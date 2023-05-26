State A and C track and field meet
at the Laurel Sports Complex
Through Friday
Class A boys team scores: Corvallis 21, Dillon 14, Lockwood 14, Billings Central 12, Hamilton 12, Glendive 12, Frenchtown 10, Livingston 9, Polson 8, Libby 7.5, Sidney 6, Hardin 6, Laurel 6, Butte Central 5.5, Stevensville 4, Havre 4, Columbia Falls 3, Whitefish 1.
Class C boys team scores: Manhattan Christian 46, Belt 21, Melstone 16, Drummond 10, Saco 10, Simms 10, Culbertson 10, Chinook 10, Ennis 10, Cascade 8, Broadus 8, Scobey 7, Big Sandy 6, Superior 6, Seeley-Swan 6, Turner 6, Charlo 5, Nashua 4, Lustre Christian 4, Winnett-Grass Range 4, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 4, Hobson-Moore 2, Lincoln 1, Fairview 1, Willow Creek 1, Lima 1.
Class A girls team scores: Hamilton 24, Whitefish 21, Dillon 20, Laurel 19, Hardin 18, Frenchtown 18, Corvallis 15, Stevensville 15, Glendive 12, Columbia Falls 11, Lewistown 10, Butte Central 10, Havre 8, Libby 8, Sidney 4, Billings Central 4.
Class C girls team scores: Plentywood 36, Manhattan Christian 22, Roberts 20, Seeley-Swan 18, Scobey 17, Whitewater 12, Hinsdale 8, Savage 8, Fairview 6, Noxon 6, Harrison 6, Valley Christian 4, Darby 4, Highwood 4, Great Falls Central 4, Saco 2, Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 2, Charlo 2, Sunburst 2, Chinook 1, Philipsburg 1, Sheridan .5, Superior .5.
Girls Class A
400: 1, Lewis, Olivia, Corvallis, 56.30. 2, Zetooney, Brooke, Whitefish, 57.06. 3, Sempf, Ally, Columbia Falls, 58.44. 4, Hutchison, Claire, Stevensville, 59.59. 5, Wilmot, Rachael, Whitefish, 59.87. 6, Aby, Alyse, Laurel, 1:00.27.
1,600: 1, Brightwings-Pease, Karis, Hardin, 5:13.64. 2, Aragon, Mariah, Hardin, 5:16.40. 3, Ingelfinger, Maeve, Whitefish, 5:16.76. 4, Erickson, Siri, Columbia Falls, 5:19.37. 5, Davidson, Laurie, Corvallis, 5:19.73. 6, Auch, Amara, Corvallis, 5:21.40.
High Jump: 1, Hutchison, Claire, Stevensville, 5-04. 2, Boltz, Rylee, Libby, 5-03. 3, Morast, Zoey, Beaverhead County, 5-00. 4, Anderson, Quincee, Beaverhead County, 5-00. 5, Jarvis, Kyanna, Havre, 5-00. 6, Ells, Hailey, Whitefish, 4-10.
Pole Vault: 1, Lawerence, Chesnee, Hamilton, 11-06. 2, Ham, Charlie, Frenchtown, 11-00. 3, Korst, Aubrey, Hamilton, 10-06. 4, Kindopp, Morgan, Sidney, 10-06. 5, Frank, Megan, Dawson County, 10-06. 6, Bullemer, Soli, Columbia Falls, 10-00.
Long Jump: 1, Armstrong, Rylee, Fergus, 18-00, w:-0.7. 2, Petersen, Sydney, Beaverhead County, 16-11.25, w:-3.4. 3, May, Macee, Havre, 16-10.75, w:-0.3. 4, Wahl, Kendall, Billings Central Catholic, 16-07, w:-1.4. 5, Konen, Kylie, Beaverhead County, 16-02.25, w:2.0. 6, Huls, Jillian, Corvallis, 16-01.50, w:-1.3.
Shot Put: 1, Smith, Sadie, Frenchtown, 43-11. 2, Hillis, Maggie, Laurel, 40-06. 3, Nagle, Codi, Dawson County, 36-08.75. 4, Zetooney, Brooke, Whitefish, 36-07. 5, Winkler, Mya, Hamilton, 36-06. 6, Buhler, Meredith, Corvallis, 35-06.
Javelin: 1, Moodry, Ella, Butte Central Catholic, 133-08. 2, Fike, Daeja, Laurel, 131-01. 3, Winkler, Mya, Hamilton, 124-01. 4, Nagle, Codi, Dawson County, 116-08. 5, Linday, Brianna, Laurel, 115-02. 6, Gard, Scarlett, Stevensville, 114-06.
Girls Class C
Pole vault: 1. 12 Annie Kaul 11-06.00PR Plentywood; 2. 12 Alexis DeVries 10-00.00 Manhattan Christian; 3. 10 Kambre Kloker 9-06.00 Fairview; 4. 11 Taevyn Beaudin 9-00.00 Valley Christian 5. 12 Tori Venema 9-00.00 Manhattan Christian; 6. 12 Kassidy McCoy 8-06.00 Sheridan; 6. 12 Isabella Pereira 8-06.00 Superior.
400: 1, Chirrick, Taylee, Roberts, 56.69*. 2, VanDyken, Jadyn, Manhattan Christian, 56.84. 3, Reuter, Brooke, Savage, 58.83. 4, Aron, Ellie, Highwood, 1:00.10. 5, Brown, Josie, Saco, 1:00.31. 6, Handran, Mia, Scobey, 1:00.73.
800: 1, Chirrick, Taylee, Roberts, 2:12.97*. 2, Handran, Mia, Scobey, 2:17.57. 3, Brown, Emily, Noxon, 2:18.29. 4, LaBrie, Shelbi, Whitewater, 2:19.63. 5, Fenley, Samantha, Harlowton/Ryegate/Judith Gap, 2:21.02. 6, Cote, Aida, Charlo, 2:24.78.
3,200: 1, Kaul, Annie, Plentywood, 11:28.91. 2, LaBrie, Shelbi, Whitewater, 11:30.60. 3, Green, Mya, Scobey, 11:49.31. 4, Adair, Lily, Darby, 11:50.77. 5, Nau, Nikki, North Toole County(Sunburst), 12:00.57. 6, Terry, Anna, Chinook, 12:04.46.
Long Jump: 1, Maughan, Emily, Seeley-Swan, 17-05.25, w:NWI. 2, McColly, BaiLee, Hinsdale, 16-08.75, w:+0.0. 3, Tommerup, Mallory, Plentywood, 16-08.50, w:NWI. 4, VanDyken, Jadyn, Manhattan Christian, 16-06, w:NWI. 5, Reuter, Brooke, Savage, 16-06, w:NWI. 6, Piar, Montannah, Granite, 16-04.75, w:-1.5.
Discus: 1, Brensdal, Emma, Plentywood, 133-04. 2, Boyd, Lillian, Seeley-Swan, 120-03. 3, Cima, Lauren, Harrison, 116-10. 4, Baker, Audrey, Great Falls Central Catholic, 112-09. 5, Aanstad, Kaytie, Scobey, 107-07. 6, Cote, Aida, Charlo, 104-10.
Boys Class A
400: 1, Smith, Kohbe, Dawson County, 49.34. 2, Graham, Treyton, Beaverhead County, 49.73. 3, Garrison, Gavin, Beaverhead County, 50.20. 4, Criddle, Derek, Corvallis, 50.50. 5, Taylor, Eli, Hamilton, 50.75. 6, Boswell, Gideon, Corvallis, 50.78.
1,600: 1, Piseno, Greyson, Billings Central Catholic, 4:26.29. 2, Schretenthaler, Finn, Park, 4:26.82. 3, Bird, Ben, Hardin, 4:27.16. 4, Tomac, Caleb, Havre, 4:28.52. 5, Silha, Jaden, Dawson County, 4:28.85. 6, Serafin, Charlie, Park, 4:30.76.
High Jump: 1, Means, Weston, Lockwood, 6-04. 2, Criddle, Derek, Corvallis, 6-02. 3, Larson, Aren, Sidney, 6-02. 4, Casterline, Tyce, Lockwood, 6-02. 5, Andersen, Tristan, Libby, 6-00. 5, Holter, Kyle, Butte Central Catholic, 6-00.
Long Jump: 1, White, Carter, Frenchtown, 22-05.50, w:-1.1. 2, Skillicorn, Drifter, Polson, 21-08.75, w:-1.1. 3, Beard, Dayrion, Laurel, 20-10.50, w:-0.2. 4, Holter, Kyle, Butte Central Catholic, 20-09.50, w:-1.4. 5, Duval, Jace, Columbia Falls, 20-05.75, w:-3.2. 6, Krack, Carson, Whitefish, 20-05.50, w:-3.2.
Shot Put: 1, Burrows, Andrew, Hamilton, 55-00. 2, Miles, Wyatt, Corvallis, 53-07.75. 3, Stevenson, Cy, Libby, 52-04. 4, Gum, Hunter, Stevensville, 51-00. 5, Hughes, Logan, Billings Central Catholic, 50-04.75. 6, Voermans, Lane, Columbia Falls, 48-08.75.
Boys Class C
400: 1, Kramer, Cole, Ennis, 51.16. 2, Amunrud, Seth, Manhattan Christian, 51.33. 3, Shepard, JD, Belt, 51.68. 4, Hambira, Jasiah, Lustre Christian, 51.81. 5, Hubner, Shaphan, Manhattan Christian, 51.95. 6, Adams, Nathan, Manhattan Christian, 52.07.
800: 1, Hubner, Shaphan, Manhattan Christian, 1:58.15. 2, Arthun, Oren, Manhattan Christian, 1:58.88. 3, Doyle, Ryan, Turner, 1:59.70. 4, Parke, Scott, Drummond, 1:59.79. 5, Jassen, Clayton, Belt, 2:02.21. 6, Hollow, Hayden, Charlo, 2:02.66.
3,200: 1, Arthun, Oren, Manhattan Christian, 9:44.51. 2, Oylear, Thomas, Powder River Co, 9:46.80. 3, Parke, Scott, Drummond, 10:09.27. 4, Smith, Hayden, Charlo, 10:19.25. 5, Cox, David, Hobson-Moore, 10:22.56. 6, Jassen, Clayton, Belt, 10:23.19.
Pole Vault: 1, Downing, Blaine, Saco, 13-06. 2, Adams, Nathan, Manhattan Christian, 13-00. 2, Leischner, Ty, Scobey, 13-00. 4, Kovalsky, Lucas, Superior, 13-00. 5, Milender, Decker, Superior, 12-06. 6, Riddle, Kayden, Lincoln, 11-06.
Long Jump: 1, Fetter, Brenden, Chinook, 21-10, w:0.2. 2, Sekuterski, Caiden, Cascade, 21-07, w:-0.9. 3, Grebe, Bryce, Melstone, 21-03.75, w:-1.8. 4, Pugh, Xander, Nashua, 20-07, w:-0.7. 5, Mattson, Braden, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 20-06.75, w:+0.0. 6, Smith, Campbell, Willow Creek, 20-01.50, w:+0.0.
Discus: 1, Grebe, Bryce, Melstone, 172-04. 2, Black, Memphis, Belt, 150-07. 3, Kovatch, Klayton, Seeley-Swan, 149-06. 4, Waldner, Lane, Belt, 149-06. 5, Bengochea, Justice, Culbertson, 143-06. 6, Sharbono, Hunter, Fairview, 142-09.
Javelin: 1, Hinderager, Josey, Simms, 167-03. 2, Nickoloff, Kobe, Culbertson, 163-11. 3, Taylor, Cooper, Big Sandy, 163-04. 4, Dunkel, Jace, Winnett-Grass Range, 159-11. 5, Mattson, Braden, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 155-03. 6, Lessley, Garet, Lima, 154-05.