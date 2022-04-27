Gary Benson Border War
at Sheridan, Wyoming
Tuesday
Boys
Team scores: Sheridan 177, Natrona County 150, Casper Kelly Walsh 92, Thunder Basin 87.5, Cody 65, Billings Senior 38, Billings West 34.5, Gillette 17, Billings Skyview 7
100: Carter McComb, She, 10.73; Luke Talich, Cod, 10.91; Dominic Kaszas, She, 11.01; A.J. Baustert, Cod, 11.24; Breckin McClintock, NC, 11:33.11.
200: Carter McComb, She, 21.84; Taco Dowler, BW, 22.06; Dominic Kaszas, She, 22.53; Tanner Macy, BS, 22.84; Breckin McClintock, NC, 22.97.
400: Kayden LaFromboise, TB, 50.55; Isaiah Haliburton, TB, 51.33; Carl Askins, She, 51.45; Bradley Ekstrom, TB, 52.07.
800: Jackson Dutcher, NC, 2:00.98; Patrick Aasby, She, 2:03.20; Reese Charest, She, 2:04.81; Carter Matthews, TB, 2:04.97; Joel Kornkven, NC, 2:06.56.
1,600: Reese Charest, She, 4:37.07; Joel Kornkven, NC, 4:38.60; Tristan Enders, NC, 4:39.31; Landrum Wiley, She, 4:43.47; Robby Miller, She, 4:44.36.
3,200: Tristan Enders, NC, 10:04.34; Jackson Dutcher, NC, 10:06.39; Sage Gradinaru, She, 10:14.09; Alexander Louria, KW, 10:18.34; Landrum Wiley, She, 10:32.06.
110 hurdles: Mason Weickum, NC, 14.97; Steven Mansheim, TB, 15.34; Bridger Anderson, NC, 16.22; Kaiden Lee, NC, 16.37; Jesse Lujan, TB, 16.39.
300 hurdles: Aiden O’Leary, She, 40.41; Steven Manseim, TB, 40.71; Graidin Arnold, Cod, 41.00; Chazz Haws, BS, 42.40; Dominick Berretini, She, 42.60.
400 relay: Sheridan (Dominic Kaszas, Ryan Karajanis, Carl Askins, Carter McComb) 43.30; Kelly Walsh 43.69.
1,600 relay: Sheridan (Patrick Aasby, Reese Charest, Carl Askins, Aiden O’Leary) 3:27.78; Thunder Basin 3:28.97; Natrona County 3:42.39.
3,200 relay: Kelly Walsh (Jackson Brooks, Kolten Harmsen, Seb Koehmstedt, Alex Yakel) 8:40.06; Sheridan 9:04.01.
1,600 sprint medley: Natrona County (Preston Garrison, Logan Borden, Jack Diaz, Brendyn Nelson) 3:50.06; Kelly Walsh 3:56.60; Thunder Basin 3:57.40.
High jump: Robby Porter, Cod, 6-06; Kaiden Lee, NC, 6-04; Eric Whitley, KW, 6-00; Nolan Hottell, TB, 5-10; Landon Walker, KW, 5-08; Kayden LaFromboise, TB, 5-08.
Pole vault: Ryan Karajanis, She, 15-07; Gaige Tarver, She, 13-09; Kavin Hoff, NC, 13-03; Dillon Brost, Cod, 13-03; Kaden Moeller, She, 12-09.
Long jump: Luke Talich, Cod, 22-02.5; Isaiah Haliburton, TB, 21-08.5; Nathan Costalez, KW, 21-04.5; Taco Dowler, BW, 20-11; Bridger Anderson, NC, 20-06.
Triple jump: Kellen McCoul, KW, 42-06; Landon Walker, KW, 41-05; Kaiden Lee, NC, 30-11; Jaden Yeager, NC, 40-03; Isaiah Cox, NC, 40-01.
Shot put: Cameron Burkett, KW, 58-02; Texas Tanner, She, 57-04.75; Hudson Santistevan, NC, 50-03; Blaine Holwell, She, 48-10; Cody Crawford, ND, 47-07.
Discus: Texas Tanner, She, 172-09; Isaiah Claunch, BW, 150-07; Cameron Burkett, KW, 141-07.
Girls
Team scores: Casper Kelly Walsh 136, Sheridan 125, Natrona County 119, Thunder Basin 89, Gillette 46.5, Billings Senior 44, Cody 43.5, Billings West 40, Billings Skyview 37
100: Jaeden Wolff, BW, 12.06; Addie Pendergast, She, 12.11; Sydalee Brown, Gil, 12.51; Elayna Chafee, KW, 12.82; Ella Spear, NC, 12.86.
200: Addie Pendergast, She, 24.37; Jaeden Wolff, BW, 25.93; Ella Spear, NC, 25.99; Aja Roberts, Gil, 26.67.
400: Addie Pendergast, She, 56.46; Ada Nelson, Cod, 1:00.91; Leela Ormsby, BS, 1:01.09; Averi Sullivan, She, 1:01.63; Ryann McLimore, NC, 1:02.37.
800: Allie Keith, BW, 2:25.97; Ashley Gross, NC, 2:29.15; Sophia Rose, NC, 2:33.39; Kendra Jensen, Gil, 2:34.16; Danika Palmer, She, 2:35.31.
1,600: Taylen Stinson, Cod, 5:23.75; Alexa Miller, She, 5:26.84; Rylee Brandon, TB, 5:27.29; Ashley Gross, NC, 5:28.77; Abby Arnold, TB, 5:30.77.
3,200: Finley Klinger, KW, 11:45.08; Alyssa Fehlauer, She, 11:58.46; Ally Wheeler, NC, 12:06.15; Delilah Baedke, NC, 12:23.95; Nichole Clark, NC, 12:28.48.
100 hurdles: Gabby Mendoza, TB, 15.35; Jordan Kroeger, KW, 16.16; Piper Jette, BS, 16.29; Morning Spotted Bear, Sky, 16.76; Rylie Alberts, KW, 16.91.
300 hurdles: Gabby Mendoza, TB, 46.12; Jayden Friedly, TB, 46.98; Beatrice Bentler, BS, 48.62; Jordan Kroeger, KW, 49.34; Rylie Alberts, KW, 50.34.
400 relay: Thunder Basin (Jayden Friedly, Kailynne Fitzpatrick, Chloe Crabtree, Gabby Mendoza) 49.87; Kelly Walsh 49.98; Natrona County 50.59.
1,600 relay: Thunder Basin (Rylee Brandon, Jayden Friedly, Gabby Mendoza, Emelyn Schlekeway) 4:05.69; Sheridan 4:10.41; Cody 4:13.30.
3,200 relay: Sheridan (Katie Turpin, Maggie Turpin, Abby Newton, Vivian Morey) 9:59.63; Billings Senior 10:26.48; Natrona County 10:31.33.
1,600 sprint medley: Thunder Basin (Chloe Crabtree, Adelyn Matthews, Emelyn Schlekeway, Madison Lubben) 4:25.60; Natrona County 4:31.47; Sheridan 4:36.41.
High jump: Dulce Carroll, She, 5-02; Preslee Moser, She, 5-02; Chloe Soester, NC, 4-10; Chloe Bowden, KW, 4-10; Vinae Buford-Stillman, TB, 4-10.
Pole vault: Madison Clause, Sky, 10-08; Breanna Younkin, Gil, 10-08; Hailey Holeman, Cod, 9-08; Lilly Charest, She, 9-08; Emileigh Dalton, Cod, 9-02; Azia Fichter, Gil, 9-02.
Long jump: Madison Bullard, KW, 18-05.5; Elayna Chafee, KW, 18-01.5; Mackenzie Bradach, NC, 17-11.5; Kaitlin Grossman, BW, 17-04.75; Rachel Evenson, KW, 16-11.5.
Triple jump: Elayna Chafee, KW, 37-08.25; Madison Bullard, KW, 37-02.5; Mackenzie Bradach, NC, 36-07.3; Preslee Moser, She, 35-09.5.
Shot put: Alesha Lane, NC, 39-01; Makena Clemens, KW, 38-04.75; Brynn Sybrant, NC, 37-11.5; McKenna Hayes, Gil, 37-10.5; Josie Ankney, She, 37-10.5.
Discus: Alesha Lane, NC, 134-06; Makena Clemens, KW, 129-08; McKenna Hayes, Gil, 128-06.
Billings Central Invitational
At Billings West
Tuesday
Boys
Team scores: Billings West 185, Billings Central 116, Billings Senior 77, Billings Skyview 66.
100: 1, Boyd, Kade, Billings Cen, 11.53. 2, Sheldon, Brady, Billings Wes, 11.79. 3, Beiergrohslein, Luke, Billings Wes, 11.89. 4, Hanser, William, Broadview-La, 11.90. 5, Walter, Trevor, Billings Wes, 11.95. 6, Rosas, Jalen, Billings Sen, 12.01.
200: 1, Oven, Clay, Billings Cen, 23.08. 2, Beiergrohslein, Luke, Billings Wes, 23.57. 3, Johnson, Aidan, Billings Wes, 24.08. 4, Reimers, Sam, Billings Wes, 24.27. 5, Rosas, Jalen, Billings Sen, 24.35. 6, Worthington, Colby, Billings Wes, 24.47.
400: 1, Brown, Hal, Broadview-La, 53.71. 2, Beiergrohslein, Luke, Billings Wes, 53.81. 3, Konecny, Kale, Billings Wes, 54.01. 4, Worthington, Colby, Billings Wes, 54.52. 5, Babcock, Charlie, Billings Wes, 55.15. 6, Pohle, Nathan, Billings Wes, 55.99.
800: 1, Sheldon, Brady, Billings Wes, 2:05.62. 2, Jagodzinski, Samuel, Billings Cen, 2:07.76. 3, Bowman, Brennen, Billings Wes, 2:17.46. 4, Niemeyer, Layne, Billings Sky, 2:28.75. 5, Aberle, Dylan, Billings Wes, 2:34.46. 6, Yates, Jack, Broadview-La, 2:34.49.
1,600: 1, Moler, Mason, Billings Wes, 4:41.35. 2, Karpstein, Lee, Broadview-La, 4:52.81. 3, Horning, Noah, Billings Wes, 5:02.96. 4, Bowman, Brennen, Billings Wes, 5:11.86. 5, Burmeister, Jacob, Billings Cen, 5:14.42. 6, Christensen, Chandler, Billings Sky, 5:21.36.
3,200: 1, Christensen, Chandler, Billings Sky, 12:15.15. 2, Monsen, Stratton, Broadview-La, 14:22.56. 3, Harris, Cole, Billings Sky, 17:02.99.
110 hurdles: 1, Goudy, Joshua, Billings Sen, 16.36. 2, Stanton, Connor, Billings Wes, 16.79. 3, Schreder, Trey, Billings Wes, 16.80. 4, Fogelsong, Mitchell, Billings Wes, 17.09. 5, Freitag, Cooper, Billings Wes, 18.28. 6, Headlee, Trae, Billings Sky, 18.56.
300 hurdles: 1, Freitag, Cooper, Billings Wes, 43.69. 2, Goudy, Joshua, Billings Sen, 46.10. 3, Stanton, Connor, Billings Wes, 46.61. 4, Smeltz, Tristen, Billings Sky, 48.49. 5, Tourtelotte, Drake, Billings Cen, 48.54. 6, Gilman, Lake, Billings Wes, 49.01.
400 relay: 1, Billings Central Catholic 'A' 44.58. 2, Billings Senior 'A' 46.52.
1,600 relay: 1, Billings Central Catholic 'A' 3:45.30. 2, Broadview-Lavina 'A' 3:57.39. 3, Billings Skyview 'A' 4:12.21. 4, Billings Skyview 'B' 4:15.77.
High jump: 1, Messer, Collin, Billings Cen, 5-10. 2, Boyd, Kade, Billings Cen, 5-08. 2, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La, 5-08. 4, Koss, Ethan, Billings Sen, J5-06. 5, Smeltz, Tristen, Billings Sky, J5-06. 6, Shepherd, Carson, Billings Wes, 5-04.
Pole vault: 1, Johns, McKalester, Billings Wes, 12-00. 2, Latham, Alex, Billings Sen, 11-06. 3, Winkler, Evan, Billings Wes, 11-00. 3, Kennedy, Sean, Billings Sky, 11-00. 5, Woods, Alex, Billings Sen, 10-06. 6, Babcock, Charlie, Billings Wes, 9-06.
Long jump: 1, Oven, Clay, Billings Cen, 20-09.50. 2, Schacht, Chase, Billings Sen, 19-07. 3, Souza, Vincent, Billings Cen, 18-10. 4, Pohle, Nathan, Billings Wes, 18-05.50. 5, Maxwell, Lorenzo, Billings Sen, 17-06.50. 6, Sanchez, Jude, Billings Wes, 17-05.75.
Triple jump: 1, Souza, Vincent, Billings Cen, 37-06.25. 2, Winkler, Evan, Billings Wes, 34-06. 3, Apostle, Daniel, Billings Cen, 34-00.25. 4, Bland, William, Billings Cen, 33-10. 5, Erlenbusch, Kyle, Billings Sen, 32-09. 6, Headlee, Trae, Billings Sky, 32-05.
Shot put: 1, Lee, Maxx, Billings Sen, 44-06. 2, Tucker, Jaxon, Billings Wes, 42-05.50. 3, Hanser, William, Broadview-La, 40-08.50. 4, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La, 39-10. 5, Fair, Armand, Billings Sen, 38-02. 6, Hughes, Logan, Billings Cen, 36-09.
Discus: 1, Fatupaito, Tahuna, Billings Sky, 133-05. 2, Lee, Maxx, Billings Sen, 130-02. 3, Tucker, Jaxon, Billings Wes, 128-02. 4, Sanguins, William, Broadview-La, 126-04. 5, Hughes, Logan, Billings Cen, 113-11. 6, Fair, Armand, Billings Sen, 112-05.
Girls
Team scores: Billings West 227.5, Broadview-Lavina 72, Billings Central 52, Billings Skyview 42, Billings Senior 40.5
100: 1, Haber, Halle, Billings Wes, 13.19. 2, Chirrick, Taylee, Billings Wes, 13.28. 2, Bloyder, Ela, Billings Wes, 13.28. 4, Baumann, Layla, Billings Wes, 13.29. 5, Hurd, Alayna, Billings Wes, 13.32. 6, Anderson, Peyton, Billings Wes, 13.60.
200: 1, Egge, Katherine, Broadview-La, 29.26. 2, Bieber, Margaret, Billings Sen, 29.29. 3, Dvorak, Alexis, Billings Wes, 29.47. 4, Long, Austin, Billings Wes, 29.66. 5, Sealey, Emily, Billings Sky, 30.17. 6, Engen, Delainey, Billings Wes, 30.31. 7, Brower, Danielle, Billings Sky, 30.81. 8, Ingraham, Abigail,
400: 1, Bloyder, Ela, Billings Wes, 1:02.43. 2, Baumann, Layla, Billings Wes, 1:03.76. 3, Olson, Annika, Billings Wes, 1:04.19. 4, Walker, Campbell, Billings Sen, 1:06.75. 5, Claunch, Kaelyn, Billings Wes, 1:06.93. 6, Hurd, Alayna, Billings Wes, 1:07.52.
800: 1, Chirrick, Taylee, Billings Wes, 2:22.69. 2, Grossman, Kourtney, Billings Wes, 2:27.54. 3, Arzubi, Katya, Billings Cen, 2:46.99. 4, Early, Alyson, Billings Cen, 2:55.60. 5, Wells, Kendal, Billings Wes, 2:56.46. 6, Colebank, Isabella, Billings Wes, 2:56.47.
1,600: 1, Colebank, Isabella, Billings Wes, 6:00.81. 2, Arzubi, Katya, Billings Cen, 6:05.89. 3, Wells, Kendal, Billings Wes, 6:16.49. 4, Brandon, Brianna, Billings Cen, 6:39.06. 5, Combs, Sharon, Billings Wes, 6:39.39. 6, Shenk, Alison, Billings Wes, 6:39.50.
100 hurdles: 1, Haber, Halle, Billings Wes, 17.07. 2, Lawrence, Jordan, Billings Wes, 18.48. 3, Snyder, Ireland, Billings Sky, 19.28. 4, Egge, Kaytlyn, Broadview-La, 19.68. 5, Claunch, Kaelyn, Billings Wes, 20.08. 6, Engen, Delainey, Billings Wes, 20.15.
300 hurdles: 1, Haber, Halle, Billings Wes, 49.54. 2, Lawrence, Jordan, Billings Wes, 53.39. 3, Rice, Ava, Billings Wes, 57.07. 4, McPherson, Isabel, Billings Sen, 57.82. 5, Bucholz, Taya, Billings Wes, 57.88. 6, Evans, Dominique, Billings Cen, 58.15. 7, Stinson, Layla, Billings Cen, 58.37.
400 relay: 1, Broadview-Lavina 'A' 58.47.
1,600 relay: 1, Billings Central Catholic 'A' 4:29.88. 2, Broadview-Lavina 'A' 4:48.14. 3, Billings Skyview 'A' 4:56.00.
High jump: 1, Lawrence, Jordan, Billings Wes, 5-01. 2, Varner, Mishayla, Billings Wes, 4-08. 3, Varner, Ellie, Billings Wes, 4-06. 4, Evans, Dominique, Billings Cen, J4-06. 5, Richert, Sierra, Billings Sen, 4-04. 5, Thompson, Kaylee, Billings Wes, 4-04. 7, Baird, McKenzie, Billings Wes, 4-00.
Pole vault: 1, Dvorak, Alexis, Billings Wes, 10-00. 2, Long, Austin, Billings Wes, 9-06. 3, Anderson, Peyton, Billings Wes, 8-00. 3, Meier, Sadie, Billings Wes, 8-00. 5, Bloyder, Ela, Billings Wes, J7-06. 5, Rice, Ava, Billings Wes, J7-06.
Long jump: 1, Thompson, Kaylee, Billings Wes, 14-08. 2, Snyder, Ireland, Billings Sky, 13-08. 3, Hurd, Alayna, Billings Wes, 13-07.75. 4, Beckett, Callie, Broadview-La, 13-03.75. 5, Alexander, Kaleigh, Billings Wes, 13-00. 6, Lantis, Mia, Billings Wes, 12-07.75.
Triple jump: 1, Wahl, Kendall, Billings Cen, 33-08.25. 2, Fiske, Hailey, Broadview-La, 29-11.25. 3, Beckett, Callie, Broadview-La, 28-05.25. 4, Tooke, Alyson, Billings Sky, 27-01.25.
Shot put: 1, Fiske, Hailey, Broadview-La, 30-09.50. 2, Henry, Bria, Billings Wes, 30-08.75. 3, Wichman, Addison, Billings Sen, 27-01. 4, Klebe, Logyn, Billings Wes, 26-07.50. 5, Tuszynski, Adeline, Broadview-La, 25-05. 6, Marshall, Raziyah, Billings Sen, 25-02.
Discus: 1, Henry, Bria, Billings Wes, 94-02. 2, Evans, Kaci, Billings Sen, 86-11. 3, Stevenson, Nicole, Billings Sky, 86-00. 4, Wichman, Addison, Billings Sen, 82-03. 5, Maynard, Morgan, Billings Sen, 81-03. 6, Marshall, Raziyah, Billings Sen, 78-08.
Javelin: 1, Tuszynski, Adeline, Broadview-La, 98-05.50. 2, Davis, Charlize, Billings Sky, 93-03. 3, Allen, Addie, Billings Wes, 89-09.50. 4, Prill, Anna, Billings Cen, 89-09. 5, Petersen, Ava, Billings Sky, 86-09. 6, Weil, Trinity, Billings Sen, 83-09.
Laurel Park/City Invite
Laurel Sports Stadium
Saturday
Boys
100: 1, Webinger, Jakob, Laurel, 11.03. 2, Dantic, Beau, Laurel, 11.29. 3, McAllister, Cameron, Laurel, 11.38. 4, Grebe, Bryce, Melstone, 11.43. 4, Schwend, Tanner, Laurel, 11.43. 6, Whicker, Jackson, Custer Count, 11.58.
200: 1, Webinger, Jakob, Laurel, 22.51. 2, Dantic, Beau, Laurel, 23.00. 3, McAllister, Cameron, Laurel, 23.31. 4, Schwend, Tanner, Laurel, 23.70. 4, Grebe, Bryce, Melstone, 23.70. 6, Crouse, Avery, Fergus, 24.05.
400: 1, Gregerson, Konnor, Laurel, 52.23. 2, Cline, Riley, Custer Count, 52.99. 3, Golick, Matt, Fergus, 53.31. 4, Patnode, Rhett, Hobson-Moore, 54.79. 5, Ray, Maxx, Fergus, 55.86. 6, Derks, Carter, Hobson-Moore, 56.16.
800: 1, Durgan, Andrew, Park, 2:02.70. 2, Nelson, Alex, Huntley Proj, 2:03.08. 3, Graves, Kevin, Huntley Proj, 2:04.67. 4, Gunther, Gage, Custer Count, 2:05.00. 5, Swanz, Jackson, Hobson-Moore, 2:06.73. 6, Gregerson, Konnor, Laurel, 2:08.31.
1,600: 1, Gunther, Gage, Custer Count, 4:49.53. 2, Serafin, Charlie, Park, 4:53.27. 3, Gage, Pason, Laurel, 4:54.77. 4, Foote, Owen, Laurel, 4:58.04. 5, Henry, Jonah, Laurel, 5:03.29. 6, Paris, Dylan, Laurel, 5:10.49.
3,200: 1, Graves, Kevin, Huntley Proj, 10:49.64. 2, Gage, Pason, Laurel, 11:01.76. 3, Trostle, Caleb, Laurel, 11:02.12. 4, Haugen, Dalton, Fergus, 11:07.50. 5, Foote, Owen, Laurel, 11:10.27. 6, Burton, Caleb, Laurel, 11:17.85.
110 hurdles: 1, Norslien, Gage, Fergus, J15.94. 2, Tschacher, Wesley, Laurel, J16.51. 3, Welch, Zachary, Custer Count, J17.95. 4, Burrows, Chase, Laurel, J18.54. 5, Lindeen, Dawson, Huntley Proj, J18.50. 6, Scanlan, Kaleb, Custer Count, J18.60.
300 hurdles: 1, Norslien, Gage, Fergus, 42.84. 2, Burrows, Chase, Laurel, 43.27. 3, Boyce, Jett, Fergus, 43.53. 4, Welch, Zachary, Custer Count, 43.80. 5, Brown, Max, Laurel, 44.87. 6, Williams, Zander, Custer Count, 45.19.
400 relay: 1, Laurel 'A' 43.08. 2, Custer County 'A' 45.25. 3, Park 'A' 45.31. 4, Huntley Project 'A' 45.42. 5, Fergus 'A' 45.68. 6, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 'A' 45.98.
1,600 relay: 1, Laurel 'A' 3:36.42. 2, Custer County 'A' 3:37.10. 3, Park 'A' 3:40.40. 4, Huntley Project 'A' 3:42.75. 5, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 'A' 3:54.65. 6, Shields Valley 'A' 4:01.08.
High jump: 1, Kokot, Payton, Park, J6-02. 2, Schwend, Tanner, Laurel, J5-10. 3, Fleming, Kyler, Fergus, J5-08. 4, Miller, Ryan, Park, J5-08. 5, Tschacher, Wesley, Laurel, J5-06. 6, Page, Jace, Shields Vall, J5-06.
Pole vault: 1, Bartz, Carter, Park, 13-06. 2, Donally, Luke, Huntley Proj, 13-00. 3, Lindeen, Dawson, Huntley Proj, 12-00. 4, Patnode, Rhett, Hobson-Moore, 11-06. 5, Parker, Colt, Hobson-Moore, 10-00. 6, Nose, Elijah, Laurel, J9-06.
Long jump: 1, Kokot, Payton, Park, 20-09. 2, Webinger, Jakob, Laurel, 19-00.25. 3, Crouse, Avery, Fergus, 19-00. 4, Grebe, Bryce, Melstone, 18-10.25. 5, Lindeen, Dawson, Huntley Proj, 18-08.25. 6, Brown, Max, Laurel, 18-07.
Triple jump: 1, Kokot, Payton, Park, 43-08. 2, Fleming, Kyler, Fergus, 39-03. 3, Brown, Max, Laurel, 38-11.75. 4, Sholley, Garrett, Huntley Proj, 38-04. 5, Seaholm, Caden, Winnett-Gras, 37-00.75. 6, Thurston, Colby, Melstone, 36-04.
Shot put: 1, Selman, Stran, Huntley Proj, 50-09. 2, Osborne, Shel, Laurel, 47-03. 3, Kazmierczak, Xane, Laurel, 45-06. 4, Karhi, Christian, Fergus, 44-10. 5, Wolfe, Christian, Fergus, 42-06. 6, Hull, Treydon, Laurel, 42-01.
Discus: 1, Grebe, Bryce, Melstone, 139-04. 2, Zimmer, Sean, Fergus, 123-09. 2, Wolfe, Christian, Fergus, 123-09. 4, Hull, Treydon, Laurel, 123-05. 5, Karhi, Christian, Fergus, 122-05. 6, Osborne, Shel, Laurel, 121-09.
Javelin: 1, Derks, Carter, Hobson-Moore, 154-10. 2, Bantz, Brady, Winnett-Gras, 150-11. 3, Thurston, Colby, Melstone, 146-03. 4, Lile, lane, Huntley Proj, 145-03. 5, Glasscock, Ben, Custer Count, 143-10. 6, Ward, Hunter, Laurel, 141-00.
Girls
100: 1, Dantic, Kaitlyn, Laurel, 13.01. 2, Fox, Mariah, Laurel, 13.04. 3, Crouse, Elsie, Fergus, 13.23. 4, Sager, Haven, Shields Vall, 13.31. 5, Wandle, Brynn, Huntley Proj, 13.40. 6, Ban, Kirra, Huntley Proj, 13.56.
200: 1, Aby, Alyse, Laurel, 26.63. 2, Dantic, Kaitlyn, Laurel, 27.10. 3, Crouse, Elsie, Fergus, 27.43. 4, Fox, Mariah, Laurel, 27.54. 5, Wandle, Brynn, Huntley Proj, 27.97. 6, Waddell, Lily, Laurel, 28.23.
400: 1, Aby, Alyse, Laurel, 1:01.27. 2, Akins, Maddison, Huntley Proj, 1:04.17. 3, Dominick, Nora, Shields Vall, 1:05.88. 4, Lisle, Koryanne, Fergus, 1:07.78.
800: 1, Taylor, Lauren, Laurel, 2:36.17. 2, Tooke, Greta, Custer Count, 2:39.12. 3, Lile, Natalie, Huntley Proj, 2:40.20. 4, Edwards, Stella, Park, 2:42.47. 5, Berg, Kenadie, Laurel, 2:42.61. 6, Phansombun, Winnie, Fergus, 2:46.31.
1,600: 1, Cook, Carly, Laurel, 5:34.89. 2, Taylor, Lauren, Laurel, 5:47.04. 3, Tooke, Greta, Custer Count, 5:59.20. 4, Lile, Natalie, Huntley Proj, 6:07.65. 5, Brown, Ellie, Custer Count, 6:10.41. 6, Davidson, Gentry, Laurel, 6:10.65.
3,200: 1, Brown, Ellie, Custer Count, 13:31.57. 2, Donally, Gretchen, Huntley Proj, 13:38.63. 3, Hager, Brodie, Custer Count, 13:48.09. 4, Rigler, Haley, Park, 14:00.25. 5, Brown, Greta, Custer Count, 14:01.76. 6, Johannsen, Lauren, Laurel, 14:32.67.
100 hurdles: 1, Armstrong, Rylee, Fergus, 16.02. 2, Schiuchetti, Samantha, Fergus, 17.48. 3, McNeil, Macie, Laurel, 17.83. 4, Waterman, Camdyn, Custer Count, 18.11. 5, Nowicki, Bailey, Custer Count, 18.27. 6, Carr, Julianna, Custer Count, 18.49.
300 hurdles: 1, Armstrong, Rylee, Fergus, 48.88. 2, Middleton, Rebecca, Huntley Proj, 50.79. 3, Schiuchetti, Samantha, Fergus, 51.27. 4, Waterman, Camdyn, Custer Count, 52.92. 5, Jenkins, Jaeli, Shields Vall, 53.66. 6, Glasscock, Alli, Custer Count, 54.17.
400 relay: 1, Laurel 'A' 50.68. 2, Fergus 'A' 51.80. 3, Huntley Project 'A' 53.21. 4, Shields Valley 'A' 53.46. 5, Custer County 'A' 54.61.
1,600 relay: 1, Laurel 'A' 4:11.66. 2, Huntley Project 'A' 4:24.64. 3, Custer County 'A' 4:25.81. 4, Park 'A' 4:28.22. 5, Shields Valley 'A' 4:31.10. 6, Fergus 'A' 4:38.04.
High jump: 1, Akins, Maddison, Huntley Proj, J4-10. 2, Hasler, Josie, Huntley Proj, J4-08. 2, Peila, Samantha, Custer Count, J4-08. 4, Waterman, Camdyn, Custer Count, J4-08. 4, Wacker, Draya, Melstone, J4-08. 6, Fike, Daeja, Laurel, J4-08.
Pole vault: 1, Wandle, Brynn, Huntley Proj, J10-00. 2, Christman, Hannah, Huntley Proj, J9-00. 3, Lindeen, Delayne, Huntley Proj, J8-06. 3, Donally, Gretchen, Huntley Proj, J8-06. 5, O'Brien, Vay, Park, J7-06. 6, ovacs, Elise, Custer Count, J7-00. 6, LeBrun, Katie, Laurel, J7-00.
Long jump: 1, Wacker, Draya, Melstone, 16-09.50. 2, Armstrong, Rylee, Fergus, 16-01. 3, Peila, Samantha, Custer Count, 15-10.50. 4, Fike, Daeja, Laurel, 15-08. 5, Sloan, Annaleis, Custer Count, 15-05. 6, Caswell, Alexa, Laurel, 15-04.50.
Triple jump: 1, Armstrong, Rylee, Fergus, 34-11.50. 2, Sloan, Annaleis, Custer Count, 33-11.50. 3, Fike, Daeja, Laurel, 31-06. 4, McNeil, Macie, Laurel, 31-03.50. 5, Caswell, Alexa, Laurel, 30-03.75. 6, Thurston, Kelsey, Melstone, 29-11.50.
Shot put: 1, Ross, Aniya, Fergus, 37-02. 2, Hillis, Maggie, Laurel, 34-01. 3, Graves, Kaiya, Laurel, 31-02. 4, Graves, Bailey, Laurel, 30-02. 5, Murphy, Harlie, Huntley Proj, 29-07. 6, Burnham, Lexy, Fergus, 29-05.
Discus: 1, Graves, Kaiya, Laurel, 122-01. 2, Graves, Bailey, Laurel, 116-06. 3, Peterson, Greta, Huntley Proj, 91-06. 4, Linday, Brianna, Laurel, 89-11. 5, Murphy, Harlie, Huntley Proj, 88-05. 6, Haug, Savannah, Laurel, 85-06.
Javelin: 1, Linday, Brianna, Laurel, 118-03. 2, Graves, Bailey, Laurel, 116-08. 3, Fike, Daeja, Laurel, 115-00. 4, Nelson, Megan, Park, 108-10. 5, Deason, Trisity, Custer Count, 96-11. 6, Peterson, Greta, Huntley Proj, 96-10.
