Three-time Class C discus champion Klaire Kovatch was named the Montana Gatorade girls track and field athlete of the year Friday.
Kovatch capped her high school career in May with her third consecutive discus title and another team title. She also ran legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays and took second place in the shot put.
She threw a personal best 159 feet, 3 inches in the discus in April and ranked 21st out of all high school throwers in the country this season.
"My kids competed against Klaire several times this year, and not only was she an exceptional athlete, she always exhibited exemplary sportsmanship. Klaire is arguably the best thrower ever in Montana," Sheridan coach Shawn Ragnerus is quoted as saying in the release.
Kovatch held a 4.0 GPA and was Seeley-Swan's valedictorian in addition to president of the student council and a two-year student trustee for the Missoula County Public School Board. She volunteered as a youth ski coach and basketball referee.
Kovatch committed to competing for Colorado State track and field in November 2020 where she will enroll this fall.
She is a finalist for the Gatorade National player of the award, which will be announced later this month. She also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of their choosing and can submit a 30-second video about why that organization should receive one of 12 $10,000 grants.
