BILLINGS — Billings Senior’s Ethan Wynia seems pretty relaxed as his days as a three-sport athlete wind down.
Of course, sports were never a pressure point for the Broncs senior. Be it on the soccer pitch (three years varsity), basketball court (two years varsity) or now running around the track for his third varsity season, athletic competition and joking around with teammates were his outlet.
Pressure for Wynia came from elsewhere, like opening up the acceptance web page from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology three weeks ago and seeing what the verdict was. Was he in, or was he out?
He was in, MIT said, and last week Wynia decided his future was indeed at the school in Cambridge, just outside of Boston. He plans to study mechanical engineering.
“It was a relief,” Wynia said Saturday afternoon after running the 1,600 meters at the Broncs’ duel with Great Falls CMR at Daylis Stadium. “I opened it … I was starting to cry … it was like this huge weight just lifted off my shoulder. It was like winning the state championship.”
Outsiders can watch athletes and see where their pressure comes from. It might be a game-winning field goal attempt, or a game-winning shot attempt at the buzzer, or, for a more recent example, trying to cap the rare undefeated season with a national championship (sorry Gonzaga fans.)
But outside of family and friends perhaps, who sees what builds long term for students like Wynia, who learned early in life that he was academically “gifted,” as he calls it? He remembered being a child and people talking that’d he’d be going to MIT or Harvard or fill in the blank of some other prestigious school one day.
Naturally, without knowing the amount of work it took to get to such places, Wynia just assumed that was his future. Of course, back then he was just 8 years old. As time went on, it became apparent that he could actually do it. But that also brought the anxieties.
“You have those feelings, like, if I do bad on this test will I get a B in the class? And will that lead to me not getting into the college I want? It all kind of builds up because we see school as our stepping stone into college and careers,” Wynia said.
So for Wynia, sports haven’t been stress inducers his past four years at Senior, they’re a stress reducer. Yes, he might be in the 99 percentile of those who score a perfect 36 on the American College Testing every year (Wynia did that as a junior), but the guy isn’t all serious all the time.
Zach Robbins, who coached the Broncs soccer team for 13 years before resigning at the end of the 2020 season, said Wynia frequently brought "a level of playfulness to our practices."
"He's just a good overall kid, extremely intelligent, extremely driven, who also has that ability to find that medium where he could relax a little bit and have fun," Robbins said. "He was still focused in practice, but he was kind of a joker."
Like all spring athletes who missed out on last season when it was cancelled due to COVID-19, Wynia isn’t exactly sure where he stands physically this track season. Saturday was his first time competing (he missed the Broncs’ first meet last week on a visit to MIT) and he ran the 1,600 as training for his main event, the 800.
His modest goal for this season is to run an 800 qualifying time and score points for his team at state, and he’d like to post fast enough 400 times to make Senior’s 1,600-meter relay team, which Wynia thinks has a shot to be top 3 in Class AA.
Despite his laid-back appearances, a competitive desire is what got him to where he is. And that’s one of the reasons Senior track coach Brandon Quesenberry thinks Wynia can push past his stated goals.
“He's just dedicated, he's a kid who wants to be successful at whatever he does," Quesenberry said. "That doesn't mean he has to be perfect. But he puts in the work to be successful, which is a huge thing. And he understands it doesn't come easily, it's not instant gratification."
Wynia said he expects to be “humbled” at MIT, and that lessons learned in athletics will help him in what can be a fierce academic environment.
“I’m probably going to be, I assume, probably around average because everyone there is just so smart,” he said. “So I’m going to have to take my competitive edge in sports to school. I’ll just have to focus so much more on it.”
"That's why I joke around at practices so much," he continued. "I come out here, I'm with my friends, I'm doing something that I love. So it's just a great place for me to say in shape, stay healthy mentally and physically."
All the more reason to enjoy these final relaxing runs around the track.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.