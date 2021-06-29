The late sportscaster Howard Cosell used to call New England quarterback Steve Grogan, at 6-foot-4 and 205-pounds, “The Angular One.”
The moniker could also apply to Townsend standout Gavin Vandenacre, in a complimentary way.
Vandenacre recently became the first Broadwater High athlete since Kameron Rauser to garner three all-state citations in the same school-year. The lanky and versatile 6-3, 175-pound junior, made all-state in football, basketball and track & field this past year.
On the gridiron as a wide receiver, after achieving a unique all-state selection as a sophomore, he broke three school season records with the District 5B runner-up Bulldogs last fall. His new BCHS marks consisted of 49 receptions, 1140 receiving yards (23.3 yards average) and 16 touchdown catches, and he did it in just eight games, according to coach Travis Rauh, having twice been sidelined from injuries.
“Townsend’s got guys like Vandenacre, he’s probably the best player we’ve played all year,” said Jefferson coach Clint Layng, after Gavin caught a 72-yard TD pass in Townsend’s 35-14 Elkhorn Rivalry victory. “He’ll probably be the best player we play all year, period. That guy just makes plays and he’s so explosive … long and athletic. I mean, he’s a handful on offense.”
Another big game was a four-touchdown, 179-yard effort versus Big Timber. His combined totals for the past two seasons are 93 receptions, 1892 yards (20.3 average) and 22 TDs. Vandenacre’s 2019-20 all-state selections were helped in part by being on the receiving end of the rifle arm of Broadwater’s record-setting QB, Trey Hoveland, along with the work of the ‘Dawgs’ O-line. And, like most B/C gridders, he played both-ways, at strong safety on defense.
In roundball, as a starting sophomore, he averaged 8.2 points per game last year. This season, Vandenacre ranked No. 4 in the 5B in scoring, with a 15.3 points average. He was the Bulldogs’ third-leading rebounder, averaging 5.1 boards, while passing for 1.6 assists per game, and making 53.6% of his field goal attempts. Perhaps his best game came against Lodge Grass, when he poured in a season-high 32 points.
“Gavin’s a good 4-type player, as he plays well on wing, high post and in the paint,” said BCHS hoops coach Clint Watson. “He’s a very hard worker who strives to get better all the time.”
Vandenacre did not sign up for track until his sophomore year, and then the season was cancelled due to Covid. But in his first year at the sport for coach Rauh’s blue-and-white tracksters this spring, he “lit it up.”
In his track debut, at the Frenchtown Invitational, he placed runner-up in the 100 meter dash, and came in fourth in the 400 run and 110 high hurdles. Vandenacre’s first wins took place the very next meet, at the Townsend Invite, capturing the 100 in 11.4, the 400 at 50.3 and the 110 hurdles in 15.9.
At the KLH Memorial meet, he anchored both of the ‘Dawgs’ second-place relays. Vandenacre won the 100 title at the District Meet, while claiming second in the 200 and 400, and was part of the winning 400 relay. At Southern B Divisionals, he took third in the 100 and fourth in the 110 hurdles, but slipped to eighth and seventh in the 200 and 400.
But he bounced back at the Class B Meet in Laurel, tying the school-record of six medals in one State meet. Gavin finished runner-up in the 100 in 11.48 in a near-photo finish, just 3/100th second out of first (he clocked 11.20 in prelims), and earned fourth-place medals in both the 400 (50.73) and 110 hurdles (15.62), and fifth in the 200 (23.18).
He also anchored the ‘Dawgs runner-up relays, with Dawson Sweat, Klaus Rauser and Tommy Stewart in the 4X100 with a BCHS-record 43.92, and the 4X400 with Sweat, Ty Henry Steele and Colton Noyes (3:31.28).
Vandenacre’s 26 points led Townsend to a fifth-place showing, as well. And he got to witness his freshman sister Hayven post an undefeated season in the 300 hurdles. She copped the State crown in 46.15 and broke Aubry Bair’s Lady Bulldog record.
With one more year left and barring the unforeseen, Gavin Vandenacre has the chance to enhance his accolades on the gridiron, the hardcourt and the track, including the possibility of becoming a double all-state triple crowner.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter@curtsynness_IR
