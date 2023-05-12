MISSOULA — Rob La Brie figured he might have something special on his hands way back in March.

That's when his Class C Valley Christian boys track and field team took first at the Dave Tripp Memorial meet in Polson, beating 13 other schools. Not bad for a program that for many years averaged about five athletes each season.

"It was like, 'Hey, we even beat a few Class B schools like Thompson Falls,'" said La Brie, who is in his first season as head coach. "I think for the boys all of a sudden they thought: You know what? We're a brotherhood and let's see where we can go with this. There's been constant team success since then."

This weekend at Missoula County Stadium, the Eagles are shooting for the first boys district team title in the 44-year history of their school. Led by a spirited group that includes Nathan Tuinstra, Elijah Fisher, Brayden McCoy and Cooper and Sawyer Partain, they have reason to believe they'll raise a trophy late Saturday afternoon.

"The group as a whole has really bought in to the philosophy of treating track as a team sport," said La Brie, a University of Montana grad. "It's like, 'How can I score points for my team? I'm not just going to do this for my own personal glory. I'm doing it for my team, too.'"

Le Brie credits his predecessor, Mike Tuinstra, with setting the foundation for this year's success. The current coach also has something to do with a surge in team members to 23.

"The only thing you could say that I did is I went out to the football team and said, 'Hey, you guys gotta come out for track, it's going to benefit your football,'" said La Brie, who also coaches freshman football at Missoula Big Sky and junior high basketball for Valley Christian. "We did have most of the football team come out for track this year."

The Class 13C/14C/6B District meet starts on Friday in Zootown. It's a good bet the Eagles will fare well in 13C behind Tuinstra in the hurdles, high jump and long jump, McCoy in the sprints, Fisher in the long jump and a combination of those three with other battle-tested competitors in the relays.

Le Brie made the relays a priority early in the season and it helped promote team chemistry and awareness.

"When they started to win, you had everybody else want to start really contributing to the concept of team," he noted.

If all goes well for the Eagles this weekend, they'll shoot for more team success in divisionals next weekend. Then in two weeks, the team will take aim at a breakthrough at state in Laurel.

"If they all stay together, they're capable of a top-5 finish," La Brie said. "Top-3 will be really hard because you're going to have Manhattan Christian and Belt battle for 1 and 2 and we would need to beat Chinook, who is also real strong."

Eagles notes: The Valley Christian girls are also enjoying a resurgence of sorts. Led by dominant junior pole vaulter/hurdler/long jumper Taevyn Beaudin, the team is shooting for its first top-3 district team finish in 25 years.