CORVALLIS — Walker McDonald wasn't too distraught after taking second place in his first track and field event of the season Saturday morning.
The Seeley-Swan senior exchanged some kind words with the winner, Hamilton sophomore Andrew Burrows, as they complimented each other’s abilities. A couple hours later, it was McDonald who emerged with a victory in the discus at the Blue Devil Invitational, which brought together 737 athletes from Class A, B and C teams.
McDonald entered this season aiming to repeat as the State C champion in the shot put and discus before he goes on to compete for the Montana Grizzlies track and field team. He’s also looking to knock down some more records after he broke school records in those events that had stood since the early 1990s last spring.
“I just want to win as much as I possibly can and break some records,” he said. “Maybe the State C records, but we’ll see. I’m not quite sure how close I am, but that’s my next goal.”
McDonald started the season on a strong note. His toss of 161 feet to win the discus by 19 feet was about 21 feet better than his season opener last year and over four feet better than his state-winning throw. His shot put of 48 feet, 6.5 inches was 2 feet, 7.5 inches better than his beginning distance last season. Both of those marks qualified him for state already.
McDonald attributes his improvements in part to the work he puts in with throws coach Kal Kovatch. His distances took off last season when they switched up his throws from a rotational approach that includes spinning to a gliding approach that’s more straightforward.
McDonald also saw a benefit to going to Iron Wood Thrower Development Camp in Coeur d’Alene over the summer. The coaches there broke down his approach and built it back up, although he’s not diverging the secrets he learned anytime soon.
Above all that, Kovatch points to McDonald’s mental growth being paramount to his success.
“His maturity level and how he handles competition is ten-fold better compared to his freshman year,” he said. “It’s turned him into a competitor. You can be all the athlete you want, but if you can’t mentally compete, it doesn’t do anything. That’s been a huge thing for him to learn how to do that.”
McDonald is going to need that mental fortitude more than ever this season. As he gets up there with his distances, the increases his sees in each new personal record he sets may be smaller and smaller and may require even more work to achieve those miniscule increments.
He’s not afraid of a challenge and feels he’s already made a leap in his mental abilities since his freshman season. His willingness to buy into coaching, like the technical details of footwork, has already helped him because he’s not the tallest, biggest or most muscular of the competitors in either event, although he's a three-sport athlete who also plays football and basketball.
“My mindset is the same as last year, just keep grinding out the season and working hard,” he said. “That’s definitely changed since my freshman year. Freshman year was more relaxed and less serious for me. I saw my potential towards the end of my freshman year, so I decided to take it more serious.”
In terms of mentality, Kovatch is all about setting attainable goals. He thinks it’s possible for McDonald to hit 58 feet in the shot put and 180 feet in the discus by the state meet. McDonald’s personal records in those events are 52-08.25 and 164-10.
The Class C record in the shot put is 56-07.50, while the all-class record is 68-05. For discus, the Class C record is 172-07, and the all-class record is 193-07.
There’s reason for optimism beyond McDonald’s physical and mental abilities. This is his first time competing in two consecutive high school seasons after his sophomore year was canned by the pandemic. The early spring weather this year has allowed athletes to put in more outdoor practice time. Both of those could lead to better marks at the end of the season.
“I think today is a good start for the season because I don’t want to peak until state,” he said. “I’m going to keep trying to get better from here on out and keep increasing my distance every meet.”
Hamilton boys take 1st
Hamilton started its State A title defense by winning the invitational with 121.5 points, well ahead of second-place Frenchtown’s 92 points and third-place Dillon’s 79.83 points.
The Broncs were led by senior Lane Cole, a Griz signee who won the 1600 run and ran the second leg of the winning 4x400 relay along with Ephram Apedaile, Eli Taylor and Colter Purcell. Senior Andrew Carmody won the pole vault, and Burrows won the shot put.
Dillon senior Treyton Anderson, a BYU signee, was the lone winner of three events. He took first in the 100 dash, the 300 hurdles and ran the third leg of the winning 4x100 relay along with Cooper Anderson, Kale Konen and Kee Christiansen. He won the 300 hurdles at state last year,
Butte Central junior Kyle Holter won the high jump and the long jump.
Loyola senior Ridger Palma took first in the 200 dash, which he also won at state last year. Seeley-Swan junior Owen Hoag won the 400 dash, which he took first in at state last year. Stevensville junior Kellan Beller won the javelin after taking the state title last year.
Four others won one event: Seeley-Swan senior Chaise Haines (110 hurdles), Dillon junior Ben Steadman (800 run), Corvallis senior Brinson Wyche (3200 run) and Dillon senior Holter Santos (triple jump).
Dillon girls take 1st
The top three teams distanced themselves from the rest of the field, and Dillon scored 101 points to tough out a nine-point win over host team Corvallis, which put up 92 points, while third-place Hamilton tallied 80.33 points.
Stevensville junior Claire Hutchison was the lone winner of three events. She took first in the 100 dash, 200 dash and high jump.
Dillon junior Zoey Morast won the triple jump and was on the winning 4x100 relay with the team of Lauryn Peterson, Sydney Petersen and Jordyn Walker.
Butte Central senior Rileigh McGree, a Griz signee, won the 100 hurdles, which she was a state champion in last year. Seeley-Swan senior Sariah Maughan placed first in the 400 dash, which she won at state last year.
Others who won one event were Corvallis senior Madison Lewis (shot put), Corvallis junior Olivia Buoy (800 run), Corvallis sophomore Laurie Davidson (1600 run), Hamilton sophomore Ryanne Child (3200 run), Hamilton sophomore Mya Winkler (javelin), Seeley-Swan junior Emily Maughan (long jump), Frenchtown senior Kayla Botkin (discus), Frenchtown junior Charlie Ham (pole vault), Drummond junior Gracie Yakos (300 hurdles).
Hamilton won the 4x400 relay with the team of Lily Apendaile, McKinnley Murray, Chaeley Lawrence and Madi Nelson.
