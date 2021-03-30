BUTTE — After a year without a season, Class C track and field is both wide open and somewhat mysterious.
“It's very rare that you have more than four or five kids from any schools qualify for state,” explained Panthers coach Shawn Regnerus. “And so, if you have one or two exceptional kids, it makes a huge difference at the state meet. Even in the divisionals, two or three really good individuals can totally sway a team. And so again, that's why I'm saying it's so wide open this year is because we just don't know who's coming out, who's going to be competitive. We've lost basically two years of seniors. And so the kids that are going to be really competitive this year, the last time we had a season, they were sophomores and freshmen.”
In other words, because of the gaudy number of schools in Class C, winning a trophy at the state meet is a viable goal for almost any school and Sheridan is no exception.
“One or two really good athletes can carry the team,” Regnerus said. “And so it's really hard to say a year from year, who's going to be good and who's not. It just depends on the individual kids they're bringing in. That's the thing with Class C track is you literally can win state with two athletes.”
Sheridan returns, Hartson Van Houten, a senior pole vaulter who qualified for state as a sophomore. The Panthers will also lean on junior throwers Faith Larson and Caitlyn Galiger, who nearly qualified for state as freshmen.
“None of the kids practiced anything last year. So it's been a full year, since he's touched a pole vault,” Regnerus said. “My girls haven't picked up a shot or a discus in two years. But we're back. We're in school right now, so they can practice. They'll have hopefully have a pretty close to normal season.”
In addition to familiar names that made a splash two years ago, there’s a chance some student-athletes will take people by surprise. Maybe it’s a senior who has put on some muscle since their sophomore year, or maybe it’s a sophomore who wasn’t even on a high school team during the last track and field season.
Something that also bodes well for Regnerus’ Panthers is the fact that track and field starts in the spring. Many of his athletes have two seasons of sports under their belts this school year.
“The goal this year is to get to as many meets as we can and just to get the kids competing again, to get them back in shape,” Regnerus said. “And you know, again with Class C's, since so many of the athletes are three-sport athletes, they're coming to me in pretty good shape already. So now we just need to tweak them for track.”
Regnerus is entering his eighth season as track and field coach at Sheridan and his 10th year affiliated with the school. He grew up in Bozeman, and ran competitively in both high school and college. After receiving his undergraduate degree at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, he returned home and became an assistant cross-country coach at Bozeman High before making his way to Sheridan.
Regnerus is cautiously optimistic. While acknowledging the possibility that there will be quite a bit of rust at first, the possibility of having multiple athletes eyeing a state title is very real. The only thing that is known is that there is quite a bit we won’t know until we find out.
“So it's going to be a slow start to the season,” he said. “And then, I have no idea how or where other schools are at, either. It's going to be a pretty wide open season, that way. It's going to be really hard to predict who's going to do well, how our kids are going to do, how the other kids are going to do.”
