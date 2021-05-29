LAUREL — The Hamilton boys rarely, if ever, had to look over their shoulders. Laurel’s girls, on the other hand, had to do the mental math before and after just about every event Saturday as the Class A state track and field meet wrapped up at the Laurel Sports Complex.
The Broncs and Locomotives ended up at the same place, however: State champions.
Hamilton ran to form and won the boys division going away, racking up 87 points to Dillon’s 62. Hardin came in third, with Laurel (36) and Billings Central (33) rounding out the top five.
Laurel’s girls, who deemed themselves a 10- to 15-point underdog to Whitefish before the meet began, used a scattering of points from just about everywhere and finished with 97. Whitefish came in second at 76.5 points, followed by Columbia Falls with 54.5, Corvallis 43.5, and Dillon 41.5.
The final point tally could have been closer, but Whitefish’s winning 1,600-meter relay team was disqualified for leaving a lane too early, making the Locomotives the victor in that event. Still, had that result stood, it wouldn’t have affected the final team order.
‘You can’t win it on paper’
Hamilton’s youthful team, stacked with strong distance runners, was a considerable favorite going into the meet. And the Broncs didn’t disappoint.
Coach John Stromberg, who has helmed the Broncs since 2009, said his team didn’t take anything for granted.
“The kids did what they had to do, and that’s what it’s all about,” said coach John Stromberg, who has helmed the Broncs since 2009. “You can’t win it on paper. So you have to come perform and they stepped up and did an outstanding job.”
Already with a 13-point lead at the end of the first day, the Broncs added on Saturday with a 1-2-4 finish in the 1,600 by Colter Kirkland, Colter Purcell and Lane Cole; a second-place finish in the 1,600 relay; and a second place by Tyler Burrows in the discus.
The title is the Broncs second since 2014. Prior to that, Hamilton hadn’t won a state boys championship since 1959, Stromberg said. He said this title is special, given the entire 2020 season was wiped out due to COVID-19.
“What shocked us was we asked our kids the other day how many had been to the state track meet, and I think two boys raised their hand and I think we had three girls,” Stromberg said. “So we had a lot of inexperience. Funny things can happen in the state track meet and I’m just glad we stepped up.”
Hamilton’s distance triumvirate of Kirkland, Cole and Purcell are all juniors. In fact, the Broncs graduate only two seniors, throwers Burrows and Orion Kutuey, so — on paper — things are looking good for 2022.
“It’s so exciting for everyone, but you know, you can’t take it for granted,” said Kirkland, who was also a part of Hamilton's state cross country championship team. "Especially because of last year. We could miss our senior year. I’m just so glad we could come out here and compete.”
It’s Laurel’s first
For the Locomotives, Saturday’s title marked the first time the girls track program earned a championship trophy.
To get it, Laurel had to withstand a strong sprinter’s punch from the Bulldogs, who took 1-2 in the 100 (Brooke Zetooney and Mikenna Ells); Ells winning the 200; Hailey Ells second in the 300 hurdles; and a 400-meter relay win.
But the Locomotives picked up points in six of Saturday’s nine events, often times getting two or three placers.
In the two days, the Locomotives had 19 placers covering 12 of the 17 events. The only individual champion was Carly Cook’s win in the 800 on Friday; the Locos also picked up a first place in the 1,600 relay.
“This literally means so much,” said Laurel senior Grace Timm, who picked up points in the 1,600 and relays on Saturday. “We just put everything out on the track. So it’s so deserving. Everyone works hard all the time, we never slack off, so I think it means the world to my seniors.”
The Locomotives' state championship put an exclamation point on what has been a very successful year for the girls sports programs at Laurel. Girls soccer, cross country and golf all won state championships in the fall, and the softball program wound up in third place at the state tournament Saturday.
Said Laurel coach Britni Fox: "I like the fact that this is a group of kids — boys and girls alike — that you can have a conversation with. I don't have to talk about track or sports, I can talk about things they like. I know that I've built those relationships over the last four years, and that's what I'm going to remember.
"Yeah, we won state, but the fact that it's not uncomfortable to talk about something else, (that's what) I love that about these kids. They're personable, they're humble and they're winning. It was an amazing year for our sports here from beginning to end."
3-time winner
Butte Central junior Rileigh McGree, who won the long jump on Friday, became a three-time state champ when she swept the hurdles with times of 15.74 and 46.09 in the 100s and 300s, respectively on the meet's second day.
McGree said winning the hurdles “was kind of like a dream” to begin the season, but she made that dream a reality.
“The more the season went on, the better shape I got in, I really felt like I had the confidence to do it,” she said after receiving her medals for the hurdles victories. “And you have to have confidence to do it, you know, just that quiet confidence within myself. I had that when I came here and I think that’s what really helped me do well today.”
Double winners
• Hamilton’s Kirkland ran 4:29.05 for his 1,600 win, his second gold medal of the meet. On Friday, he held off Cole for the win in the 800.
“Both wins are special,” Kirkland said. “It’s just unbelievable to come out here and win two. It’s crazy.”
• Dillon’s Treyton Anderson won both boys hurdles events on Saturday, taking the 110s in 15.02 and the 300s in 39.91.
• Mikenna Ells raced through the 200 Saturday at 26.07 for her second win of the meet. She also won Friday’s 400 victory.
• Columbia Falls senior Lara Erickson made it a long-distance sweep when she took the 1,600 in a time of 5:14.43. She won the 3,200 on Friday, and in both races sophomore sister Siri placed second.
Saturday’s other champions
• Billings Central’s Brock Ping took home the 100-meter dash title in a time of 11.13.
• Hunter Bear Cloud of Hardin won the boys 200 by clocking 22.13.
• Laurel’s boys won the 400-meter relay (42.79) and Hardin the 1,600-meter relay (3:25.33).
• Gabe Menicke of Whitefish took the boys triple jump at 44-03, Dillon’s Callahan Hoffman won the boys discus at 147-07 and Stevensville’s Kellan Beller earned gold in the boys javelin with a throw of 169-07.
• Zetooney’s winning time in the girls 100 was 12.65 for Whitefish.
• Whitefish’s girls ran 48.95 in the 400-meter relay, and Laurel’s 4:05.12 became the winning 1,600-relay time when Whitefish was disqualified in that event.
• Dillon’s Ainsley Shipman won the girls triple jump at 36-08, and Hamilton’s Katelyn Dickmore threw 138-10 to win the girls discus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.