan, Paden, Forsyth, 129-06. 3, Heidema, Logan, Manhattan Ch, 103-05. 4, Umfleet, Solomon, Forsyth, 85-04. 5, Scott, Landon, Manhattan Ch, 85-02.50. 6, Mallory, Ben, Forsyth, 78-03.50.
Javelin: 1, Wester, Rowan, Forsyth, 112-05. 2, Hubbard, Cannon, Forsyth, 108-10. 3, Scott, Landon, Manhattan Ch, 106-04. 4, Shane, Kevin, St Labre Cat, 103-10. 5, Smith, Bodie, Manhattan Ch, 89-08.50. 6, Mann, Corby, Red Lodge, 87-04.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.