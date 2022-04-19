Small school meet No. 4
at Billings Skyview
Girls
100: 1, Roberts, Ave, Billings Sky, 12.86. 2, Coombe, Cori, Joliet, 13.23. 3, Davis, Charlize, Billings Sky, 13.43. 4, Brower, Brynn, Billings Sky, 13.57. 5, Daffin, Hailey, Billings Sky, 13.80. 6, Swanton, Kylie, Billings Sky, 13.92.
200: 1, Roberts, Ave, Billings Sky, 26.24. 2, Coombe, Cori, Joliet, 27.57. 3, Brauer, Alexis, Billings Sky, 27.91. 4, Swanton, Kylie, Billings Sky, 29.00. 5, Bancroft, Kaitlyn, Joliet, 29.62. 6, Sealey, Emily, Billings Sky, 29.87.
400: 1, Brauer, Alexis, Billings Sky, 1:02.99. 2, Brower, Brynn, Billings Sky, 1:03.81. 3, Klein, Bella, Roundup, 1:04.28. 4, Ward, Harlee, Joliet, 1:08.48. 5, Daffin, Hailey, Billings Sky, 1:12.68. 6, Brower, Danielle, Billings Sky, 1:15.81.
800: 1, Morris, Sydney, Billings Sky, 2:42.74. 2, Franco, Jaycie, Billings Sky, 2:47.18. 3, Robbins, Sydney, Billings Sky, 2:48.85. 4, Klein, Bella, Roundup, 2:55.97. 5, Turner, Evelynn, Billings Sky, 2:56.76. 6, Swan, Elora, Billings Sky, 2:58.00.
1,600: 1, Erickson, Kinley, Joliet, 6:12.00. 2, Hughes, Abigail, Billings Sky, 6:18.38. 3, Turner, Evelynn, Billings Sky, 6:18.66. 4, Swan, Elora, Billings Sky, 6:18.99.
100 hurdles: 1, Soens, Cienna, Billings Sky, 16.99. 2, Snyder, Mia, Billings Sky, 17.71. 3, Spotted Bear, MG, Billings Sky, 18.22. 4, Snyder, Ireland, Billings Sky, 19.42. 5, Stephens, Paige, Roundup, 23.61.
300 hurdles: 1, Soens, Cienna, Billings Sky, 53.77. 2, Spotted Bear, MG, Billings Sky, 55.01. 3, Snyder, Mia, Billings Sky, 56.68.
400 relay: 1, Joliet 'A' 55.73. 2, St Labre Catholic 'A' 1:04.63.
1,600 relay: 1, Billings Skyview 'A' 4:23.44. 2, Billings Skyview 'B' 4:38.37.
High jump: 1, Warburton, Savana, Joliet, 4-05. 2, Half, Jazmine, Lodge Grass, 4-01.
Pole vault: 1, Clause, Madison, Billings Sky, 9-06. 2, Tooke, Alyson, Billings Sky, 7-00. 3, LaTray, Jada, Billings Sky, 6-06. 3, Jones, Alli, Billings Sky, 6-06. 5, Snyder, Ireland, Billings Sky, 6-00. 6, Jefferson, Kaiya, Billings Sky, 5-06.
Long jump: 1, Clause, Madison, Billings Sky, 15-03.50. 2, Vandersloot, Carlee, Billings Sky, 13-08.50. 3, Warburton, Savana, Joliet, 13-05.50. 4, Snyder, Mia, Billings Sky, 13-04. 5, Rodacker, Lauren, Billings Sky, 13-02.50. 6, Bancroft, Kaitlyn, Joliet, 12-10.
Triple jump: 1, Spotted Bear, MG, Billings Sky, 30-00.50. 2, Tooke, Alyson, Billings Sky, 25-00. 3, McKay, Dymond, Joliet, 24-10. 4, Steiner, Dora, Billings Sky, 22-05.50. 5, Bolte-Guerechit, Ellery, Billings Sky, 20-10.50.
Shot put: 1, Jenkins, Alison, Billings Sky, 35-11.25. 2, Smart, Rae, Billings Sky, 29-08. 3, Jones, Sarhea, Billings Sky, 28-07.25. 4, Donahue, Elizabeth, Roundup, 28-07. 5, DeCrane, Lawren, Plenty Coups, 27-05.75. 6, Hanson, Taylor, St Labre Cat, 26-09.
Discus: 1, Jenkins, Alison, Billings Sky, 107-09. 2, Myrick, Hanne, Billings Sky, 83-03. 3, Donahue, Elizabeth, Roundup, 80-04. 4, Schlenker, Hannah, Billings Sky, 80-00. 5, Tomassi, Peyton, Roundup, 79-07. 6, Jones, Sarhea, Billings Sky, 78-04.
Javelin: 1, Hanson, Taylor, St Labre Cat, 87-04. 2, Soens, Cienna, Billings Sky, 82-03. 3, Spotted Bear, MG, Billings Sky, 79-08. 4, Petersen, Ava, Billings Sky, 77-05. 5, Davis, Charlize, Billings Sky, 76-02. 6, Bradley, Maliyah, Joliet, 73-01.
Boys
100: 1, Lemmel, Jace, Roundup, 11.41. 2, Olson, Jordan, Roundup, 11.50. 3, Dierenfield, Ryan, Billings Sky, 11.60. 4, Rains, Skylor, Billings Sky, 11.70. 5, Hanson, Jacob, Billings Sky, 11.86. 6, Gallup, Jayvyn, Billings Sky, 11.93.
200: 1, Lemmel, Jace, Roundup, 23.39. 2, Olson, Jordan, Roundup, 25.03. 3, Gairrett, Dustin, Roundup, 25.23. 4, Wald, Ryder, Billings Sky, 25.55. 5, Wilson, Brecken, Billings Sky, 25.93. 6, Rogers, Kellen, St Labre Cat, 26.33.
400: 1, Williams, Bryce, Joliet, 54.29. 2, Hanson, Jacob, Billings Sky, 55.92. 3, Stidham, Zachary, Billings Sky, 57.63. 4, Butler, Cashe, Joliet, 59.18. 5, Rogers, Kellen, St Labre Cat, 1:00.43. 6, Punt, Carson, St Labre Cat, 1:01.32.
800: 1, Williams, Bryce, Joliet, 2:15.39. 2, Stewart, DC, Lodge Grass, 2:19.28. 3, Laughery-Roberts, Jacob, Billings Sky, 2:22.32. 4, Whitegrass, Nephi, Billings Sky, 2:25.67. 5, Howe, Solamon, Lodge Grass, 2:32.04. 6, Spartz, Nikolas, Billings Sky, 2:33.58.
1,600: 1, Whitegrass, Nephi, Billings Sky, 5:06.10. 2, Howe, Solamon, Lodge Grass, 5:13.73. 3, Laughery-Roberts, Jacob, Billings Sky, 5:15.01. 4, Spartz, Nikolas, Billings Sky, 5:23.17. 5, Cline, Jack, Joliet, 5:23.21. 6, Christensen, Chandler, Billings Sky, 5:27.30.
3,200: 1, Flying, Fydel, St Labre Cat, 11:45.40. 2, Miller, Noah, Billings Sky, 11:52.99. 3, Iverson, Jack, Billings Sky, 12:08.41. 4, Main, James, Roundup, 13:36.14. 5, Wills, Corey, Roundup, 14:52.79.
110 hurdles: 1, Fatupaito, Fogaa, Billings Sky, 15.99. 2, Bjornstad, Camble, Billings Sky, 18.60. 3, Gallup, Jayvyn, Billings Sky, 19.33. 4, Gellner, Sy, Billings Sky, 19.42. 5, Smeltz, Tristen, Billings Sky, 20.33. 6, Bauman, Landan, Billings Sky, 20.78.
300 hurdles: 1, Fatupaito, Fogaa, Billings Sky, 44.10. 2, Gellner, Sy, Billings Sky, 47.52. 3, Bjornstad, Camble, Billings Sky, 48.93. 4, Bauman, Landan, Billings Sky, 50.09. 5, Smeltz, Tristen, Billings Sky, 50.20. 6, Gallup, Jayvyn, Billings Sky, 50.51.
400 relay: 1, Roundup 'A' 46.97.
1,600 relay: 1, Billings Skyview 'A' 3:47.14. 2, Billings Skyview 'B' 4:11.23. 3, St Labre Catholic 'A' 4:18.49.
High jump: 1, Gallup, Jayvyn, Billings Sky, 5-00.
Pole vault: 1, Bushman, Dallin, Billings Sky, 11-09. 2, Arave, Josh, Billings Sky, 8-06. 2, Sherner, Hunter, Billings Sky, 8-06. 4, Anderson, Brody, Joliet, 8-00. 4, Pisle, Kaelin, Roundup, 8-00. 6, Maulo, Rocco, Billings Sky, 7-00. 6, Jefferson, Waylon, Billings Sky, 7-00.
Long jump: 1, Stewart, DC, Lodge Grass, 17-08. 2, Davidson, Michael, Billings Sky, 17-06. 3, Toney, Dayne, Billings Sky, 16-10.75. 4, Bjornstad, Camble, Billings Sky, 16-09. 5, Headlee, Trae, Billings Sky, 16-05.50. 6, Bushman, Cody, Billings Sky, 16-00.25.
Triple jump: 1, Fatupaito, Fogaa, Billings Sky, 40-06. 2, Dahinden, Blake, Billings Sky, 37-09. 3, Toney, Dayne, Billings Sky, 34-03. 4, Headlee, Trae, Billings Sky, 33-06.50. 5, Erickson, Cameron, Joliet, 33-00.25. 6, Toplin, Pilipo, Billings Sky, 28-09.50.
Shot put: 1, Fatupaito, Tahuna, Billings Sky, 39-04. 2, Jones, Simon, Billings Sky, 38-03.50. 3, Carpenter, Tucker, Joliet, 36-06.75. 4, Blackhorse, Amelio, Lame Deer, 36-04. 5, Spang, Wiley, Lame Deer, 35-06.25. 6, Rattanapeth, Napus, Billings Sky, 34-04.50.
Discus: 1, Fatupaito, Tahuna, Billings Sky, 128-05. 2, Rattanapeth, Napus, Billings Sky, 110-10. 3, Nixdorf, Hunter, Billings Sky, 104-09. 3, Carpenter, Tucker, Joliet, 104-09. 5, Jones, Simon, Billings Sky, 103-04. 6, Melendrez, Tobias, Plenty Coups, 92-00
Javelin: 1, Fatupaito, Fogaa, Billings Sky, 154-06. 2, Fatupaito, Tahuna, Billings Sky, 151-03. 3, Olson, Jordan, Roundup, 114-00. 4, Oliszczak, Kaleb, Billings Sky, 111-05. 5, Melendrez, Tobias, Plenty Coups, 106-09. 6, Headlee, Trae, Billings Sky, 101-05.
Small School Meet No. 3
at Billings West
Girls
100: 1, Boshart, Alyssa, Sweet Grass, 12.81. 2, Chirrick, Taylee, Billings Wes, 13.08. 3, Bloyder, Ela, Billings Wes, 13.48. 4, Anderson, Peyton, Billings Wes, 13.51. 5, Ekness, Grace, Shepherd, 13.62. 6, Hurd, Alayna, Billings Wes, 13.65.
200: 1, Wolff, Jaeden, Billings Wes, 26.55. 2, Boshart, Alyssa, Sweet Grass, 26.64. 3, Chirrick, Taylee, Billings Wes, 26.76. 4, Coey, Hailey, Billings Wes, 27.16. 5, Haber, Halle, Billings Wes, 27.46. 6, Sheils, Makenzie, Columbus, 28.15.
400: 1, Sheils, Makenzie, Columbus, 1:03.36. 2, Aller, Aley, Sweet Grass, 1:04.34. 3, Beddes, Abigail, Shepherd, 1:07.26. 4, Ruprecht, Gianna, Columbus, 1:08.05. 5, Lile, Natalie, Huntley Proj, 1:09.52. 6, Donald, Emma, Sweet Grass, 1:10.74.
800: 1, Keith, Ali, Billings Wes, 2:32.06. 2, Crowther, Halle, Billings Wes, 2:43.29. 3, Lile, Natalie, Huntley Proj, 2:45.52. 4, Arzubi, Katya, Billings Cen, 2:47.12. 5, Kelly, Sophia, Shepherd, 2:56.80. 6, Smith, Sadie, Huntley Proj, 2:58.64.
1,600: 1, Wood, Natalie, Sweet Grass, 5:21.87. 2, Plymale, Kelsey, Columbus, 5:35.81. 3, Crowther, Halle, Billings Wes, 5:45.98. 4, Grossman, Kourtney, Billings Wes, 5:51.74. 5, Keith, Ali, Billings Wes, 5:54.07. 6, Smith, Adeline, Columbus, 6:13.70.
3,200: 1, Wood, Natalie, Sweet Grass, 12:11.60. 2, Lukasik, Hannah, Billings Wes, 12:33.18. 3, Chirrick, TJ, Billings Wes, 12:56.95. 4, Wells, Kendal, Billings Wes, 14:00.96. 5, Kring, Adyson, Shepherd, 14:05.79. 6, Kelly, Sophia, Shepherd, 14:29.54.
100 hurdles: 1, Haber, Halle, Billings Wes, 17.99. 2, Lawrence, Jordan, Billings Wes, 18.74. 3, Engen, Delainey, Billings Wes, 19.59. 4, Claunch, Kaelyn, Billings Wes, 19.72. 4, Shoopman, Elektra, Roberts, 19.72. 6, Doll, Brighid, Roberts, 20.20.
300 hurdles: 1, Lawrence, Jordan, Billings Wes, 52.96. 2, Chirrick, TJ, Billings Wes, 54.95. 3, Hope, Anaya, Sweet Grass, 56.38. 4, Evans, Dominique, Billings Cen, 59.62. 5, Stinson, Layla, Billings Cen, 1:01.61. 6, Jensen, Audrie, Billings Cen, 1:03.07.
400 relay: 1, Billings West 'A' 49.56. 2, Huntley Project 'A' 52.63. 3, Shepherd 'A' 53.49. 4, Columbus 'A' 1:00.24.
1,600 relay: 1, Billings Central Catholic 'A' 4:43.26. 2, Park City 'A' 5:00.79.
Pole vault: 1, Long, Austin, Billings Wes, J9-09. 2, Wandle, Brynn, Huntley Proj, J9-09. 3, Christman, Hannah, Huntley Proj, J9-03. 4, Donally, Gretchen, Huntley Proj, J8-03. 5, Meier, Sadie, Billings Wes, J8-03. 6, Dvorak, Alexis, Billings Wes, J8-03. 7, Bloyder, Ela, Billings Wes, 7-09.
High jump: 1, Grossman, Kaitlin, Billings Wes, J5-03. 2, Hasler, Josie, Huntley Proj, J4-09. 3, Akins, Maddison, Huntley Proj, J4-07. 4, Murphy, Macee, Huntley Proj, J4-07. 5, O'Reilly, Megan, Columbus, J4-05. 6, Ruprecht, Gianna, Columbus, 4-03. 6, Woods, Alaina, Billings Cen, 4-03. 6, Varner, Ellie, Billings Wes, 4-03. 6, Hale, Dakota, Shepherd, 4-03. 6, Thompson, Kaylee, Billings Wes, 4-03. 6, Ketcham, Kameryn, Sweet Grass, 4-03. 6, Christman, Hannah, Huntley Proj, 4-03. 6, Lawrence, Jordan, Billings Wes, 4-03.
Long jump: 1, Sheils, Makenzie, Columbus, 15-08.75. 2, Frideres, Lauryn, Billings Wes, 15-08.50. 3, Ekness, Grace, Shepherd, 15-00. 4, Wahl, Kendall, Billings Cen, 14-08. 5, Thompson, Kaylee, Billings Wes, 14-06.50. 6, Beddes, Abigail, Shepherd, 13-10.
Triple jump: 1, Lind, Madison, Columbus, 32-09.50. 2, Ketcham, Kameryn, Sweet Grass, 31-07. 3, Dvorak, Alexis, Billings Wes, 30-11. 4, Whalin, Paige, Sweet Grass, 28-09. 5, Dedmore, Tasha, Park City, 28-00. 6, Lorash, Addy, Columbus, 26-09.
Discus: 1, Klebe, Logyn, Billings Wes, 77-11. 2, Anderson, Victoria, Billings Wes, 67-04. 3, Jordet, Amillia, Park City, 59-10. 4, Streck, Kendalynn, Park City, 59-09. 5, Kondracki, Alexa, Billings Wes, 52-07. 6, Johnston, Abby, Billings Wes, 49-08.
Javelin: 1, Carroll, Ashley, Shepherd, 114-02. 2, Bertolino, Bentley, Roberts, 107-07. 3, Frank, Abby, Park City, 106-11. 4, Lorash, Birkley, Billings Wes, 97-11. 5, Peterson, Greta, Huntley Proj, 94-08. 6, Hasler, Josie, Huntley Proj, 87-06.
Shot put: 1, Hood, Kali, Columbus, 32-03. 2, Murphy, Harlie, Huntley Proj, 30-04. 3, Lindeen, Kabreena, Huntley Proj, 28-00. 4, Hulsey, Lydia, Columbus, 27-07. 5, Powell, Kyra, Columbus, 27-04. 6, McGillvray, Tommijo, Sweet Grass, 26-07.
Boys
100: 1, Boyd, Kade, Billings Cen, 11.46. 2, Walter, Tyler, Billings Wes, 11.53. 3, Sheldon, Brady, Billings Wes, 11.64. 4, Oven, Clay, Billings Cen, 11.70. 5, DeLeon, Michael, Billings Wes, 11.77. 6, Ramirez, Anthony, Billings Wes, 11.81.
200: 1, Dowler, Taco, Billings Wes, 22.84. 2, Boyd, Kade, Billings Cen, 23.56. 3, Sheldon, Brady, Billings Wes, 23.58. 4, Dowler, Caden, Billings Wes, 23.60. 5, Oven, Clay, Billings Cen, 23.74. 6, Ramirez, Anthony, Billings Wes, 24.07.
400: 1, MacGillivray, Jaydan, Shepherd, 54.16. 2, Graves, Kevin, Huntley Proj, 55.44. 3, McGillvray, Gage, Sweet Grass, 55.57. 4, Story, Wyatt, Park City, 56.17. 5, Claunch, Malachi, Billings Wes, 57.22. 6, McClintock, Kellen, Billings Cen, 57.40
800: 1, Petsch, Seth, Billings Wes, 2:03.86. 2, Straus, Jaxon, Billings Wes, 2:06.96. 3, Blankenship, Lee, Roberts, 2:07.06. 4, Nelson, Alex, Huntley Proj, 2:08.35. 5, Moler, Mason, Billings Wes, 2:12.25. 6, Graves, Kevin, Huntley Proj, 2:13.42.
1,600: 1, Straus, Jaxon, Billings Wes, 4:40.94. 2, Petsch, Seth, Billings Wes, 4:45.48. 3, Moler, Mason, Billings Wes, 4:46.37. 4, Abrams, Micah, Billings Wes, 4:51.77. 5, Vesbach, Elias, Columbus, 4:52.07. 6, Plymale, James, Columbus, 4:52.55.
3,200: 1, Vesbach, Elias, Columbus, 11:04.55. 2, Lukasik, Jared, Billings Wes, 12:10.85. 3, Ferguson, Chase, Shepherd, 14:20.92.
110 hurdles: 1, Sullivan, Jacob, Billings Wes, 16.18. 2, Stene, Samuel, Shepherd, 16.70. 3, Stanton, Connor, Billings Wes, 17.37. 4, Lindeen, Dawson, Huntley Proj, 17.87. 5, Kindsfather, Taetin, Park City, 18.52. 6, Freitag, Cooper, Billings Wes, 18.53.
300 hurdles: 1, Stene, Samuel, Shepherd, 45.64. 2, Hawkins, Max, Huntley Proj, 46.04. 3, Zimdars, Stockton, Park City, 47.63. 4, Fleming, Colter, Sweet Grass, 48.93. 5, Stanton, Connor, Billings Wes, 49.92. 6, Smith, Langdon, Shepherd, 50.03.
400 relay: 1, Billings West 'A' 43.69. 2, Huntley Project 'A' 46.61. 3, Park City 'A' 47.66. 4, Columbus 'A' 47.82. 5, Sweet Grass County 'A' 47.94. 6, Shepherd 'A' 48.20.
1,600 relay: 1, Park City 'A' 3:51.01. 2, Shepherd 'A' 3:57.13. 3, Columbus 'A' 4:09.20.
Pole vault: 1, Donally, Luke, Huntley Proj, J13-03. 2, Meier, Garrett, Columbus, J12-03. 3, McLane, Callum, Billings Wes, J11-09. 4, Meier, Wyatt, Columbus, J10-09. 5, Johns, McKalester, Billings Wes, J10-09. 6, Peterson, Thomas, Billings Wes, J9-09.
Long jump: 1, Dowler, Taco, Billings Wes, 19-11. 2, Lantis, Aiden, Billings Wes, 19-07. 3, Mosness, Trevor, Sweet Grass, 19-03. 4, Walter, Tyler, Billings Wes, 19-00. 5, MacGillivray, Jaydan, Shepherd, 18-02. 6, Pohle, Nathan, Billings Wes, 17-07. 6, Witt, Gage, Park City, 17-07.
High jump: 1, Kosel, Benjamin, Roberts, J5-10. 2, Adams, Mason, Columbus, J5-08. 3, Witt, Gage, Park City, J5-08. 4, Story, Wyatt, Park City, J5-06. 5, Steffenson, Hayden, Columbus, J5-04. 6, Thomas, Jeffery, Huntley Proj, J5-04.
Triple jump: 1, Kosel, Benjamin, Roberts, 39-03.50. 2, Stepper, Holden, Park City, 37-10. 3, Hamilton, Wyatt, Park City, 37-08.50. 4, Mosness, Trevor, Sweet Grass, 36-11. 5, Kindsfather, Taetin, Park City, 36-04. 6, Witt, Gage, Park City, 35-01.50.
Discus: 1, Claunch, Isaiah, Billings Wes, 150-06. 2, Anderson, Jacob, Billings Wes, 126-08. 3, Jordet, Eyan, Park City, 109-10. 4, Ivankovich, Matt, Columbus, 108-03. 5, Coleman, Colby, Park City, 106-05. 6, Goff, Brock, Billings Wes, 103-06.
Javelin: 1, Claunch, Isaiah, Billings Wes, 188-07. 2, Meier, Mason, Columbus, 141-07. 3, Kosel, Lukas, Roberts, 135-09. 4, Johannes, Trey, Columbus, 135-02. 5, Hofer, Sheldon, Huntley Proj, 128-10. 6, Murray, Tyler, Billings Wes, 127-03.
Shot put: 1, Anderson, Jacob, Billings Wes, 46-02. 2, Ivankovich, Matt, Columbus, 44-09. 3, Tucker, Jaxon, Billings Wes, 43-06. 4, Lannen, Rory, Sweet Grass, 39-06. 5, Claunch, Isaiah, Billings Wes, 39-02. 6, Jordet, Eyan, Park City, 38-05.
Small School Meet
at Billings Senior
Girls
100: 1, Thompson, Abby, Billings Sen, 13.07. 2, Ping, Isabella, Billings Sen, 13.20. 3, Planichek, Tandy, Absarokee, 13.54. 4, Long-Westmoreland, Nigeria, Billings Sen, 13.72. 5, Egge, Katherine, Broadview-La, 14.11. 6, Kuntz, Gracie, Lockwood, 14.12.
200: 1, Thompson, Abby, Billings Sen, 27.68. 2, Planichek, Tandy, Absarokee, 28.40. 2, Long-Westmoreland, Nigeria, Billings Sen, 28.40. 4, Ormsby, Leela, Billings Sen, 28.53. 5, Ping, Isabella, Billings Sen, 28.72. 5, Heggem, Raelynn, Harlowton/Ry, 28.72. 7, Kershaw, Korinne, Billings Sen, 30.00.
400: 1, Jordan, Dani, Lockwood, 1:04.39. 2, Heggem, Raelynn, Harlowton/Ry, 1:06.19. 3, Ostermiller, Anna, Billings Sen, 1:07.09. 4, Kuntz, Gracie, Lockwood, 1:09.03. 5, Hassler, Kinsey, Lockwood, 1:10.46. 6, Logan, Kiara, Lockwood, 1:13.54.
800: 1, Jordan, Dani, Lockwood, 2:38.09. 2, Welbes, Morgan, Billings Sen, 2:43.91. 3, Bentz, Maria, Billings Sen, 2:48.31. 4, McCaffree, Breelynn, Forsyth, 2:50.98. 5, Peterson, Anna, Billings Sen, 2:59.16. 6, Snow, Addie, Billings Sen, 3:18.69
1,600: 1, Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, 5:50.31. 2, Bentler, Eliza, Billings Sen, 6:02.38. 3, Power, Cindy, Harlowton/Ry, 6:09.55. 4, Gisler, Ty'Raela, Billings Sen, 6:10.68. 5, McCaffree, Breelynn, Forsyth, 6:17.43. 6, Carter, Ruby, Billings Sen, 6:36.24.
3,200: 1, Power, Cindy, Harlowton/Ry, 13:49.65. 2, Stewart, Jonni, Billings Sen, 15:53.82. 3, Glennie, Katie, Harlowton/Ry, 16:02.21. 4, Burgess, Ava, Billings Sen, 16:19.12. 5, Jones, Ula, Billings Sen, 16:33.49.
100 hurdles: 1, Jette, Piper, Billings Sen, 17.50. 2, Bentler, Beatrice, Billings Sen, 18.23. 3, Smotherman, Tristan, Forsyth, 18.29. 4, Egge, Kaytlyn, Broadview-La, 19.69. 5, McPherson, Isabel, Billings Sen, 19.80. 6, Peters, LouAnn, Broadview-La, 20.56.
300 hurdles: 1, Bentler, Beatrice, Billings Sen, 50.68. 2, Smotherman, Tristan, Forsyth, 53.97. 3, Morledge-Hampton, Abbie, Billings Sen, 54.52. 4, Olson, Kiera, Lockwood, 54.73. 5, Porter, Sala, Billings Sen, 54.75. 6, Harris, Tailey, Lockwood, 55.04.
400 relay: 1, Billings Senior 'A' 52.16. 2, Lockwood 'A' 53.94. 3, Billings Senior 'B' 54.47. 4, Forsyth 'A' 56.83. 5, Absarokee 'A' 57.62. 6, Broadview-Lavina 'A' 58.24. 7, Harlowton/Ryegate 'A' 58.81.
400 relay: 1, Billings Senior 'A' 4:25.00. 2, Lockwood 'A' 5:04.00. 3, Melstone 'A' 5:10.00. 4, Broadview-Lavina 'A' 5:18.00.
High jump: 1, Kiner, Haven, Billings Sen, 5-01. 2, Richert, Sierra, Billings Sen, J4-07. 2, Wacker, Draya, Melstone, J4-07. 4, Morledge-Hampton, Abbie, Billings Sen, J4-07. 5, Lowe, Virginia, Billings Sen, J4-05. 5, Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ry, J4-05. 5, Noddings, Natalie, Billings Sen, J4-05.
Pole vault: 1, Pellandini, Matija, Billings Sen, 10-00. 2, Morledge-Hampton, Abbie, Billings Sen, 8-00. 3, Richert, Sierra, Billings Sen, 7-06. 4, Noddings, Natalie, Billings Sen, 7-00. 4, Patterson, Katelyn, Billings Sen, 7-00. 4, Campbell, Kailey, Absarokee, 7-00. 4, Planichek, Tandy, Absarokee, 7-00. 4, Hall, Allison, Lockwood, 7-00.
Long jump: 1, Long-Westmoreland, Nigeria, Billings Sen, 15-09. 2, Porter, Sala, Billings Sen, 15-02.25. 3, Ping, Isabella, Billings Sen, 14-06.50. 4, Wacker, Draya, Melstone, 14-03. 5, Pellandini, Matija, Billings Sen, 14-02.50. 6, Walsh, Kenzie, Billings Sen, 14-00.50.
Triple jump: 1, Porter, Sala, Billings Sen, 34-01.25. 2, Walsh, Kenzie, Billings Sen, 31-04.25. 3, Price, Meryssa, Forsyth, 30-06.25. 4, Montgomery, Madeline, Forsyth, 28-11.25. 5, Fiske, Hailey, Broadview-La, 28-09.50. 6, Thurston, Kelsey, Melstone, 28-04.75.
Shot put: 1, Jamieson, Torie, Billings Sen, 34-04. 2, Harmon, MaKenna, Billings Sen, 33-05. 3, Jaeger, Celia, Billings Sen, 31-09. 4, Karls, Trinity, Billings Sen, 30-05.50. 5, Charlton, Sydni, Billings Sen, 29-07.75. 6, Wichman, Addison, Billings Sen, 28-10.
Discus: 1, Jamieson, Torie, Billings Sen, 118-09. 2, Macy, Rachel, Billings Sen, 95-06. 3, Harmon, MaKenna, Billings Sen, 95-01. 4, Charlton, Sydni, Billings Sen, 91-10. 5, Fiske, Hailey, Broadview-La, 88-08. 6, Karls, Trinity, Billings Sen, 87-03.
Javelin: 1, Macy, Rachel, Billings Sen, 111-06. 2, Harmon, MaKenna, Billings Sen, 88-05. 3, Tuszynski, Adeline, Broadview-La, 87-10. 4, Clark, Sarah, Custer-Hysha, 85-03. 5, Skarsten, Ariana, Billings Sen, 84-02. 6, Wright, Lauren, Billings Sen, 79-09. 7, Weil, Trinity, Billings Sen, 78-02.
Boys
100: 1, Macy, Tanner, Billings Sen, 11.37. 2, Meza, Chente, Billings Sen, 11.69. 3, Grebe, Bryce, Melstone, 11.82. 4, Hanser, William, Broadview-La, 11.90. 5, Rosas, Jalen, Billings Sen, 12.00. 6, LaMere, Ryan, Billings Sen, 12.11
200: 1, Macy, Tanner, Billings Sen, 23.43. 2, Felten, Jared, Billings Sen, 23.71. 3, Grebe, Bryce, Melstone, 24.31. 4, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry, 24.62. 5, Meza, Chente, Billings Sen, 24.65. 6, Rosas, Jalen, Billings Sen, 25.23.
400: 1, Wilkinson, Lucas, Billings Sen, 54.63. 2, Hiner, Romulus, Harlowton/Ry, 55.71. 3, Glennie, Angus, Harlowton/Ry, 55.77. 4, Egan, Trek, Billings Sen, 56.17. 5, Appleton, Tristan, Lockwood, 57.32. 6, Newman, Treven, Melstone, 58.46.
800: 1, Hiner, Romulus, Harlowton/Ry, 2:20.84. 2, Bergin, Michael, Melstone, 2:34.92. 3, Yates, Jack, Broadview-La, 2:36.52. 4, Ahlgren, Seth, Lockwood, 2:40.72. 5, Monsen, Stratton, Broadview-La, 2:45.83. 6, DeBolt, Evan, Lockwood, 2:46.20.
1,600: 1, Karpstein, Lee, Broadview-La, 4:56.65. 2, Russell, Alex, Custer-Hysha, 5:15.41. 3, Wight, Elias, Billings Sen, 5:20.13. 4, Contreraz, Beau, Lockwood, 5:24.99. 5, Laverdure, Kiowa, Lockwood, 5:37.66. 6, Daly, Luke, Billings Sen, 5:37.94.
3,200: 1, Karpstein, Lee, Broadview-La, 11:18.49. 2, Contreraz, Beau, Lockwood, 12:40.85. 3, Laverdure, Kiowa, Lockwood, 12:52.44. 4, Lopez-Widdicombe, Izayah, Lockwood, 13:34.39. 5, Belmonte, Owen, Lockwood, 13:42.67. 6, Sizemore, Chris, Harlowton/Ry, 13:50.58.
110 hurdles: 1, Goudy, Joshua, Billings Sen, 16.99. 2, Carlson, Benji, Billings Sen, 17.37. 3, Kordonowy, Jeff, Lockwood, 21.30. 4, DeBolt, Aiden, Lockwood, 21.41.
300 hurdles: 1, Haws, Chazz, Billings Sen, 43.71. 2, Goudy, Joshua, Billings Sen, 45.14. 3, Mysse, Bergen, Harlowton/Ry, 47.08. 4, Hall, Tyrus, Harlowton/Ry, 49.75. 5, Wight, Elias, Billings Sen, 49.87. 6, DeBolt, Aiden, Lockwood, 51.41.
400 relay: 1, Billings Senior 'A' 44.25. 2, Billings Senior 'B' 46.59. 3, Harlowton/Ryegate 'A' 46.95. 4, Broadview-Lavina 'A' 47.82. 5, Harlowton/Ryegate 'B' 52.36. 6, Melstone 'A' 58.41
400 relay: 1, Harlowton/Ryegate 'A' 3:44.83. 2, Billings Senior 'A' 3:50.38. 3, Broadview-Lavina 'A' 3:58.34. 4, Melstone 'A' 4:01.63. 5, Lockwood 'A' 4:03.39. 6, Billings Senior 'B' 4:13.99.
High jump: 1, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La, 6-00. 2, Macy, Tanner, Billings Sen, J5-08. 3, Koss, Ethan, Billings Sen, J5-08. 4, Thurston, Colby, Melstone, 5-06. 5, Carlson, Benji, Billings Sen, 5-04. 5, Adams, Gus, Melstone, 5-04. 5, Koss, Simon, Billings Sen, 5-04.
Pole vault: 1, Miller, Jacob, Billings Sen, 11-09. 2, Latham, Alex, Billings Sen, 11-03. 3, O'Toole, Evan, Billings Sen, 10-09. 4, Miller, Josh, Billings Sen, 10-00. 5, Harlow, Hunter, Harlowton/Ry, 8-06. 6, Schacht, Chase, Billings Sen, 8-00.
Long jump: 1, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry, 20-05. 2, Schacht, Chase, Billings Sen, 18-09.25. 3, Thurston, Colby, Melstone, 18-03.50. 4, Haws, Chazz, Billings Sen, 18-02.50. 5, Boulet, Parker, Billings Sen, 17-00.50. 6, Hofer, Jey, Lockwood, 16-11.
Triple jump: 1, Woldstad, Colter, Harlowton/Ry, 41-01. 2, Hofer, Jey, Lockwood, 39-10. 3, Brown, Hal, Broadview-La, 37-00.50. 4, Boulet, Parker, Billings Sen, 37-00. 5, Frost, Christian, Billings Sen, 36-10. 6, Duncan, Layne, Custer-Hysha, 36-09.50.
Shot put: 1, Lee, Maxx, Billings Sen, 42-01.25. 2, Morton, Peyton, Billings Sen, 41-02. 3, Simenson, Tyler, Billings Sen, 39-06.25. 4, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La, 38-08. 5, Grebe, Bryce, Melstone, 38-05.50. 6, Walls, Justin, Billings Sen, 38-00.50.
Discus: 1, Lee, Maxx, Billings Sen, 129-07. 2, Morton, Peyton, Billings Sen, 127-03. 3, Grebe, Bryce, Melstone, 125-10. 4, RunsAbove, Cactus, Billings Sen, 124-05. 5, Fair, Armand, Billings Sen, 114-10. 6, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La, 114-04.
Javelin: 1, Harms, Peyton, Billings Sen, 144-01. 2, Knows His Gun, Jaren, Lockwood, 141-02. 3, Thurston, Colby, Melstone, 130-02. 4, Woods, Alex, Billings Sen, 126-08. 5, Russell, Alex, Custer-Hysha, 122-04. 6, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La, 119-09.
Laurel Tuesday No. 2
Girls
Team scores: Laurel 183.5, Hardin 96.5, Lewistown 89.5, Red Lodge 73.5, Shields Valley 28, Powder River (Broadus) 20, Bridger 19, Reed Point-Rapelje 10, Gardiner 10.
100: 1, Dantic, Kaitlyn, Laurel, 13.69. 2, Crouse, Elsie, Fergus, 14.04. 3, Sager, Haven, Shields Vall, 14.41. 4, Lisle, Koryanne, Fergus, 14.66. 5, Bokemeyer, Ida, Fergus, 14.68. 6, Harada, Madisen, Laurel, 14.96.
200: 1, Aby, Alyse, Laurel, 28.77. 2, Crouse, Elsie, Fergus, 29.45. 3, Fox, Mariah, Laurel, 29.81. 4, Bokemeyer, Ida, Fergus, 29.87. 5, Sager, Haven, Shields Vall, 30.37. 6, Dominick, Nora, Shields Vall, 31.16.
400: 1, Aby, Alyse, Laurel, 1:03.31. 2, Moccasin, Ellyse, Hardin, 1:06.80. 3, Phansombun, Winnie, Fergus, 1:07.85. 4, Erving, Madison, Laurel, 1:08.36. 5, Jarrett, Loli, Reed Point/R, 1:12.93. 6, Schubert, Hanna, Fergus, 1:15.00.
800: 1, Aragon, Mariah, Hardin, 2:30.34. 2, Binando, Bailey, Red Lodge, 2:46.80. 3, Phansombun, Winnie, Fergus, 2:48.66. 4, Takes Enemy, Laila, Hardin, 2:50.99. 5, Whiteman Runs Him, Dayvany, Hardin, 2:53.64. 6, Paris, Molly, Laurel, 2:53.80.
1,600: 1, Aragon, Mariah, Hardin, 5:41.93. 2, Nedens, Sophia, Hardin, 6:09.57. 3, Thompson, Leah, Hardin, 6:16.21. 4, Binando, Bailey, Red Lodge, 6:18.30. 5, Taylor, Lauren, Laurel, 6:19.58. 6, Whiteman Runs Him, Dayvany, Hardin, 6:27.13.
3,200: 1, Aragon, Mariah, Hardin, 12:08.84. 2, Nedens, Sophia, Hardin, 13:09.82. 3, Thompson, Leah, Hardin, 13:09.93. 4, Taylor, Lauren, Laurel, 13:22.92. 5, Stewart, Aaliyah, Hardin, 14:05.56. 6, Binando, Brooke, Red Lodge, 14:17.01.
100 hurdles: 1, Armstrong, Rylee, Fergus, 17.12. 2, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 17.39. 3, Schiuchetti, Samantha, Fergus, 18.01. 4, Quenzer, Shaylee, Red Lodge, 18.30. 5, McNeil, Macie, Laurel, 19.00. 6, Jenkins, Jaeli, Shields Vall, 19.12.
300 hurdles: 1, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 50.58. 2, Armstrong, Rylee, Fergus, 52.46. 3, Quenzer, Shaylee, Red Lodge, 53.29. 4, Schiuchetti, Samantha, Fergus, 55.04. 5, Reimer, Katie, Red Lodge, 55.44. 6, McIntosh, Raley, Laurel, 57.03.
400 relay: 1, Laurel 'A' 51.96. 2, Fergus 'A' 52.08. 3, Shields Valley 'A' 55.10. 4, Laurel 'B' 55.21. 5, Red Lodge 'A' 55.60. 6, Bridger 'A' 58.42.
1,600 relay: 1, Laurel 'A' 4:35.80. 2, Red Lodge 'A' 4:36.44. 3, Red Lodge 'B' 5:16.78. 4, Red Lodge 'C' 5:34.33.
High jump: 1, Bends, Kadie, Hardin, 4-08. 2, Schaffer, Zeason, Powder River, J4-08. 3, Dominick, Perry, Shields Vall, 4-06. 4, Bakke, Katelynn, Reed Point/R, J4-06. 5, Fike, Daeja, Laurel, J4-06. 5, Torske, MaKenna, Hardin, J4-06.
Pole vault: 1, Linday, Brianna, Laurel, J7-06. 2, LeBrun, Katie, Laurel, J6-06. 3, Binando, Bailey, Red Lodge, J6-06. 3, Kuntz, Allie, Red Lodge, J6-06. 5, Caswell, Alexa, Laurel, J6-06. 6, Martin, Madison, Fergus, J5-06. 6, Binando, Brooke, Red Lodge, J5-06.
Long jump: 1, Fike, Daeja, Laurel, 14-11. 2, Waddell, Lily, Laurel, 14-07.50. 3, Schaffer, Zeason, Powder River, 14-05.50. 4, Darr, Sophia, Gardiner, 14-03. 5, Caswell, Alexa, Laurel, 14-00.75. 6, Erving, Madison, Laurel, 14-00.50.
Triple jump: 1, Fike, Daeja, Laurel, 32-05. 2, Goltz, Mya, Bridger, 32-02.50. 3, Schaffer, Zeason, Powder River, 31-06.75. 4, Herzog, Lily, Reed Point/R, 31-06.50. 5, Fairchild, Morgan, Shields Vall, 30-09.50. 6, Caswell, Alexa, Laurel, 29-07.
Shot put: 1, Ross, Aniya, Fergus, 36-01. 2, Roberts, Nikki, Bridger, 34-06. 3, Hillis, Maggie, Laurel, 34-01.50. 4, Brand, Chelsie, Fergus, 30-07. 5, Graves, Bailey, Laurel, 30-05. 6, Graves, Kaiya, Laurel, 30-02.
Discus: 1, Graves, Kaiya, Laurel, 118-06. 2, Whiteman, Laci, Hardin, 106-02. 3, Graves, Bailey, Laurel, 102-08. 4, Linday, Brianna, Laurel, 101-05.50. 5, Three Irons, MakaLutaWin, Hardin, 87-09. 6, Johnson, Miah, Laurel, 87-07.50.
Javelin: 1, Fike, Daeja, Laurel, 134-10. 2, Graves, Bailey, Laurel, 128-01. 3, Linday, Brianna, Laurel, 111-09. 4, Jenkins, Jaeli, Shields Vall, 102-08. 5, Goltz, Mya, Bridger, 101-10. 6, Fox, Tanzy, Laurel, 94-01.
Boys
Team scores: Laurel 195, Red Lodge 93, Hardin 91, Lewistown 74, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 41, Powder River (Broadus) 16, Shields Valley 9, Bridger 5, Reed Point-Rapelje 3.
100: 1, Dantic, Beau, Laurel, 11.80. 2, Patnode, Rhett, Hobson-Moore, 12.11. 3, McAllister, Cameron, Laurel, 12.19. 4, Wells, Miles, Hardin, 12.35. 5, Crouse, Avery, Fergus, 12.50. 6, Guerrero, Rocky, Laurel, 12.60.
200: 1, Dantic, Beau, Laurel, 24.28. 2, McAllister, Cameron, Laurel, 25.14. 3, Wells, Miles, Hardin, 25.79. 4, Crouse, Avery, Fergus, 25.92. 5, Cook, Chase, Red Lodge, 26.17. 6, Hogenson, Daniel, Shields Vall, 26.61.
400: 1, Webinger, Jakob, Laurel, 53.77. 2, Gregerson, Konnor, Laurel, 53.97. 3, Golick, Matt, Fergus, 54.02. 4, Schwend, Tanner, Laurel, 55.87. 5, Bilbrey, Jaxon, Powder River, 56.42. 6, Boos, Walker, Red Lodge, 56.74.
800: 1, Emineth, Brandon, Red Lodge, 2:09.72. 2, Stops at Pretty Plac, Elias, Hardin, 2:11.90. 3, Heacock, Eli, Powder River, 2:22.87. 4, Johnson, Andrew, Laurel, 2:23.12. 4, Foote, Owen, Laurel, 2:23.12. 6, Clark, Trevor, Reed Point/R, 2:27.68.
1,600: 1, Emineth, Brandon, Red Lodge, 4:40.62. 2, Joe, Tayjon, Hardin, 4:44.57. 3, Stops at Pretty Plac, Elias, Hardin, 4:50.61. 4, Gage, Pason, Laurel, 4:56.12. 5, Takes Enemy, Alduran, Hardin, 4:58.31. 6, Stump, Andrew, Hardin, 4:59.42.
3,200: 1, Joe, Tayjon, Hardin, 10:46.98. 2, Quick, Elijah, Red Lodge, 10:47.49. 3, Stump, Andrew, Hardin, 11:16.47. 4, Gage, Pason, Laurel, 11:21.71. 5, Burton, Caleb, Laurel, 11:23.17. 6, Haugen, Dalton, Fergus, 11:26.36.
110 hurdles: 1, Tschacher, Wesley, Laurel, 16.83. 2, Norslien, Gage, Fergus, 16.91. 3, Quenzer, Skyler, Red Lodge, 17.60. 4, Mark, Caleb, Hardin, 18.14. 5, Burrows, Chase, Laurel, 18.18. 6, Shane, Jason, Reed Point/R, 18.27.
300 hurdles: 1, Burrows, Chase, Laurel, 44.28. 2, Quenzer, Skyler, Red Lodge, 44.96. 3, Brown, Max, Laurel, 45.41. 4, Reynolds, Owen, Red Lodge, 45.54. 5, Norslien, Gage, Fergus, 45.60. 6, Boyce, Jett, Fergus, 45.64.
400 relay: 1, Laurel 'A' 43.86. 2, Fergus 'A' 46.98. 3, Laurel 'B' 47.10. 4, Shields Valley 'A' 47.63. 5, Hardin 'A' 47.69. 6, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 'A' 48.40.
1,600 relay: 1, Red Lodge 'A' 3:47.45. 2, Hardin 'A' 3:48.75. 3, Powder River Co 'A' 4:07.50. 4, Red Lodge 'B' 4:13.32. 5, Fergus 'A' 4:13.77. 6, Red Lodge 'C' 4:40.11.
High jump: 1, Tschacher, Wesley, Laurel, J5-08. 2, Harper, Toran, Laurel, J5-06. 3, Tomlin, Landen, Red Lodge, J5-06. 3, Fleming, Kyler, Fergus, J5-06. 5, Schwend, Tanner, Laurel, J5-06. 6, Buessing, Jacob, Bridger, J5-04.
Pole vault: 1, Patnode, Rhett, Hobson-Moore, J11-00. 2, Gage, Carter, Laurel, J10-00. 3, Parker, Colt, Hobson-Moore, J9-06. 4, Tomlin, Landen, Red Lodge, J9-06. 5, Klebe, Theron, Laurel, J9-06. 6, Hahn, Silas, Red Lodge, J8-00.
Long jump: 1, Reynolds, Owen, Red Lodge, 19-05. 2, Mark, Caleb, Hardin, 17-11. 3, Derks, Carter, Hobson-Moore, 17-10.25. 4, Acosta, Kaden, Shields Vall, 17-07. 5, Klebe, Theron, Laurel, 17-05.25. 6, Brown, Max, Laurel, 17-04.50.
Triple jump: 1, Brown, Max, Laurel, 40-03. 2, Reynolds, Owen, Red Lodge, 38-10.50. 3, Fleming, Kyler, Fergus, 38-06.50. 4, Buessing, Jacob, Bridger, 38-02.50. 5, Bilbrey, Jaxon, Powder River, 36-11. 6, Clark, Trevor, Reed Point/R, 35-09.
Shot put: 1, Walks Over Ice, Buren, Hardin, 45-00.50. 2, Karhi, Christian, Fergus, 43-08.50. 3, Redfield, Tristan, Hardin, 43-08. 4, Osborne, Shel, Laurel, 43-06.50. 5, Kazmierczak, Xane, Laurel, 43-05. 6, Davis, Gable, Red Lodge, 42-11.
Discus: 1, Zimmer, Sean, Fergus, 138-07. 2, Wolfe, Christian, Fergus, 131-06. 3, Osborne, Shel, Laurel, 127-05. 4, Davidson, Bridger, Laurel, 125-07. 5, Barta, Carson, Fergus, 123-01. 6, Keys, Hunter, Laurel, 120-09.
Javelin: 1, Derks, Carter, Hobson-Moore, 145-09. 2, Dennis, Cody, Laurel, 142-04. 3, Ward, Hunter, Laurel, 140-10. 4, Kazmierczak, Xane, Laurel, 140-01. 5, Redfield, Tristan, Hardin, 139-11. 6, Golick, Matt, Fergus, 138-06.
