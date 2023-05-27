Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LAUREL — This weekend, Corvallis' track and field learned about the power of what one can do.

One legendary girl's individual meet performance. One cumulative boys team's output. One lone point separating both Blue Devils teams from the closest schools behind them in the Class A state track meet at the Laurel Sports Complex.

And two climatic state championships.

Faced with demands needed to fend off title rivals in the final races of the meet — after a roughly three-hour weather delay beforehand forced the field to stay loose off of the track — Corvallis did what was asked of it in both the boys and girls Class A 4x400-meter relay finals to clinch a pair of thrilling titles.

The state-championship wins were the Blue Devil track program's eighth from the girls and seventh from its boys in their history. But coach Spencer Huls knew that he'd be hard-pressed to find two Corvallis titles won in a more captivating way than Saturday's.

"It was ecstasy for the girls, then right back into stress mode for the boys, and then ecstasy for the boys. And now just relief," Huls said after his teams were at last able to erupt in joy and lift their state titles high. "They just kept coming back. Something bad could happen for us, they'd come back. Something good would happen for somebody else, they'd come back, just all day long."

After Friday's first day of competition revealed no clear favorite in either of the team standings, the races remained tight all throughout Saturday before late in the event calendar, a new challenge arose for the teams involved in the state title fights.

Immediately following the conclusion of the Class A boys 3,200-meter run (won by Billings Central's Greyson Piseno in 4:26.29), lightning in the vicinity of the complex forced a 30-minute weather break, which turned into a few hours after the storms continued and flashes kept occurring. Corvallis then huddled into its bus and surveyed the situation at hand as just one event — the 4x4 — was remaining on the Class A slate for both the boys and girls squads.

On the boys side, the Blue Devils held an eight-point lead over Western A rival Hamilton, but knew they probably had to place to fend off the Broncs as they entered the final as its top seed. For the girls — who in turn held a three-point cushion over defending champion Whitefish — their third-seeded 4x4 team had to likely get second place in the race to win the title, considering that the top-ranked Bulldogs were heavy favorites by several seconds to win the final relay.

After the skies cleared and the sleep from their legs being on the bus was awoken, the Blue Devils set off to do what they had to do — and did it. Barely. Twice.

In the girls 4x4, Whitefish comfortably won the relay in 4:00.71 with a fearsome final two legs from juniors Maeve Ingelfinger and Brooke Zetooney, both of which won individual state championships in separate events Saturday. Corvallis, meanwhile, was on the edge of coming up short; on the handoff of the anchor leg, it was stuck in a middle pack of runners it had to get through in order to reach second-place Laurel, the second-seeded team in the event that separated the Blue Devils from the top spot.

But that Corvallis anchor leg, for the first time this season, belonged to junior Olivia Lewis. And if her three individual state titles from the weekend (in the 400-meter dash, 100- and 300-meter hurdles) didn't already solidfy her as a legend in the decorated Corvallis track program, the final 400 meters of her season did.

Lewis surged up the field with lightning pace and caught Laurel, outsprinting the Locomotives in the final 150 meters to help Corvallis finish in second in the relay — a point ahead of Whitefish in the team standings.

It may have been her standout races throughout the meet that helped the Corvallis girls get to their magical moment in the first place, but it was a team effort, capped by a stunning final charge from their star, that helped the Blue Devils close it out and earn their glory.

"I just told my team this earlier ... that silver (in the relay) feels better than any of the golds I've ever gotten," Lewis said. "It meant so much more. Every single girl that made it this weekend and fought for a single point ... I told them, 'You're going to be the difference between a state championship and second.'"

Just as quickly as Huls erupted into jubilation for his girls team, his boys 4x4 team was directly after, and they had their own final barriers to cross through.

The higher Hamilton placed in the race, the higher, conversely, that Corvallis had to place to hold them off or avoid a co-state championship. And the Broncs ended up finishing second in 3:24.32, losing out to winner Dillon and its 3:23.84 and putting Hamilton in a tie with the Blue Devils on 62 points at the moment its team crossed over the start-finish line.

But Corvallis — which entered the event with a season-best time of 3:32.02 and placed in Lane 1 for the final heat — flew ahead to the upper parts of the pack as anchor leg Gavin Hagberg, earning the only and most important point he said he's ever scored at the state meet, faded late on the final stretch but did just enough to stay in sixth in a PR 3:30.04 and clinch Corvallis an epic double.

Sweetest sixth-place ever? You bet, the Corvallis boys 4x4 team gleefully answered.

"Hamilton (was ahead), so I was (thinking) that I had lost it for us," Hagberg said. "But I got up to (the line) and they're like, 'We did it!' and I was like, 'Are you sure?'

"It was also these guys. You can't really anchor if they didn't start it for you. So I just thank them because I was able to hold on for dear life for myself and them, and we got it done."

Every point mattered in both team titles for Corvallis, whether that was via Lewis outscoring some teams by herself or the boys — who did not have a single individual or relay state champion either Friday or Saturday — piecing together placings here and PRs there, little by little, bit by bit.

Huls praised each complete performance in its own way. Together, they created lifelong memories and milestone moments for an already-decorated Corvallis program.

Together, the boys and girls will arrive back to western Montana as champions, and will they ever have tales from Saturday to tell about it for years to come.

"We really put the emphasis on our team," Huls said. "Track and field is an individual sport. We treat it like a team sport. ... Each of these guys and gals was competing for their team, and it made them better every time they stepped on the track.

"We know what that goal is and we know how to get there ... we can't always do it. Today, we could."

The state A champions from Saturday were:

Boys 100: Carter White, Frenchtown (10.9) … Boys 200: Carter White, Frenchtown (21.87) … Boys 800: Caleb Tomac, Havre (1:58.54) … Boys 110 hurdles: Wesley Tschacher, Laurel (15.37) … Boys 300 hurdles: Treyton Graham, Dillon (39.86) … Boys 4x100: Columbia Falls (42.72) … Boys discus: Lane Voermans, Columbia Falls (166-5) … Boys javelin: Tyson Bauder, Hamilton (200-4) … Boys pole vault: Taylor Searle, Hamilton (15-0) … Boys triple jump: Dayrion Beard, Laurel (45-6¼) … Girls 100: Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish (12.35) … Girls 200: Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish (25.32) … Girls 800: Maeve Ingelfinger, Whitefish (2:20.71) … Girls 3,200: Karis Brightwings-Pease, Hardin (11:29.61) … Girls 4x100: Whitefish (48.91) … Girls discus: Alanna Auch, Corvallis (132-2) … Girls triple jump: Kendall Wahl, Billings Central (37-8).

Photos: State A/C Track and Field in Laurel Photos from the 2023 MHSA Class A/C Track and Field Meet at the Laurel Sports Plex on Saturday, May 27.