MISSOULA — Owen Hoag is going from a Blackhawk to a Black Knight.

The record-breaking and state-champion sprinter from Seeley-Swan will be continuing his days competing in track at the United States Military Academy. He received his appointment to West Point just a couple weeks before he began what’s been another successful high school track season.

“I was pretty ecstatic,” Hoag said at the MCPS Invite on Saturday at Missoula County Stadium. “I had put in so much work to get it done. It had finally paid off. There was a long time where I was wondering if what I was doing was worth it. It finally felt like it was totally worth it.”

Hoag’s hard work was again on display at the invitational as he broke more records after healing up from a foot injury. He set the school record in the 100-meter dash earlier this season at 11.20 seconds and reset that at 11.09 on Saturday.

He had set the school’s 200-meter dash record last year and has lowered it multiple times, including dropping it to 22.11 seconds on Saturday, which is the top time in the state in any classification this spring. He’s currently second in the 400 with a 50.10, trailing Hunter Shelmerdine’s 49.82 set in 2019.

Hoag believes the lessons he’s learned in sports will serve him well at West Point, both on and off the track.

“Dedication and commitment for sure,” he said. “Just realizing that sometimes a task sucks but it’s worth every second when you see the final result.”

Hoag will have one more state championship meet to compete in before heading to West Point. He’s won the State C title in the 400 dash each of the past two seasons and finished first in the 200 last year after placing sixth the season before.

He was also second in the 100 dash last year and currently leads Class C and ranks third in the state overall in that event. He’s also run the final leg on 4x400 relay teams that have placed first and sixth.

Hoag will be leaving on June 24 to report to basic training, less than a month after the state championships take place May 26-27 in Laurel.

“I’m excited,” he said. “Out of my family, I’m going to be the first Division I athlete. I’m really excited about that. Coming from a small town, it’s going to be super different for me.

“They have a big track team, different facilities. At my high school we don’t have a track like that to practice on. That’ll be interesting to have those facilities and that access. It’ll be a lot of fun.”

Hoag was one of 21 Montanans nominated for the military academies by Montana Sen. Jon Tester in December. He received his appointment in late February to West Point, the academy he had hoped to attend and the academy that also wanted him to run track.

In addition to being a track standout, Hoag was a captain of the football team. Outside of sports, he’s been a student trustee for the Missoula County Public Schools Board, a junior member of Seeley-Swan Search and Rescue, and has attended Boys State.

“Montanans have a proud history of serving in our armed services, and it’s an honor to help our state’s best and brightest continue that legacy by attending our military service academies,” Tester said in a statement. “Owen’s outstanding commitment to serving our country is exactly the kind of leader we need in the military, and I look forward to seeing him continue to make our state proud.”

Hoag is required to join the active duty armed forces for five years followed by three years in reserve after graduating from the academy. He’ll decide during that time whether he wants to make it a career in the military.

He had been interested in the military going back to grade school and credits his mother for suggesting he look into the academies early in high school. He’ll be the first member of his family to attend one of the academies to become an officer, he noted.

“Going to the academies is a huge commitment,” he said. “I think following through with that commitment is going to be very gratifying for me. I think that’s going to be a big deal.”