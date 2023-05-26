Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Helena High stole the show at the first day of the Class AA state track and field meet as a total of five Bengals, three boys and two girls, found the top of the podium as state champions.

Logan Todorovich repeated in the long jump and set an all-class state record in the process after a jump of 19-04.5. That was six inches farther than her previous personal record which actually came earlier in the long jump competition.

However, with Olivia Collins of Gallatin pushing for the title, Todorovich saved her best for last and her best was better than any female long jumper in the history of Montana High school track.

"In the midst of competition," Todorovich said. "I knew I had to improve that jump. I had a lot of adrenaline and excitement and I think that helped me."

As far as seeing 19 feet, 4.5 inches pop up on the board, Todorovich said, "It was really exciting. I have been working really hard for this. (Repeating) feels really good and setting a state record on top of it is really cool."

It wasn't the last cool moment of the day for the Todorovich family. Logan's long jump was her third state title in the last two years, but the Helena junior has a younger sister too and the high jump came down to Logan and Madilyn Todorovich.

As the rain started to pour, this time, Logan would settle for second, as Madilyn jumped 5-foot-4 to capture her first state championship.

"I think no matter what," Madilyn said. "Whichever one of us wins, it's always exciting. She gets excited for me and I get excited for her and I'm proud of her no matter what she does."

The conditions weren't the best, but even the heaviest rain couldn't damper a career milestone for the Helena sophomore.

"It kind of sucked having to jump in the rain," Madilyn added. "But oh well. I'm really excited."

The excitement for the Bengal girls didn't end there as freshman Hazel Bishop kept the Class AA 400 girls state title in Helena after Odessa Zentz won it the previous three years. Bishop made it around the track in 58.57 seconds, finishing just ahead of Capital's Hailey Burger.

In the team race, the Helena girls, the defending Class AA state champs, lead with a total of 74 points compared to 51 for Gallatin and 32.5 for Hellgate. The Bengals tied the class record with 144 points a year ago and could challenge that mark again.

The only other girls team to crown multiple state champions on Friday was Missoula Hellgate. Sophomore Jamison Molloy ran the 3200 in 11:11 to win her first state title, while Hannah Moses was able to vault 11 feet, 9 inches to repeat as Class AA girls pole vault champion.

"There was definitely more pressure this year," Moses said. "But a lot of the pressure was holding myself to those high expectations."

Moses dealt with a shoulder injury for much of the season and she said she's not quite 100 percent.

"This feels really good," she said. "This year has been a major struggle for me. I tore a bunch of stuff in my shoulder and had to have surgery last summer. I still feel (the pain) once in a while. I felt it today but I just pushed through it."

Speaking of repeat champions, Alysa Keller of Billings West was also able to do that in the javelin and broke a 14-year Class AA record with a distance of 156-03.

"It definitely felt right," Keller said of her winning throw. "That was definitely my best throw. I calmed myself down and I just had to trust myself. It was a really special moment."

Kai Johnson of Glacier also won a state title (shot put) in the AA girls meet with a throw of 40-05.5. The other girls individual champion was Isabel Ross, who won the 800 for Gallatin with a time of 2:13.82. The Billings Skyview girls (Myley Bronaugh, Charlize Davis, Angel-lalelei Martin, Ave Roberts) won the 400 relay thanks to a time of 48.18.

On the boys side of the things, the Class AA meet was always expected to be close and after one day, Helena leads the team race by two with 34 points compared to 32 for Bozeman and 26 for Gallatin.

The Bengals were the only boys team to produce multiple champions on Friday and the first was sophomore Aayden Simmons, who jumped 6 feet, 6 inches to win his first state championship.

"My heart just like dropped," Simmons said when he realized he won state. "I was just so excited. I don't know if I really deserve it but I definitely earned it. I've worked really hard."

Another state championship earned was by Helena's Colter Petre. The lone Bengal senior to find the top of the podium on Friday, did so after jumping 22-05. It wasn't a personal best for Petre, but it was enough to get that elusive state championship before the end of his high school career.

"This is what I've been dreaming about," Petre said. "I've been working so hard these past three years and it's just awesome."

Staying focused on the task at hand proved to be key.

"I've been here (at state) three years now," he said. "I just stayed calm and relaxed and did my thing. It turned out pretty great."

Now, Petre and the Bengals will push for some team hardware on Saturday, yet it won't be easy with Bozeman, Gallatin, and others within striking distance.

Bozeman was led by Weston Brown on Friday, who repeated as the 3200 state champion after posting a time 9:11.76. He also finished second in the 800 to Belgrade freshman Wilson Schmidt (1:51.31).

"It felt really good," Brown said of his two-mile. "Especially after I was pretty disappointed with the 800. But the 3200 is my favorite and it was a great last race."

Fellow Bozeman runner Nathan Neil pushed Brown every step of the way on the final lap and finished a second behind his teammate as the runner-up.

"Running against Nathan in practice every day, it's awesome," Brown said. "It definitely makes a difference and it makes us both better."

Nash Coley of Gallatin added to the contingent of Bozeman area runners winning AA boys titles on Friday, taking the 400 after a time of 49.70. The other individual boys champions were Alex Shields of Hellgate in the shot put (53-10) and Sean Kennedy of Billings Skyview, who won the pole vault (14-06).

The Glacier boys also won the 400-meter relay as the team of Evan Barnes, Ethan Anderson, Jeff Lillard and Kash Goicoechea got the stick around in 42.03.

Day two of the Class AA state track and field meet will start with field events at 9 a.m., followed by track events at 10:30. The final event is the 1,600-meter relay scheduled for 3:45 p.m.

