Track & Field
West-Senior Dual
at Billings West
Boys team scores: Billings West 87.5, Billings Senior 48.5
Girls team scores: Billings West 85, Billings Senior 60
Boys 110 hurdles: 1, Sullivan, Jacob, Billings Wes, 16.08. 2, Carlson, Benji, Billings Sen, 16.17. 3, Fogelsong, Mitchell, Billings Wes, 16.24. 4, Stanton, Connor, Billings Wes, 16.37. 5, Schreder, Trey, Billings Wes, 16.67. 6, Gilman, Lake, Billings Wes, 19.97.
Girls 100 hurdles: 1, Coey, Hailey, Billings Wes, 15.26. 2, Lawrence, Jordan, Billings Wes, 17.91. 3, McPherson, Isabel, Billings Sen, 18.65. 4, Claunch, Kaelyn, Billings Wes, 19.22. 5, Binkley, Grace, Billings Sen, 19.64. 6, Engen, Delainey, Billings Wes, 19.82.
Boys 100: 1, Dowler, Taco, Billings Wes, 11.08. 2, Dowler, Caden, Billings Wes, 11.34. 3, Ramirez, Anthony, Billings Wes, 11.72. 4, Conver, Caleb, Billings Wes, 11.75. 5, DeLeon, Michael, Billings Wes, 11.86. 6, LaMere, Ryan, Billings Sen, 11.89.
Girls 100: 1, Ping, Isabella, Billings Sen, 12.99. 2, Frideres, Lauryn, Billings Wes, 13.70. 3, Walsh, Kenzie, Billings Sen, 13.91. 4, Patterson, Katelyn, Billings Sen, 13.96. 5, Bieber, Margaret, Billings Sen, 14.12. 6, Kershaw, Korinne, Billings Sen, 14.26.
Boys 1,600: 1, Pellandini, Drew, Billings Sen, 5:12.22. 2, Aberle, Dylan, Billings Wes, 5:45.61. 3, Eckley, Jackson, Billings Sen, 5:47.44.
Girls 1,600: 1, Crowther, Halle, Billings Wes, 5:46.83. 2, Gisler, Ty'Raela, Billings Sen, 6:16.30. 3, Stewart, Jonni, Billings Sen, 6:39.66.
Boys 400 relay: 1, Billings West 'A' 43.73. 2, Billings West 'B' 45.04.
Girls 400 relay: 1, Billings West 'A' 49.03. 2, Billings Senior 'A' 53.84.
Boys 400: 1, Petsch, Seth, Billings Wes, 52.90. 2, Felten, Jared, Billings Sen, 53.38. 3, Worthington, Colby, Billings Wes, 54.85. 4, Wilkinson, Lucas, Billings Sen, 55.44. 5, Abrams, Micah, Billings Wes, 55.96. 6, Reimers, Sam, Billings Wes, 56.17.
Girls 400: 1, Grover, Payton, Billings Sen, 1:03.44. 2, Grossman, Kaitlin, Billings Wes, 1:03.88. 3, Davies, Chloe, Billings Wes, 1:05.42. 4, Kershaw, Korinne, Billings Sen, 1:06.03. 5, Ostermiller, Anna, Billings Sen, 1:06.29. 6, Walker, Campbell, Billings Sen, 1:07.04.
Boys 300 hurdles: 1, Freitag, Cooper, Billings Wes, 43.61. 2, Stanton, Connor, Billings Wes, 45.48. 3, Fogelsong, Mitchell, Billings Wes, 45.68. 4, Gilman, Lake, Billings Wes, 49.21. 5, Cook, Brett, Billings Wes, 55.07. 6, Fleury, Ashton, Billings Wes, 55.99.
Girls 300 hurdles: 1, Chirrick, Taylee, Billings Wes, 45.43. 2, Rice, Ava, Billings Wes, 56.26. 3, McPherson, Isabel, Billings Sen, 56.72. 4, Morledge-Hampton, Abbie, Billings Sen, 57.76. 5, Kirschenmann, Addison, Billings Sen, 58.94.
Boys 800: 1, Straus, Jaxon, Billings Wes, 2:09.69. 2, Aberle, Dylan, Billings Wes, 2:30.58. 3, Hogan, TJ, Billings Wes, 2:45.61.
Girls 800: 1, Grossman, Kourtney, Billings Wes, 2:26.59. 2, Bentler, Eliza, Billings Sen, 2:32.73. 3, Gisler, Ty'Raela, Billings Sen, 2:44.03. 4, Ostermiller, Anna, Billings Sen, 2:44.93. 5, Welbes, Morgan, Billings Sen, 2:46.90. 6, Stewart, Jonni, Billings Sen, 3:03.03.
Boys 200: 1, Macy, Tanner, Billings Sen, 22.96. 2, Sheldon, Brady, Billings Wes, 23.53. 2, Konecny, Kale, Billings Wes, 23.53. 4, Conver, Caleb, Billings Wes, 23.62. 5, Beiergrohslein, Luke, Billings Wes, 23.76. 6, Petsch, Seth, Billings Wes, 23.80.
Girls 200: 1, Thompson, Abby, Billings Sen, 26.77. 2, Bloyder, Ela, Billings Wes, 27.21. 3, Baumann, Layla, Billings Wes, 27.61. 4, Hurd, Alayna, Billings Wes, 27.80. 5, Falls Down, Addie, Billings Sen, 28.15. 6, Olson, Annika, Billings Wes, 28.39.
Boys 3,200: 1, Straus, Jaxon, Billings Wes, 9:54.28. 2, Moler, Mason, Billings Wes, 9:55.49. 3, Abrams, Micah, Billings Wes, 10:17.95. 4, Horning, Noah, Billings Wes, 10:47.95. 5, Templet, Trey, Billings Wes, 10:50.97. 6, Bowman, Brennen, Billings Wes, 11:42.90.
Girls 3,200: 1, Lukasik, Hannah, Billings Wes, 12:08.62. 2, Chirrick, TJ, Billings Wes, 12:49.97. 3, Colebank, Isabella, Billings Wes, 12:57.51. 4, Wells, Kendal, Billings Wes, 13:46.63. 5, Shenk, Alison, Billings Wes, 14:23.61. 6, Combs, Sharon, Billings Wes, 14:44.27.
Boys 1,600 relay: 1, Billings West 'A' 3:32.92. 2, Billings Senior 'A' 3:42.01. 3, Billings West 'B' 3:47.47. 4, Billings West 'C' 3:48.12. 5, Billings West 'D' 4:00.62. 6, Billings West 'E' 4:31.78.
Girls 1,600 relay: 1, Billings West 'A' 4:16.40. 2, Billings West 'B' 5:09.07.
Girls pole vault: 1, Morledge-Hampton, Abbie, Billings Sen, J9-06. 2, Dvorak, Alexis, Billings Wes, J8-06. 3, Ingraham, Abigail, Billings Wes, J8-06. 4, Bloyder, Ela, Billings Wes, J8-00. 4, Meier, Sadie, Billings Wes, J8-00. 6, Patterson, Katelyn, Billings Sen, 7-06. 6, Noddings, Natalie, Billings Sen, 7-06.
Boys pole vault: Did not finish due to weather.
Boys long jump: 1, Walter, Tyler, Billings Wes, 19-01. 2, Miller, Jacob, Billings Sen, 18-09. 3, Pohle, Nathan, Billings Wes, 18-08.50. 4, Schacht, Chase, Billings Sen, 18-05. 5, Johns, McKalester, Billings Wes, 18-01. 6, Stodtmeister, Mason, Billings Wes, 17-08.
Girls high jump: 1, Noddings, Natalie, Billings Sen, J4-07. 2, Thompson, Kaylee, Billings Wes, J4-07. 3, Lowe, Virginia, Billings Sen, J4-07. 4, Varner, Mishayla, Billings Wes, J4-05. 4, Richert, Sierra, Billings Sen, J4-05. 6, Baird, McKenzie, Billings Wes, 4-03.
Girls long jump: 1, Coey, Hailey, Billings Wes, 18-08.50. 2, Frideres, Lauryn, Billings Wes, 15-09. 3, Varner, Mishayla, Billings Wes, 14-10. 4, Thompson, Kaylee, Billings Wes, 14-09. 5, Patterson, Katelyn, Billings Sen, 14-04. 6, Walsh, Kenzie, Billings Sen, 13-11.
Boys triple jump: 1, Egan, Trek, Billings Sen, 36-10. 2, Johnston, Keighton, Billings Wes, 33-09. 3, DeLeon, Landon, Billings Sen, 30-11.
Girls triple jump: 1, Frideres, Lauryn, Billings Wes, 33-08. 2, Porter, Sala, Billings Sen, 33-01. 3, Varner, Mishayla, Billings Wes, 30-01.
Boys discus: 1, Morton, Peyton, Billings Sen, 140-09. 2, Tucker, Jaxon, Billings Wes, 138-00. 3, Lee, Maxx, Billings Sen, 135-00. 4, RunsAbove, Cactus, Billings Sen, 127-00. 5, Simenson, Tyler, Billings Sen, 121-09. 6, Claunch, Isaiah, Billings Wes, 120-03.
Girls discus: 1, Jette, Piper, Billings Sen, 123-09. 2, Harmon, MaKenna, Billings Sen, 102-00. 3, Thompson, Abby, Billings Sen, 101-10. 4, Charlton, Sydni, Billings Sen, 96-05. 5, Macy, Rachel, Billings Sen, 88-06. 6, Wichman, Addison, Billings Sen, 84-05. 6, Karls, Trinity, Billings Sen, 84-05.
Boys javelin: 1, Claunch, Isaiah, Billings Wes, 166-11. 2, Harms, Peyton, Billings Sen, 143-00. 3, Dehler, Dirk, Billings Wes, 137-06. 4, Murray, Tyler, Billings Wes, 127-10. 5, Burke, Alex, Billings Wes, 121-02. 6, Koss, Ethan, Billings Sen, 117-09.
Girls javelin: 1, Keller, Alysa, Billings Wes, 134-11. 2, Macy, Rachel, Billings Sen, 110-06. 3, Lorash, Birkley, Billings Wes, 101-02. 4, Baumann, Layla, Billings Wes, 89-10. 5, Luft, Lexi, Billings Wes, 89-03. 6, Skarsten, Ariana, Billings Sen, 86-05.
Boys shot put: 1, Lee, Maxx, Billings Sen, 46-02. 2, Claunch, Isaiah, Billings Wes, 43-03. 3, Anderson, Jacob, Billings Wes, 43-00. 4, Tucker, Jaxon, Billings Wes, 42-04. 5, Cole, Cooper, Billings Sen, 41-08.50. 6, Morton, Peyton, Billings Sen, 40-09.50.
Girls shot put: 1, Harmon, MaKenna, Billings Sen, 35-08.50. 2, Jette, Piper, Billings Sen, 35-07.75. 3, Henry, Bria, Billings Wes, 30-10. 4, Karls, Trinity, Billings Sen, 28-11. 5, Jamieson, Torie, Billings Sen, 28-02.50. 6, Cochran, Kate, Billings Wes, 27-07.
Glendive Elks Invitational
Oakland Athletic Complex at Perham Field
Girls team scores: Williston 89, Plentywood 82, Scobey 58, Baker 40, Savage 37.2, Fairview 33.2, Dickinson Trinity 29, Mott/Regent-New England 23, Bowman County 22, Miles City 22, Circle 20, Grant County-Flasher 19, Glendive 17, Sidney 15.2, Culbertson 14, Lockwood 14, Billings Central 12, Glen Ullin/Hebron 12, Wolf Point 10, Killdeer 4.4, Richardton-Taylor 3, Beach 1, Hettinger-Scranton 1.
Boys team scores: Williston 151, Glendive 56.83, Dickinson Trinity 50, Plentywood 43, Billings Central 41, Bowman County 38, Miles City 37, Sidney 32.66, Grant County-Flasher 24, Scobey 13, Lustre Christian 12.33, Fairview 12, Lockwood 9.33, Baker 9, Killdeer 8.33, Beach 8, Wolf Point 8, Mott/Regent-New England 8, Richardton-Taylor 6, Savage 4, Ekalaka 2, Dupree 2, Bainville 1.5, Hettinger-Scranton 1.
Girls 100 meter hurdles: 1, Kaul, Annie, Plentywood, 15.82. 2, Willis, Mady, Scobey, 16.78. 3, Heid, Zoey, Grant County, 16.90. 4, Taylor, Teigan, Fairview, 17.23. 5, Gackle, Grace, Circle, 17.39. 6, Waterman, Camdyn, Custer Count, 17.61.
Boys 110 hurdles: 1, Wilson, Dawson, Dickinson Tr, 17.13. 2, Welch, Zachary, Custer Count, 17.13. 3, Chandler, Hudson, Plentywood, 17.29. 4, Jaggi, Isaac, Killdeer, 18.03. 5, Massey, Carson, Bowman Count, 18.19. 6, Bartz, Robert, Richardton-T, 18.25.
Girls 100: 1, Reuter, Brooke, Savage, 13.02. 2, Kealoha, Kaylea, Williston, 13.38. 3, Cunningham, Jamie, Glen Ullin/H, 13.47. 4, Toups, Jazmine, Dawson Count, 13.61. 5, Lutts, Ashlyn, Baker, 13.65. 6, Bergum, Autumn, Culbertson, 13.82.
Boys 100: 1, Williams, JD, Williston, 11.21. 2, Whicker, Jackson, Custer Count, 11.39. 3, Boyd, Kade, Billings Cen, 11.54. 4, Manuel, Martin, Fairview, 11.62. 5, Graves, Aden, Sidney, 11.75. 6, Tooke, Turner, Carter Count, 11.78.
Girls 1,600: 1, Lovgren, Eleni, Williston, 5:19.37. 2, Kaul, Annie, Plentywood, 5:29.60. 3, Watterud, Sierra, Williston, 5:31.14. 4, Kleinke, Ryleigh, Sidney, 5:33.32. 5, Green, Mya, Scobey, 5:35.49. 6, Zander, Dru, Williston, 5:38.94.
Boys 1,600: 1, Moe, Ethan, Williston, 4:22.92. 2, Askim, Ivan, Williston, 4:29.06. 3, Krenz, Fynn, Williston, 4:31.49. 4, Wanner, Austin, Bowman Count, 4:33.86. 5, Cofer, Jace, Dickinson Tr, 4:37.87. 6, Hansen, Eli, Dickinson Tr, 4:39.42.
Girls 400 relay: 1, Baker 'A' 52.37. 2, Williston 'A' 52.48. 3, Fairview 'A' 53.45. 4, Dawson County 'A' 53.77. 5, Scobey 'A' 53.88. 6, Billings Central Catholic 'A' 54.10.
Boys 400 relay: 1, Williston 'A' 44.31. 2, Billings Central Catholic 'A' 44.71. 3, Dickinson Trinity 'A' 44.75. 4, Sidney 'A' 45.77. 5, Bowman County 'A' 45.94. 6, Dawson County 'A' 46.04.
Girls 400: 1, Reuter, Brooke, Savage, 1:00.44. 2, Pavek, Helena, Dickinson Tr, 1:01.90. 3, Handran, Mia, Scobey, 1:02.88. 4, Sloan, Annaleis, Custer Count, 1:03.77. 5, Sampsen, Audrey, Plentywood, 1:04.08. 6, Jordan, Dani, Lockwood, 1:04.12.
Boys 400: 1, Oven, Clay, Billings Cen, 51.79. 2, St. Romain, Isiah, Williston, 51.86. 3, Manhart, Chance, Beach, 52.05. 4, Shobe, Luke, Dickinson Tr, 52.92. 5, Cline, Riley, Custer Count, 53.14. 6, Pederson, Jessup, Dupree, 54.18.
Girls 300 hurdles: 1, Kaul, Annie, Plentywood, 48.23. 2, Gackle, Grace, Circle, 49.71. 3, Willis, Mady, Scobey, 49.93. 4, Heid, Zoey, Grant County, 50.05. 5, Taylor, Teigan, Fairview, 50.41. 6, Gonsioroski, Hope, Baker, 50.74.
Boys 300 hurdles: 1, Jones, Cutter, Williston, 42.80. 2, Massey, Carson, Bowman Count, 43.18. 3, Harrington, Cody, Dawson Count, 45.06. 4, Bartz, Robert, Richardton-T, 45.10. 5, Buckley, Parker, Dawson Count, 45.50. 6, Isaacs, Jesse, Custer Count, 46.00.
Girls 800: 1, Olsonawski, Sophie, Mott/Regent-, 2:32.06. 2, Handran, Mia, Scobey, 2:35.04. 3, Jordan, Dani, Lockwood, 2:35.26. 4, Watterud, Sierra, Williston, 2:35.62. 5, Zander, Dru, Williston, 2:35.69. 6, Early, Alyson, Billings Cen, 2:38.38.
Boys 800: 1, Moe, Ethan, Williston, 1:59.94. 2, Gunther, Gage, Custer Count, 2:05.99. 3, Jagodzinski, Samuel, Billings Cen, 2:06.46. 4, Bailey, Hunter, Baker, 2:07.53. 5, Cofer, Jace, Dickinson Tr, 2:07.71. 6, Hansen, Eli, Dickinson Tr, 2:08.96.
Girls 200: 1, Reuter, Brooke, Savage, 26.94. 2, Kealoha, Kaylea, Williston, 27.79. 3, Cunningham, Jamie, Glen Ullin/H, 28.02. 4, Toups, Jazmine, Dawson Count, 28.12. 5, Lutts, Ashlyn, Baker, 28.18. 6, Sampsen, Audrey, Plentywood, 28.69.
Boys 200: 1, Williams, JD, Williston, 22.76. 2, St. Romain, Isiah, Williston, 22.78. 3, Kudrna, Izaak, Dickinson Tr, 23.06. 4, Boyd, Kade, Billings Cen, 23.15. 5, Powell, Brady, Williston, 23.34. 6, Jones, Cutter, Williston, 23.63.
Girls 3,200: 1, Lovgren, Eleni, Williston, 11:31.51. 2, Kleinke, Ryleigh, Sidney, 12:08.57. 3, Green, Mya, Scobey, 12:11.44. 4, Moss, Cambree, Williston, 12:38.91. 5, Erie, Jada, Dickinson Tr, 12:41.88. 6, Hardersen, Abby, Killdeer, 12:43.70.
Boys 3,200: 1, Askim, Ivan, Williston, 9:42.51. 2, Krenz, Fynn, Williston, 9:51.38. 3, Hansen, Caleb, Dickinson Tr, 9:58.83. 4, Summers, Peyton, Wolf Point, 10:10.68. 5, Blount, Ethan, Wolf Point, 10:12.72. 6, Sarsland, Caleb, Bowman Count, 10:13.35.
Girls 1,600 relay: 1, Scobey 'A' 4:21.87. 2, Williston 'A' 4:22.91. 3, Baker 'A' 4:24.18. 4, Dickinson Trinity 'A' 4:26.53. 5, Fairview 'A' 4:30.81. 6, Williston 'B' 4:32.91.
Boys 1,600 relay: 1, Williston 'A' 3:30.48. 2, Dickinson Trinity 'A' 3:35.96. 3, Custer County 'A' 3:36.92. 4, Billings Central Catholic 'A' 3:38.08. 5, Dawson County 'A' 3:45.90. 6, Beach 'A' 3:47.19.
Girls long jump: 1, Sloan, Annaleis, Custer Count, 16-08.50. 2, Gackle, Grace, Circle, 16-02. 3, Tommerup, Mallory, Plentywood, 16-01.50. 4, Gonsioroski, Hope, Baker, 16-00. 5, Reuter, Brooke, Savage, 15-11.50. 6, Gerbig, Landyn, Bowman Count, 15-10.
Boys long jump: 1, Brusven, Cameron, Plentywood, 21-10.50. 2, Williams, JD, Williston, 21-06.75. 3, St. Romain, Isiah, Williston, 21-00.25. 4, Heimer, Clay, Bowman Count, 20-05.50. 5, Basta, Riley, Dawson Count, 20-01.75. 6, Entz, Jerome, Sidney, 19-09.75.
Girls triple jump: 1, Tommerup, Mallory, Plentywood, 34-09. 2, Ploeger, Anika, Baker, 34-06.50. 3, Wahl, Kendall, Billings Cen, 34-00. 4, Reuter, Brooke, Savage, 33-00.25. 5, Peila, Samantha, Custer Count, 32-09.50. 6, Nasset, Anna, Mott/Regent-, 32-05.75.
Boys triple jump: 1, Basta, Riley, Dawson Count, 41-01.50. 2, Ewing, Braden, Lustre Chris, 40-10.50. 3, Smith, Jayden, Williston, 40-05.25. 4, Smith, Kohbe, Dawson Count, 40-04.75. 5, Hofer, Jey, Lockwood, 40-04.50. 6, Entz, Jerome, Sidney, 40-02.25.
Girls javelin throw: 1, MacDonald, Katelyn, Wolf Point, 116-01. 2, Taylor, Carrie, Scobey, 112-10. 3, Wells, Daci, Grant County, 111-10. 4, Shumaker, Emily, Baker, 108-00. 5, Schatz, Anna, Grant County, 107-02. 6, Rafferty, Madison, Mott/Regent-, 105-07.
Boys javelin throw: 1, Brusven, Cameron, Plentywood, 197-06. 2, Kaufman, Nathan, Mott/Regent-, 163-03. 3, Alvarez, Romeo, Williston, J160-03. 4, Entz, Jerome, Sidney, J160-03. 5, Balkenbush, Adam, Billings Cen, 153-03. 6, Knows His Gun, Jaren, Lockwood, 146-05.
Girls discus throw: 1, Hoff, Alison, Bowman Count, 111-09. 2, Brensdal, Emma, Plentywood, 111-02.50. 3, Erickson, Keziah, Mott/Regent-, 105-01.50. 4, Schneider, Katherine, Dickinson Tr, 97-01. 5, Wall, Christianna, Sidney, 95-08. 6, Kucera, Lainey, Killdeer, 94-05.
Boys discus throw: 1, Rasmussen, Hunter, Bowman Count, 144-04. 2, Sharbono, Hunter, Fairview, 141-08. 3, Ottmar, Wyatt, Grant County, 137-11. 4, Hofer, Cooper, Savage, 136-11. 5, Lesh, Garrett, Baker, 130-11. 6, Jepson, Ethan, Killdeer, 129-05.
Girls shot put: 1, Brensdal, Emma, Plentywood, 37-06.50. 2, Hoff, Alison, Bowman Count, 36-01.50. 3, Hopes, Scout, Fairview, 34-11.50. 4, Dallas, Zoe, Williston, 34-01.50. 5, Gebhardt, Eastyn, Richardton-T, 33-07. 6, Erickson, Keziah, Mott/Regent-, 32-03.50.
Boys shot put: 1, Rivinius, Kayedenn, Grant County, 50-08. 2, Ottmar, Wyatt, Grant County, 46-01.50. 3, Waters, Chase, Sidney, 45-05.50. 4, Eaton, Max, Dawson Count, 45-03.50. 5, Rasmussen, Hunter, Bowman Count, 45-03. 6, Hansen, Tyler, Killdeer, 45-02.
Girls Pole vault: 1, Taylor, Teigan, Fairview, 10-00. 2, Barbarick, Kaitlyn, Williston, J9-00. 3, Clifton, Anna, Dickinson Tr, J9-00. 4, Kaul, Annie, Plentywood, 8-06. 5, Frank, Megan, Dawson Count, J8-00. 6, Schock, Maggie, Dawson Count, J8-00.
Boys pole vault: 1, Storlie, Cole, Dawson Count, 14-09. 2, Braut, J.P., Scobey, 13-00. 3, Chandler, Mason, Plentywood, J12-06. 4, Graves, Aden, Sidney, J12-06. 5, Stevens, Daniel, Sidney, 12-00. 6, Southland, Devon, Scobey, 11-06.
Girls high jump: 1, Sampsen, Audrey, Plentywood, 5-00. 2, Casterline, Delanee, Lockwood, 4-10. 2, Hauge, Makena, Culbertson, J4-10. 2, Granbois, Megan, Culbertson, J4-10. 4, Kessel, Olivia, Dickinson Tr, J4-10. 5, Peila, Samantha, Custer Count, J4-10. 6, Nohava, Avrie, Bowman Count, J4-10.
Boys high jump: 1, Overby, Nate, Plentywood, 6-02. 2, Buckley, Layton, Dawson Count, 5-10. 3, Lenihan, Elijah, Lustre Chris, J5-08. 3, Casterline, Tyce, Lockwood, J5-08. 3, Larson, Aren, Sidney, J5-08. 6, Buckley, Parker, Dawson Count, J5-08. 6, Butikofer, Charles, Bainville, J5-08.
